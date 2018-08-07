4-Traders Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Standard Life Aberdeen SL. GB00BVFD7Q58 STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN (SL.) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 08/06 05:35:27 pm 306.6 GBp -0.42% 08:43a STANDARD LIFE A : first half profit, assets under management fall RE 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 4 of 4 PU 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news official Publications Sector news Tweets Standard Life : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 0 08/07/2018 | 08:16am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Standard Life Aberdeen plc Half year results 2018 Part 3 of 4 2. Statement of Directors' responsibilities Each of the Directors, whose names and functions are listed on the Standard Life Aberdeen plc website, www.standardlifeaberdeen.com, confirms to the best of his or her knowledge and belief that: · The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) condensed consolidated income statement, the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and associated notes, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the EU · The interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: - DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year - DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so · As per provision C1 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Half year results 2018 taken as a whole, present a fair, balanced and understandable position of the Company's prospects The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Changes to Directors during the period As previously announced, Julie Chakraverty, Lynne Peacock and Akira Suzuki retired as non-executive Directors at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2018. In addition, the Company announced Cathleen Raffaeli's appointment to the Board, as a non-executive Director, with effect from 1 August 2018. By order of the Board Sir Gerry Grimstone Chairman 7 August 2018 Bill Rattray Chief Financial Officer 7 August 2018 3. Independent review report to Standard Life Aberdeen plc Conclusion We have been engaged by the Company to review the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information in the Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the: · IFRS condensed consolidated income statement · IFRS condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income · Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted profit before tax to IFRS profit for the period · IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position · IFRS condensed statement of changes in equity · IFRS condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and the related explanatory notes Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information in the Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the EU and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the DTR) of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (the UK FCA). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entityissued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the Half year results and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The Half year results is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half year results in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA. As disclosed in Note 4.1, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The Directors are responsible for preparing the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information included in the Half year results in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information in the Half year results based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. Jonathan Mills for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants

Saltire Court

20 Castle Terrace

Edinburgh

EH1 2EG 7 August 2018 4. Financial information IFRS condensed consolidated income statement For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 restated1 Full year

2017

restated1 Notes £m £m £m Income Investment return 10 77 238 Revenue from contracts with customers 4.4 1,019 514 1,486 Insurance and participating investment contract premium income 36 47 89 Profit on disposal of interests in associates 6 - 319 Other income 13 17 33 Total income 1,084 655 2,165 Expenses Insurance and participating investment contract claims and change in liabilities 27 99 201 Change in non-participating investment contract liabilities 2 8 74 Administrative expenses Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 4.5 59 57 162 Other administrative expenses 883 429 1,295 Total administrative expenses 4.5 942 486 1,457 Change in liability for third party interest in consolidated funds 4 - 6 Finance costs 21 14 34 Total expenses 996 607 1,772 Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 39 46 45 Profit before tax 127 94 438 Tax expense 4.6 13 10 28 Profit for the period from continuing operations 114 84 410 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 79 214 322 Profit for the period 193 298 732 Attributable to: Equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc From continuing operations 111 84 402 From discontinued operations 74 208 297 Equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc 185 292 699 Non-controlling interests From continuing operations - preference shares and perpetual notes 3 - 8 From discontinued operations - ordinary shares 5 6 25 193 298 732 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (pence per share) 4.7 3.8 4.3 17.1 Diluted (pence per share) 4.7 3.7 4.3 17.0 Earnings per share Basic (pence per share) 4.7 6.3 14.8 29.8 Diluted (pence per share) 4.7 6.2 14.8 29.6 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. IFRS condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months

2018 6 months

2017

restated1 Full year

2017

restated1 Notes £m £m £m Profit for the period 193 298 732 Less: profit from discontinued operations (79) (214) (322) Profit from continuing operations 114 84 410 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement losses on defined benefit pension plans (84) - (18) Equity holder tax effect of items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 4.6 - - (10) Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (84) - (28) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value gains/(losses) on cash flow hedges 15 - (33) Fair value losses on available-for-sale financial assets (5) - - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (9) (5) (31) Share of other comprehensive (expense)/income of associates and joint ventures (5) 2 4 Items transferred to the consolidated income statement Realised (losses)/gains on cash flow hedges (17) - 13 Realised foreign exchange losses - - (2) Equity holder tax effect of items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 4.6 1 - 3 Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (20) (3) (46) Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations (104) (3) (74) Total comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations 10 81 336 Profit from discontinued operations 4.2 79 214 322 Other comprehensive income from discontinued operations 4.2 (2) 9 12 Total comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations 77 223 334 Total comprehensive income for the period 87 304 670 Attributable to: Equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc From continuing operations 7 81 328 From discontinued operations 72 217 309 Non-controlling interests From continuing operations -- preference shares and perpetual notes 3 - 8 From discontinued operations - ordinary shares 5 6 25 87 304 670 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted profit before tax to IFRS profit for the period For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 restated1 Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax Aberdeen Standard Investments 317 - 317 189 - 189 Pensions and Savings 1 167 168 - 167 167 India and China life 35 - 35 33 - 33 Other (42) - (42) (30) (1) (31) Adjusted profit before tax 4.3 311 167 478 192 166 358 Adjusted for the following items Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses (59) (51) (110) (57) (4) (61) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (108) - (108) (10) - (10) Profit on disposal of interests in associates 6 - 6 - - - Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes - (61) (61) - 59 59 Other2 (5) 38 33 (24) - (24) Total adjusting items 4.3 (166) (74) (240) (91) 55 (36) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense 4.3 (18) - (18) (7) - (7) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - ordinary shares 4.3 - 5 5 - 6 6 Profit before tax3 127 98 225 94 227 321 Tax (expense)/credit attributable to Adjusted profit 4.3 (48) (29) (77) (31) 1 (30) Adjusting items 4.3 35 10 45 21 (14) 7 Total tax expense (13) (19) (32) (10) (13) (23) Profit for the period 114 79 193 84 214 298 1 Following completion of the merger the Group has changed the calculation of adjusted profit (previously named operating profit). Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to non-insurance entities. This has resulted in a £3m reduction to the adjusted profit of the other segment, a £1m reduction to the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment and a corresponding £4m adjustment to short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes within adjusting items, for the six months ended 30 June 2017. 2 Other adjusting items for the six months ended 30 June 2018 includes £nil (six months ended 30 June 2017: £24m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £24m) in relation to the impairment of a disposal group classified as held for sale. The Other adjusting item in 2018 relating to discontinued operations is a held for sale accounting adjustment relating to the amortisation of intangible assets (primarily deferred acquisition costs) and depreciation of tangible assets of £38m. Following the classification of the UK and European Insurance business as held for sale, no amortisation or depreciation is recognised in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. 3 For discontinued operations profit before tax expense attributable to equity holders consists of profit before tax of £122m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £280m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £526m) less tax expense attributable to policyholders' returns of £24m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £53m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £166m). Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Full year 2017 Notes £m £m £m Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax Aberdeen Standard Investments 492 - 492 Pensions and Savings 1 380 381 India and China life 59 - 59 Other (77) (1) (78) Adjusted profit before tax 4.3 475 379 854 Adjusted for the following items Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses (162) (11) (173) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (138) - (138) Provision for annuity sales practices - (100) (100) Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity 10 - 10 Profit on disposal of interests in associates 319 - 319 Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes - 67 67 Other (25) - (25) Total adjusting items 4.3 4 (44) (40) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense 4.3 (41) - (41) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - ordinary shares 4.3 - 25 25 Profit before tax expense attributable to equity holders 438 360 798 Tax (expense)/credit attributable to Adjusted profit 4.3 (77) (31) (108) Adjusting items 4.3 49 (7) 42 Total tax expense attributable to equity holders (28) (38) (66) Profit for the period 410 322 732 The Group's key alternative performance measure is adjusted profit before tax. Refer to Note 4.8 for further details. IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 June 2018 30 June

2018 30 June

2017 31 December

2017 Notes £m £m £m Assets Intangible assets 4.10 4,401 566 4,514 Deferred acquisition costs 6 622 612 Investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method1 514 603 503 Investment property 4.15 - 10,038 9,749 Property, plant and equipment 51 117 146 Pension and other post-retirement benefit assets 4.13 1,032 1,107 1,099 Deferred tax assets 43 57 65 Reinsurance assets - 5,155 4,811 Loans - 197 91 Derivative financial assets 4.15 7 2,844 3,053 Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds1 4.15 3,196 94,538 99,020 Debt securities 4.15 469 63,887 61,565 Receivables and other financial assets 590 1,597 1,242 Current tax recoverable 30 226 192 Other assets 69 115 185 Assets held for sale 4.2 183,317 757 1,038 Cash and cash equivalents 935 8,025 10,226 Total assets 194,660 190,451 198,111 Equity Share capital 4.11 364 242 364 Shares held by trusts 4.11 (76) (14) (61) Share premium reserve 4.11 640 635 639 Retained earnings 2,857 2,909 3,162 Other reserves 4,472 611 4,500 Equity attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc 8,257 4,383 8,604 Non-controlling interests Ordinary shares 287 287 289 Preference shares 99 - 99 Total equity 8,643 4,670 8,992 Liabilities Non-participating insurance contract liabilities 5 22,894 22,740 Non-participating investment contract liabilities 4.15 1,274 103,456 105,769 Participating contract liabilities 5 30,615 30,647 Deposits received from reinsurers - 4,810 4,633 Third party interest in consolidated funds 4.15 227 16,080 16,457 Subordinated liabilities 1,909 1,327 2,253 Pension and other post-retirement benefit provisions 4.13 70 57 78 Deferred income - 175 157 Deferred tax liabilities 109 254 367 Current tax liabilities 72 132 166 Derivative financial liabilities 4.15 32 894 813 Other financial liabilities 1,090 4,135 3,896 Provisions 30 217 316 Other liabilities 15 95 121 Liabilities of operations held for sale 4.2 181,179 640 706 Total liabilities 186,017 185,781 189,119 Total equity and liabilities 194,660 190,451 198,111 1 At 31 December 2017, the presentation of the consolidated statement of financial position was changed to include associates measured at FVTPL within 'Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds'. Previously these were included within 'Investments in associated and joint ventures' which has been renamed 'Investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method'. The 30 June 2017 comparative has been updated to reflect the change in presentation. IFRS condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Non-controlling interests Share capital Shares held by trusts Share premium reserve Retained earnings Other reserves Total equity attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc Ordinary shares Preference shares Total equity 2018 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 January 364 (61) 639 3,162 4,500 8,604 289 99 8,992 Profit for the period from continuing operations - - - 111 - 111 - 3 114 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - 74 - 74 5 - 79 Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations - - - (89) (15) (104) - - (104) Other comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - - (2) (2) - - (2) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 96 (17) 79 5 3 87 Issue of share capital 4.11 - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 Dividends paid on ordinary shares 4.9 - - - (420) - (420) - - (420) Dividends paid on preference shares - - - - - - - (3) (3) Other movements in non-controlling interests in the period - - - - - - (7) - (7) Reserves credit for employee share-based payments - - - - 30 30 - - 30 Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee share-based payments - - - 41 (41) - - - - Shares acquired by employee trusts - (35) - - - (35) - - (35) Shares distributed by employee and other trusts and related dividend equivalents - 20 - (21) - (1) - - (1) Sale of shares held by trusts - - - - - - - - - Aggregate tax effect of items recognised directly in equity 4.6 - - - (1) - (1) - - (1) 30 June 364 (76) 640 2,857 4,472 8,257 287 99 8,643 Share capital Shares held by trusts Share premium reserve Retained earnings Other reserves Total equity attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc Non-controlling interests Total equity 2017 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 January 242 (2) 634 2,855 618 4,347 297 4,644 Profit for the period from continuing operations - - - 84 - 84 - 84 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - 208 - 208 6 214 Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations - - - 2 (5) (3) - (3) Other comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - - 9 9 - 9 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 294 4 298 6 304 Issue of share capital 4.11 - - 1 - - 1 - 1 Dividends paid on ordinary shares 4.9 - - - (263) - (263) - (263) Reserves credit for employee share-based payments - - - - 10 10 - 10 Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee share-based payments - - - 21 (21) - - - Shares acquired by employee trusts - (14) - - - (14) - (14) Shares distributed by employee and other trusts - 2 - (2) - - - - Sale of shares held by trusts - - - 4 - 4 - 4 Other movements in non-controlling interests in the period - - - - - - (16) (16) Aggregate tax effect of items recognised directly in equity 4.6 - - - - - - - - 30 June 242 (14) 635 2,909 611 4,383 287 4,670 Non-controlling interests Share capital Shares held by trusts Share premium reserve Retained earnings Other reserves Total equity attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc Ordinary shares Preference shares and perpetual notes Total equity 2017 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 January 242 (2) 634 2,855 618 4,347 297 - 4,644 Profit for the period from continuing operations - - - 402 - 402 - 8 410 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - 297 - 297 25 - 322 Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing operations - - - (24) (50) (74) - - (74) Other comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations 4.2 - - - - 12 12 - - 12 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - 675 (38) 637 25 8 670 Issue of share capital 4.11 122 (3) 5 - 3,877 4,001 - - 4,001 Dividends paid on ordinary shares 4.9 - - - (469) - (469) - - (469) Coupons paid on perpetual notes - - - - - - - (13) (13) Non-controlling interests acquired through business combinations - - - - - - - 501 501 Reclassification of perpetual notes to liability - - - 19 - 19 - (399) (380) Other movements in non-controlling interests in the year - - - - - - (33) - (33) Reserves credit for employee share-based payments - - - - 96 96 - - 96 Transfer to retained earnings for vested employee share-based payments - - - 86 (54) 32 - - 32 Shares acquired by employee trusts - (61) - - - (61) - - (61) Shares distributed by employee and other trusts and related dividend equivalents - 5 - (8) - (3) - - (3) Sale of shares held by trusts - - - 4 - 4 - - 4 Aggregate tax effect of items recognised directly in equity 4.6 - - - - 1 1 - 2 3 31 December 364 (61) 639 3,162 4,500 8,604 289 99 8,992 IFRS condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 Notes £m £m £m Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax from continuing operations 127 94 438 Profit before tax from discontinued operations 4.2 122 280 526 249 374 964 Change in operating assets 3,262 665 1,351 Change in operating liabilities (2,262) 415 (84) Adjustment for non-cash movements in investment income (37) (17) 40 Change in unallocated divisible surplus (49) (2) 140 Other non-cash and non-operating items 139 39 3 Taxation paid (155) (135) (220) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,147 1,339 2,194 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12) (15) (37) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1 - - Proceeds from sale of seeding investments 8 - 19 Acquisition of subsidiaries and unincorporated businesses net of cash acquired (33) - 495 Disposal of investments in associates and joint ventures - - 359 Purchase of intangible assets (105) (32) (69) Net cash flows from investing activities (141) (47) 767 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of subordinated liabilities 4.12 (363) - - Repayment of other borrowings (2) (1) (1) Proceeds from issue of subordinated liabilities - - 565 Capital flows to third party interest in consolidated funds and non-controlling interests - ordinary shares (358) (848) (1,011) Distributions paid to third party interest in consolidated funds and non-controlling interests - ordinary shares (55) (56) (109) Shares acquired by trusts (35) (14) (61) Sale of shares held by trusts - 4 4 Proceeds from issue of shares 1 1 5 Interest paid (38) (34) (97) Preference dividends paid (3) - - Ordinary dividends paid 4.9 (420) (263) (469) Net cash flows from financing activities (1,273) (1,211) (1,174) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (267) 81 1,787 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9,715 7,900 7,900 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 33 28 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period1 9,450 8,014 9,715 Supplemental disclosures on cash flows from operating activities Interest paid 3 2 4 Interest received 848 841 1,710 Dividends received 1,321 1,141 2,086 Rental income received on investment property 251 257 503 1 Comprises £9,790m (30 June 2017: £8,052m; 31 December 2017: £10,257m) of cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale and (£340m) (30 June 2017: (£38m); 31 December 2017: (£542m)) of overdrafts which are reported in other financial liabilities and liabilities of operations held for sale in the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position. Notes to the IFRS condensed consolidated financial information 4.1 Accounting policies (a) Basis of preparation The IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingissued by the International Accounting Standards Board as endorsed by the European Union (EU). The accounting policies for recognition, measurement, consolidation and presentation as set out in the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been applied in the preparation of the IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information except as noted below. (a)(i) New standards, interpretations and amendments to existing standards that have been adopted by the Group The Group has adopted the following new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), International Accounting Standards (IASs), interpretations and amendments to existing standards, which are effective by EU endorsement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018: IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and amendments to IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting IFRS 15 replaces IAS 18 Revenueand provides a new five-step revenue recognition model for determining recognition and measurement of revenue from contracts with customers. The Group's revenue generated from the following contracts is exempt from this standard: · Lease contracts within the scope of IAS 17 Leases · Insurance contracts within the scope of IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts · Financial instruments within the scope of IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurementor IFRS 9 Financial Instruments The adoption of this standard has had no significant impact on the timing of revenue recognition of the Group. The Group's accounting policy for revenue within the scope of IFRS 15 has been updated to state that revenue is recognised as performance obligations are satisfied. The standard introduces a number of new disclosure requirements which will be presented in the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. Revenue from contracts with customers from continuing operations for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 consists of £511m and £1,479m respectively which was previously presented as fee income, and £3m and £7m respectively that was previously presented as other income on the face of the consolidated income statement. The standard requires the incremental cost of obtaining contracts with customers to be recognised as an asset where it is expected that these costs will be recovered. These costs have been included as an intangible asset and are shown in Note 4.10. The standard amends IAS 34 to require additional disclosures in interim accounts around disaggregated revenue and its relationship with revenue reported for each reportable segment. These disclosures are provided in Note 4.4. IFRS 4 Insurance Contractsand IFRS 9 Financial Instruments The Group has opted to defer implementation of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, which is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, as permitted under amendments to IFRS 4 Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. Qualifying insurers are permitted to defer implementation of IFRS 9 until periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021. Interpretations and amendments to other standards · IFRIC 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advanced Consideration · Amendments to IFRS 2 Share-based payment: Classification and Measurement of Share-based payment transactions · Amendments to IAS 40 Investment Property: Transfers of Investment Property · Annual Improvements 2014-2016 cycle The Group's accounting policies have been updated to reflect these. Management considers the implementation of the above interpretations and amendments to existing standards has had no significant impact on the Group's financial statements. (b) IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information This IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act. Additionally, the comparative figures for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 are not the Company's statutory accounts for that financial year. The statutory accounts have been reported on by the Company's auditor and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information has been reviewed, not audited. (c) Exchange rates The income statements and cash flows, and statements of financial position of Group entities that have a different functional currency from the Group's presentation currency have been translated using the following principal exchange rates: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Income statement and cash flows (average rate) Statement of financial position (closing rate) Income statement and cash flows (average rate) Statement of financial position (closing rate) Income statement and cash flows (average rate) Statement of financial position (closing rate) Euro 1.136 1.131 1.164 1.139 1.145 1.126 US Dollar 1.369 1.320 1.267 1.299 1.297 1.353 Indian Rupee 90.033 90.457 83.417 83.963 84.474 86.341 Chinese Renminbi 8.759 8.747 8.705 8.806 8.753 8.809 Hong Kong Dollar 10.727 10.358 9.854 10.140 10.104 10.575 Singapore Dollar 1.819 1.800 1.775 1.788 1.787 1.808 4.2 Acquisitions and disposals (a) Acquisitions (a)(i) Subsidiaries On 27 April 2018, Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. purchased the US business of specialist commodity exchange traded product provider ETF Securities by purchasing the entire members' interests of ETF Securities USA LLC, ETF Securities (US) LLC and ETF Securities Advisers LLC. The acquisition broadens Aberdeen Standard Investments' suite of investment capabilities with the addition of a range of commodity-based Exchange Traded Funds. It also provides the platform and expertise to enable Aberdeen Standard Investments to grow its existing Smart Beta capability by launching strategies within an Exchange Traded Fund vehicle structure. At the acquisition date the consideration, net assets acquired and resulting goodwill from the ETF Securities acquisition were as follows: 27 April 2018 £m1 Cash 27 Fair value of earn-out payment 8 Consideration 35 Fair value of net assets acquired Customer-related intangible assets 28 Receivables and other financial assets 1 Cash and cash equivalents 1 Total assets 30 Other financial liabilities 2 Total liabilities 2 Goodwill 7 1 The fair values of assets and liabilities recognised, including intangibles, are provisional and are subject to the finalisation of completion accounts. The fair value of the earn-out payment of £8m has been calculated by reference to revenue retention and increases in assets under management and could range from £nil to £10m. Customer-related intangible assets relate to the existing customer relationships in place at the acquisition date. The full amount of the goodwill is expected to be deductible for tax purposes. The amounts of revenue and profit contributed to the Group's consolidated income statement for the period ended 30 June 2018 from the acquired ETF Securities business were £1m and £nil respectively. If the acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2018, the Group's total revenue for the period would have increased by £3m to £1,022m and the profit would have remained unchanged. During the period, the Group's UK wide financial advice business, 1825, completed the purchase of the entire share capital of Fraser Heath Financial Management Ltd and Cumberland Place Financial Management Ltd on 1 March 2018 and 6 April 2018 respectively. The combined assets under advice totalled £750m at the respective acquisition dates. Additionally during the period, Aberdeen Standard Investments completed the acquisition of specialist financing company Hark Capital which provides loans to mid-life and end of life private equity and venture capital funds. (a)(ii) Prior year acquisition On 6 March 2017, the boards of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (Aberdeen) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen, through the acquisition by Standard Life of the entire issued ordinary share capital of Aberdeen, to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Aberdeen and Aberdeen shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. The merger completed on 14 August 2017 and Standard Life plc was renamed Standard Life Aberdeen plc. (b) Disposals (b)(i) Prior year disposal HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited On 17 November 2017, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited following completion of an IPO. On opening, the equity shares in HDFC Life were listed at a price of Rs 290 per share. Through the IPO, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (MH06) sold 108m equity shares in HDFC Life for a total consideration of Rs 31,489m (£359m). MH06's shareholding in HDFC Life now stands at 590m equity shares or 29.3% of the issued equity share capital of HDFC Life. The gain on sale of £302m was calculated using the weighted-average cost method. On disposal £2m was recycled from the translation reserve and was included in determining the gain on sale. (c) Assets and liabilities of operations held for sale (c)(i) Pension and savings discontinued operations On 23 February 2018, the Group announced the proposed sale of the UK and European insurance business to Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix) (the Sale), conditional on shareholder and relevant regulatory approvals. The Sale will be implemented by selling the entire issued share capital of Standard Life Assurance Limited (SLAL). On 30 May 2018, the Group published a circular related to the proposed Sale and gave notice of a general meeting to take place on 25 June 2018. The proposed Sale was approved by shareholders on 25 June 2018 with the shareholders of Phoenix also approving the transaction on the same date. Completion of the Sale is subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals and, if approved, is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2018. Under the transaction the following businesses will be retained by the Group: · UK retail platforms, including Wrap and Elevate · 1825, our financial advice business In addition, the assets and liabilities of both the UK and Ireland Standard Life staff defined benefit pension plans will be retained by the Group. The total consideration payable to the Group by Phoenix in respect of the Sale comprises cash payable on closing of approximately £2.0bn, a dividend paid by SLAL to the Company of £312m in March 2018 and new shares issued at completion representing approximately 19.99% of the then issued share capital of Phoenix following the completion of the rights issue by Phoenix on 10 July 2018 to part finance the acquisition. The shareholding in Phoenix is subject to a lock-up of 12 months from completion. The Group and Phoenix have also agreed to significantly expand their existing long-term strategic partnership whereby the Group continues as Phoenix's primary long-term asset management partner. Under the terms of the Sale, the Group will provide indemnities in a number of areas. The Group estimates that the one off costs relating to the separation of the business being sold will be in the region of £250m. Following the announcement, the disposal group was classified as held for sale and measured at its carrying amount. The results of the held for sale disposal group have been classified as discontinued operations. (c)(ii) Standard Life (Asia) Limited On 29 March 2017, the Group announced the proposed sale of its wholly owned Hong Kong insurance business, Standard Life (Asia) Limited (SL Asia) to the Group's Chinese joint venture business, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, both of which are reported within the India and China life segment. The transaction is subject to obtaining local regulatory and other approvals in mainland China and Hong Kong. Following the announcement, the disposal group was classified as held for sale and measured at fair value less costs to sell. Following the remeasurement of the disposal group to the lower of its carrying amount and its fair value less costs to sell, an impairment loss of £nil (30 June 2017: £24m; 31 December 2017: £24m) has been included in Other administrative expenses in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement. Fair value has been determined by reference to the expected sale price. (c)(iii) Analysis of assets and liabilities of operations held for sale At 30 June 2018, the assets and liabilities of operations held for sale comprised the following. Comparatives for 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017 consist solely of SL Asia. Pensions and savings discontinued operations SL Asia Total

30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec 2017 £m £m £m £m £m Assets of operations held for sale Intangible assets 151 - 151 - - Deferred acquisition costs 611 - 611 - - Investment property 9,895 - 9,895 - - Property, plant and equipment 101 - 101 - - Deferred tax assets 14 3 17 3 3 Reinsurance assets 4,523 12 4,535 7 13 Loans 102 - 102 - - Derivative financial assets 2,588 - 2,588 - - Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds 94,778 639 95,417 590 638 Debt securities 58,428 12 58,440 11 12 Receivables and other financial assets 2,167 4 2,171 13 6 Current tax recoverable 180 - 180 - - Other assets 59 - 59 - - Cash and cash equivalents 8,821 34 8,855 27 31 Total assets of operations held for sale 182,418 704 183,122 651 703 Liabilities of operations held for sale Non-participating insurance contract liabilities 22,174 605 22,779 553 603 Non-participating investment contract liabilities 102,189 59 102,248 65 62 Participating contract liabilities 30,207 - 30,207 - - Deposits received from reinsurers 4,313 - 4,313 - - Third party interest in consolidated funds 15,691 - 15,691 - - Pension and other post-retirement benefit provisions 7 - 7 - - Deferred income 143 2 145 2 2 Deferred tax liabilities 213 3 216 3 3 Current tax liabilities 51 - 51 - - Derivative financial liabilities 897 - 897 - - Other financial liabilities 4,177 6 4,183 7 8 Provisions 270 - 270 - - Other liabilities 81 - 81 - - Total liabilities of operations held for sale 180,413 675 181,088 630 678 Net assets of operations held for sale 2,005 29 2,034 21 25 Net assets of operations held for sale are net of intercompany balances between the disposal group and the rest of the Group. The net assets of the pensions and savings discontinued operations on a gross basis are £1,403m at 30 June 2018. In addition to the above, Assets held for sale of £183,317m (30 June 2017: £757m; 31 December 2017: £1,038m) includes £169m (30 June 2017: £72m; 31 December 2017: £91m) of investment vehicles; £26m (30 June 2017: £nil; 31 December 2017: £33m) being the portion of the paid-up equity share capital of HDFC AMC subject to IPO; and £nil (30 June 2017: £34m; 31 December 2017: £211m) of investment and owner occupied property. Total liabilities of operations held for sale of £181,179m (30 June 2017: £640m; 31 December 2017: £706m) also includes third party interests in investment vehicles of £91m (30 June 2017: £10m; 31 December 2017: £28m). Insurance contracts, participating investment contracts and reinsurance contracts The breakdown of participating contract liabilities included in operations held for sale is set out below: Pensions and savings discontinued operations 30 Jun

2018 £m £m Participating insurance contract liabilities 14,568 14,568 Participating investment contract liabilities 15,012 15,012 Unallocated divisible surplus 627 627 Participating contract liabilities 30,207 30,207 The movement in insurance contract liabilities, participating investment contract liabilities and reinsurance contracts during the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2017 arising from changes in estimates are set out below: Participating insurance

contract liabilities Non-

participating insurance contract

liabilities Participating investment contract liabilities Total

insurance and participating contracts Reinsurance contracts Net 6 months 2018 £m £m £m £m £m £m Changes in Methodology/modelling (5) - 5 - - - Economic assumptions 56 (242) (60) (246) 93 (153) Non-economic assumptions - - - - - - Due to changes in economic and non-economic factors, certain assumptions used in estimating insurance and investment contract liabilities have been revised. Therefore, the change in liabilities reflects actual performance over the period, changes in assumptions and, to a limited extent, improvements in modelling techniques. Economic assumptions reflect changes in fixed income yields, leading to small changes in valuation interest rates for non-participating business, and other market movements. Participating insurance

contract liabilities Non-

participating insurance contract

liabilities Participating investment contract liabilities Total

insurance and participating contracts Reinsurance contracts Net 6 months 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m Changes in Methodology/modelling (11) - 11 - - - Economic assumptions (2) (86) 47 (41) 7 (34) Non-economic assumptions 1 - (4) (3) - (3) The movement in insurance contract liabilities, participating investment contract liabilities and reinsurance contracts during the year ended 31 December 2017 was as follows: Participating insurance

contract liabilities Non-

participating insurance contract

liabilities Participating investment contract liabilities Total

insurance and participating contracts Reinsurance contracts Net 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 January 15,151 23,422 15,537 54,110 (5,386) 48,724 Reclassified as held for sale during the year - (550) - (550) 7 (543) Change in contract liabilities Expected change (896) (898) (1,034) (2,828) 397 (2,431) Methodology/modelling changes (58) 10 51 3 - 3 Effect of changes in Economic assumptions (37) (81) 79 (39) 8 (31) Non-economic assumptions (66) (235) 6 (295) 154 (141) Effect of Economic experience 126 532 573 1,231 3 1,234 Non-economic experience 15 (381) 39 (327) 6 (321) New business - 878 33 911 - 911 Total change in contract liabilities (916) (175) (253) (1,344) 568 (776) Foreign exchange adjustment 424 43 29 496 - 496 31 December 14,659 22,740 15,313 52,712 (4,811) 47,901 Provision for annuity sales practices relating to enhanced annuities Included in provisions held for sale is a provision of £215m (30 June 2017: £164m; 31 December 2017: £229m) for annuity sales practices relating to enhanced annuities. There were no additional amounts charged to the income statement in respect of provisions for annuity sales practices relating to enhanced annuities during the six months ended 30 June 2018. On 14 October 2016, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published the findings of its thematic review of non-advised annuity sales practices. Standard Life Assurance Limited has been a participant in that review. The FCA looked at whether firms provided sufficient information to their customers about their potential eligibility for enhanced annuities. At the request of the FCA, Standard Life Assurance Limited is conducting a review of non-advised annuity sales (with a purchase price above a minimum threshold) to customers eligible to receive an enhanced annuity from 1 July 2008 until 31 May 2016. The purpose of this review is to identify whether these customers received sufficient information about enhanced annuities to make the right decisions about their purchase, and, where appropriate, provide redress to customers who have suffered loss as a result of not having received sufficient information. Standard Life Assurance Limited worked with the FCA regarding the process for conducting this past business review and commenced customer contact during 2018. The Group has provided for an estimate of the redress payable to customers, which may comprise both lump sum payments and enhancements to future annuity payments, the costs of conducting the review and other related expenses. The Group has in place liability insurance and is seeking for up to £100m of the financial impact of the provision to be mitigated by this insurance. Discussions are ongoing with our insurers and, as a result, no insurance recovery has been recognised as an asset in these financial statements. The Group expects the majority of the outflows associated with this provision, including outflows relating to establishing any reserves for future annuity payments, to have occurred by mid 2019. The Group has not provided for any possible FCA-levied financial penalty relating to the review. Contingent liabilities and contingent assets At the request of the FCA, Standard Life Assurance Limited is conducting a past business review of non-advised annuity sales as described above. In relation to this review, the FCA is carrying out an investigation and it is possible that the FCA may impose a financial penalty on Standard Life Assurance Limited. At this stage it is not possible to determine an estimate of the financial effect, if any, of this contingent liability. Disclosure of potential insurance recoveries relating to redress payable to customers, the costs of conducting the review and other related expenses is provided above. Any FCA levied financial penalties cannot be covered by such liability insurance. (d) Discontinued operations Discontinued operations relate solely to the UK and European insurance business held for sale. The consolidated income statement, other comprehensive income and cash flows from discontinued operations are shown below: 6 months

2018 6 months 2017 Full year

2017 Consolidated income statement Notes £m £m £m Income Investment return 554 5,626 12,536 Revenue from contracts with customers 96 88 185 Insurance and participating investment contract premium income 952 1,009 2,054 Other income 7 10 18 Total income from discontinued operations 1,609 6,733 14,793 Expenses Insurance and participating investment contract claims and change in liabilities 1,078 1,328 3,427 Change in non-participating investment contract liabilities 216 4,321 8,889 Administrative expenses Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 4.5 51 4 14 Other administrative expenses 258 303 665 Total administrative expenses 309 307 679 Provision for annuity sales practices - - 100 Change in liability for third party interest in consolidated funds (143) 470 1,118 Finance costs 27 27 54 Total expenses from discontinued operations 1,487 6,453 14,267 Profit before tax from discontinued operations 122 280 526 Tax expense attributable to policyholders' returns 24 53 166 Profit before tax expense attributable to equity holders 98 227 360 Total tax expense 43 66 204 Less: Tax attributable to policyholders' returns (24) (53) (166) Tax expense attributable to equity holders 19 13 38 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 79 214 322 Intercompany income and expenses that will continue post completion are eliminated in discontinued operations, those that will not continue post completion are eliminated in continuing operations. Revenue from contracts with customers is shown net of elimination of intra-group revenue which will continue post completion. The Group provides additional disclosure in relation to the total tax expense for discontinued operations. Certain products are subject to tax on policyholders' investment returns. This tax, 'policyholdertax', is accounted for as an element of income tax. To make the tax expense disclosure more meaningful, we disclose policyholder tax and tax payable on equity holders' profits separately. The policyholder tax expense is the amount payable in the period plus the movement of amounts expected to be payable in future periods by policyholders on their investment return. The remainder of the tax expense is attributed to equity holders as tax payable on equity holders' profit. 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 Other comprehensive income £m £m £m Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Revaluation of owner occupied property 2 1 1 Total items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 2 1 1 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1) 2 (1) Change in unallocated divisible surplus (3) 6 12 Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (4) 8 11 Other comprehensive income for the period from discontinued operations (2) 9 12 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 Cash flows £m £m £m Net cash flows from operating activities 538 1,061 2,247 Net cash flows from financing activities (451) (1,032) (1,309) Net cash flows from investing activities (13) (24) (38) Total net cash flows 74 5 900 4.3 Segmental analysis The Group's reportable segments have been identified in accordance with the way in which the Group is structured and managed. IFRS 8 Operating Segmentsrequires that the information presented in the financial statements is based on information provided to the 'Chief Operating Decision Maker'. The Chief Operating Decision Maker for the Group is the executive committee. (a) Basis of segmentation The Group's reportable segments are as follows: Continuing operations: Aberdeen Standard Investments Following the merger with Aberdeen, Standard Life Investments and Aberdeen Asset Management combined under the Aberdeen Standard Investments brand. The combined business is managed and reported as one operating segment. Aberdeen Standard Investments provides a range of investment products and services for individuals and institutional customers through a number of different investment vehicles. Investment management services are also provided by Aberdeen Standard Investments to the Group's other reportable segments. This segment includes the Group's share of the results of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. Pensions and Savings The Pensions and Savings segment includes our UK retail platforms Wrap and Elevate, as well as our financial planning and advice business 1825, and our distribution and marketing capabilities. The segment also includes the UK and Ireland Standard Life staff defined benefit pension plans. India and China life The businesses included in India and China life offer a range of insurance and savings products and comprise our life insurance associate in India, our life insurance joint venture in China and wholly owned operations in Hong Kong, the assets and liabilities of which are classified as held for sale. Discontinued operations: Pensions and Savings On 23 February 2018, the Group announced the proposed sale of the UK and European insurance business. Refer to Note 4.2 (c) for further details. As a consequence, the results of this business have been presented as discontinued operations. Comparative amounts for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and the 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been prepared on the same basis as 30 June 2018 to allow more meaningful comparison. (b) Reportable segments - Group adjusted profit before tax and revenue information (b)(i) Analysis of Group adjusted profit before tax Adjusted profit before tax is the key alternative performance measure utilised by the Group's management in their evaluation of segmental performance and is therefore also presented by reportable segment. Aberdeen Standard

Investments Pensions and Savings India and China life Other1 Total continuing operations Discontinued operations Eliminations Total 6 months 2018 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Fee based revenue 871 89 6 - 966 395 (69) 1,292 Spread/risk margin - - - - - 55 - 55 Total adjusted operating income 871 89 6 - 966 450 (69) 1,347 Total adjusted operating expenses (580) (102) (5) (25) (712) (280) 69 (923) Adjusted operating profit 291 (13) 1 (25) 254 170 - 424 Capital management - 14 - (17) (3) (3) - (6) Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax2 26 - 34 - 60 - - 60 Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax 317 1 35 (42) 311 167 - 478 Tax on adjusted profit (56) 3 - 5 (48) (29) - (77) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense 4.6 (11) - (7) - (18) - - (18) Adjusted profit/(loss) after tax 250 4 28 (37) 245 138 - 383 Adjusted for the following items Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 4.5 (53) (3) - (3) (59) (51) - (110) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations3 (92) (13) (3) - (108) - - (108) Profit on disposal of interests in associates 5 - 1 - 6 - - 6 Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes 4.8 - - - - - (61) - (61) Other (2) - - (3) (5) 38 - 33 Total adjusting items (142) (16) (2) (6) (166) (74) - (240) Tax on adjusting items 33 2 - - 35 10 - 45 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (preference shares) (3) - - - (3) - - (3) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc 138 (10) 26 (43) 111 74 - 185 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Ordinary shares - 5 5 Preference shares 3 - 3 Profit for the period 114 79 193 1 Other primarily includes the corporate centre and related activities. 2 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax comprises the Group's share of results of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. 3 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations includes £105m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £10m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £125m) included in Other administrative expenses, and £3m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £nil; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £13m) relating to intangibles recognised on the part acquisition of associates and included in Share of profit from associates and joint ventures in the condensed consolidated income statement. Each reportable segment reports total adjusted operating income as its measure of revenue in its analysis of adjusted profit before tax. Fee based revenue consists of income generated primarily from asset management charges, premium based charges and transactional charges. Spread/risk margin reflects the margin earned on spread/risk business and includes net earned premiums, claims and benefits paid, net investment return using long-term assumptions and actuarial reserving changes. Adjusted operating income relates to revenues generated from external customers with the exception of £69m (30 June 2017: £66m; 31 December 2017: £136m) which primarily relates to investment management fees arising from intra-group transactions between Aberdeen Standard Investments and the Pensions and Savings business included in discontinued operations. At a Group level an elimination adjustment is required to remove intra-group impacts. There are no customers whose revenue represents greater than 10% of fee based revenue. Aberdeen Standard Investments Pensions and Savings India and China life Other Total continuing operations Discontinued operations Eliminations Total restated1 6 months 2017 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Fee based revenue 429 84 7 - 520 382 (66) 836 Spread/risk margin - - - - - 49 - 49 Total adjusted operating income 429 84 7 - 520 431 (66) 885 Total adjusted operating expenses (260) (97) (7) (26) (390) (258) 66 (582) Adjusted operating profit 169 (13) - (26) 130 173 - 303 Capital management - 13 - (4) 9 (7) - 2 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax2 20 - 33 - 53 - - 53 Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax 189 - 33 (30) 192 166 - 358 Tax on adjusted profit (33) (3) - 5 (31) 1 - (30) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense 4.6 (5) - (2) - (7) - - (7) Adjusted profit/(loss) after tax 151 (3) 31 (25) 154 167 - 321 Adjusted for the following items Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 4.5 (10) (5) - (42) (57) (4) - (61) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (8) (2) - - (10) - - (10) Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes 4.8 - - - - - 59 - 59 Other - (1) (24) 1 (24) - - (24) Total adjusting items (18) (8) (24) (41) (91) 55 (36) Tax on adjusting items 3 2 - 16 21 (14) - 7 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc 136 (9) 7 (50) 84 208 - 292 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - 6 6 Profit for the period 84 214 298 1 Following completion of the merger the Group has changed the calculation of adjusted profit (previously named operating profit). Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to non-insurance entities. This has resulted in a £3m reduction to the adjusted profit of the other segment, a £1m reduction to the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment and a corresponding £4m adjustment to short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes within adjusting items, for the six months ended 30 June 2017. 2 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax comprises the Group's share of results of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. Aberdeen Standard

Investments Pensions and Savings India and China life Other Total continuing operations Discontinued operations Eliminations Total Full year 2017 Notes £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Fee based revenue 1,260 175 12 - 1,447 800 (136) 2,111 Spread/risk margin - - - - - 165 - 165 Total adjusted operating income 1,260 175 12 - 1,447 965 (136) 2,276 Total adjusted operating expenses (811) (201) (11) (61) (1,084) (579) 136 (1,527) Adjusted operating profit 449 (26) 1 (61) 363 386 - 749 Capital management 2 27 - (16) 13 (7) - 6 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax1 41 - 58 - 99 - - 99 Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax 492 1 59 (77) 475 379 - 854 Tax on adjusted profit (86) (1) - 10 (77) (31) - (108) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense 4.6 (29) - (12) - (41) - - (41) Adjusted profit/(loss) after tax 377 - 47 (67) 357 348 - 705 Adjusted for the following items Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 4.5 (58) (27) - (77) (162) (11) - (173) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (117) (8) (13) - (138) - - (138) Provision for annuity sales practices - - - - - (100) - (100) Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity2 10 - - - 10 - - 10 Profit on disposal of interests in associates 14 - 305 - 319 - - 319 Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes 4.8 - - - - - 67 - 67 Other - (1) (24) - (25) - - (25) Total adjusting items (151) (36) 268 (77) 4 (44) - (40) Tax on adjusting items 25 5 - 19 49 (7) - 42 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (preference shares and perpetual notes) (8) - - - (8) - - (8) Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc 243 (31) 315 (125) 402 297 - 699 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Ordinary shares - 25 25 Preference shares and perpetual notes 8 - 8 Profit for the year 410 322 732 1 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax comprises the Group's share of results of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. 2 On 18 December 2017, perpetual capital notes issued by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC were reclassified as a subordinated liability. On merger these were classified as an equity instrument. (b)(ii) Total income and expenses The following table provides a reconciliation of total adjusted operating income and total adjusted operating expenses from continuing operations, as presented in the analysis of Group adjusted profit by segment, to total revenue and total expenses from continuing operations respectively, as presented in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Income Expenses Income Expenses Income Expenses £m £m £m £m £m £m Total adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses as presented in the analysis of Group adjusted profit by segment from continuing operations 966 (712) 520 (390) 1,447 (1,084) Insurance and participating investment contract claims and change in liabilities 27 (27) 99 (99) 201 (201) Change in non-participating investment contract liabilities 2 (2) 8 (8) 74 (74) Change in liability for third party interest in consolidated funds 4 (4) - - 6 (6) Other presentation differences 79 (79) 19 (19) 79 (79) Adjusting items included in revenue and expenses 9 (172) - (91) 345 (328) Capital management (3) - 9 - 13 - Total income and expenses as presented in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement from continuing operations 1,084 (996) 655 (607) 2,165 (1,772) This reconciliation includes a number of reconciling items which arise due to presentation differences between IFRS reporting requirements and the determination of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income and expenses exclude items which have an equal and opposite effect on IFRS income and IFRS expenses in the consolidated income statement, such as investment returns which are for the account of policyholders. Other presentation differences include Aberdeen Standard Investments commission expenses which are presented in expenses in the consolidated income statement but are netted against adjusted operating income in the analysis of Group adjusted profit by segment. 4.4 Revenue from contracts with customers The following table provides a breakdown of total revenue from contracts with customers: 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 £m £m £m Asset management Management fee income - growth 764 329 1,023 Management fee income - mature 162 106 274 Performance fees 3 1 20 Revenue from contracts with customers for asset management 929 436 1,317 Fund platforms Fee income 81 64 137 Other revenue from contracts with customers 9 14 32 Total revenue from contracts with customers from continuing operations 1,019 514 1,486 The majority of the revenue from contracts with customers for asset management is reported within the Aberdeen Standard Investments reportable segment. The following table provides a reconciliation of Revenue from contracts with customers for asset management as presented in the condensed consolidated income statement to fee based revenue, as presented in the analysis of adjusted profit before tax for the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment. 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 £m £m £m Revenue from contracts with customers for asset management as presented in the condensed consolidated income statement 929 436 1,317 Revenue from contracts with customers for asset management recognised in Pensions and Savings continuing segment (3) (2) (4) Fee income from fund platforms recognised in Aberdeen Standard Investments segment 10 - 6 Presentation differences Commission expenses (52) - (45) Other differences (13) (5) (14) Fee based revenue as presented in the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment 871 429 1,260 Commission expenses are netted against fee based revenue but are included within expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement. Other presentation differences relates to amounts presented in a different income line item of the condensed consolidated income statement and intra-group revenue which is eliminated in the consolidated income statement but grossed up for the purposes of segmental reporting. The Pension and Savings continuing segment's fee based revenue is primarily made up of Pension and Savings' fund platform fee income and the other revenue from contracts with customers as grossed up for intra-group revenue which is eliminated in the consolidated income statement. 4.5 Administrative expenses 6 months

2018 6 months

20171 Full year

20171 £m £m £m Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses 59 57 162 Commission expenses 54 4 49 Staff costs and other employee-related costs 365 214 616 Impairment of disposal group classified as held for sale - 24 24 Other administrative expenses 464 186 607 942 485 1,458 Acquisition costs deferred during the period (1) (1) (4) Amortisation of deferred acquisition costs 1 2 3 Total administrative expenses from continuing operations 942 486 1,457 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. Total restructuring and corporate transaction expenses incurred from continuing operations during the period were £59m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £57m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £162m). The 2018 expenses mainly relate to Aberdeen integration and a number of other business unit restructuring programmes. Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses of £51m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £4m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £11m) are used to determine adjusted profit before tax from discontinued operations. In 2018 these expenses mainly relate to the sale of the UK and European insurance business discussed in Note 4.2. An additional £nil (six months ended 30 June 20 2017: £nil; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £3m) of restructuring and corporate transaction expenses were incurred by the Heritage With Profits Fund. 4.6 Tax expense 6 months

2018 6 months

20171 Full year

20171 £m £m £m Current tax: UK 13 (4) 12 Double tax relief - (1) (2) Overseas 18 4 19 Adjustment to tax expense in respect of prior years (2) (2) (1) Total current tax attributable to continuing operations 29 (3) 28 Deferred tax: Deferred tax (credit)/expense arising from the current periods (16) 13 - Total deferred tax attributable to continuing operations (16) 13 - 28 Total tax expense attributable to continuing operations 13 10 28 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. The standard UK corporation tax rate for the accounting period is 19% (six months ended 30 June 2017: 19.25%; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: 19.25%). The UK corporation tax rate was reduced to 19% from 1 April 2017 and will reduce to 17% from 1 April 2020. These changes have been taken into account in the calculation of the UK deferred tax balance at 30 June 2018. The share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense is £18m (six months ended 30 June 2017: £7m; 12 months ended 31 December

2017: £41m) and is included in profit before tax in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement in Share of profit from associates and joint ventures. The Group has been party to litigation in the UK, in respect of which the Supreme Court issued a judgement on the lead case on 25 July 2018, that has successfully challenged the tax treatment of non-UK dividends received before 2009. In connection with this judgement, the Group is seeking to recover claims by group entities for certain recent periods where the outcome remains uncertain and is also pursuing additional and related claims in respect of earlier periods where very significant uncertainties remain. These claims and proceedings predominantly relate to assets in policyholder funds, primarily SLAL's Heritage With Profits Fund which is part of discontinued operations. The claims are not expected to materially impact profit after tax attributable to equity holders or total equity. No amounts have been recognised at 30 June 2018, 30 June 2017 or 31 December 2017 in continuing or discontinued operations in the respect of these claims and proceedings. Tax relating to components of other comprehensive income is as follows: 6 months

2018 6 months

20171 Full year

20171 £m £m £m Tax relating to defined benefit pension plan deficit - - 10 Equity holder tax effect relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - 10 Current tax on net change in financial assets designated as available-for-sale (1) - - Tax relating to fair value losses recognised as cash flow hedges - - (5) Tax relating to cash flow hedge losses transferred to consolidated income statement - - 2 Equity holder tax effect relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (1) - (3) Tax relating to other comprehensive income from continuing operations (1) - 7 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. All of the amounts presented above are in respect of equity holders of Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Tax relating to items taken directly to equity is as follows: 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 £m £m £m Tax expense on reserves for employee share-based payments 1 - (1) Tax credit relating to coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity - - (2) Tax relating to items taken directly to equity 1 - (3) 4.7 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit attributable to ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period excluding shares owned by the employee trusts that have not vested unconditionally to employees. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, such as share options granted to employees. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated on adjusted profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company i.e. adjusted profit net of dividends paid on preference shares. The following table shows details of basic, diluted and adjusted earnings per share for the period: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Continuingoperations Discontinued operations Total restated1 Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted profit before tax 311 167 478 192 166 358 475 379 854 Tax on adjusted profit (48) (29) (77) (31) 1 (30) (77) (31) (108) Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense (18) - (18) (7) - (7) (41) - (41) Adjusted profit after tax 245 138 383 154 167 321 357 348 705 Dividend paid on preference shares (3) - (3) - - - - - - Adjusted profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company 242 138 380 154 167 321 357 348 705 Adjusting items (166) (74) (240) (91) 55 (36) 4 (44) (40) Tax on adjusting items 35 10 45 21 (14) 7 49 (7) 42 Adjustment for coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity net of tax - - - - - - (8) - (8) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 111 74 185 84 208 292 402 297 699 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Millions Millions Millions Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 2,937 1,972 2,343 Dilutive effect of share options and awards 28 3 17 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding 2,965 1,975 2,360 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 (restated)1 Full year 2017 Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Basic earnings per share 3.8 2.5 6.3 4.3 10.5 14.8 17.1 12.7 29.8 Diluted earnings per share 3.7 2.5 6.2 4.3 10.5 14.8 17.0 12.6 29.6 Adjusted earnings per share 8.2 4.7 12.9 7.8 8.5 16.3 15.2 14.9 30.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 8.2 4.6 12.8 7.8 8.5 16.3 15.1 14.8 29.9 1 Following completion of the merger the Group has changed the calculation of adjusted profit (previously named operating profit). Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to non-insurance entities. This has resulted in a £3m reduction to the adjusted profit of the other segment, a £1m reduction to the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment and a corresponding £4m adjustment to short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes within adjusting items, for the six months ended 30 June 2017. 4.8 Adjusted profit and adjusting items Adjusted profit before tax (previously named operating profit before tax) is the Group's key alternative performance measure. Adjusted profit excludes impacts arising from short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes in the Group's insurance entities. It is calculated based on expected returns on investments backing equity holder funds, with consistent allowance for the corresponding expected movements in equity holder liabilities. Impacts arising from the difference between the expected return and actual return on investments, and the corresponding impact on equity holder liabilities except where they are directly related to a significant management action, are excluded from adjusted profit and are presented within profit before tax. The impact of certain changes in economic assumptions is also excluded from adjusted profit and is presented within profit before tax. Adjusted profit also excludes the impact of the following items: · Restructuring costs and corporate transaction expenses. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change. · Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts · Profit or loss arising on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate · Fair value movements in contingent consideration · Items which are one-off and, due to their size or nature, are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as non-controlling interests are included in adjusted profit before tax. For IFRS purposes, these are recognised directly in equity. Prior to these instruments being reclassified as a subordinated liability on 18 December 2017, this gave rise to an adjusting item relating to 'coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity'. Dividends payable on preference shares classified as non-controlling interests are excluded from adjusted profit in line with the treatment of ordinary dividends. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, the Group changed the calculation of adjusted profit in 2017. Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to holding companies and other non-insurance entities. Comparatives for the six months to 30 June 2017 have been restated to reflect this change. (a) Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumptions changes - insurance entities Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes relate solely to wholly owned insurance businesses which in the current period are all classified as held for sale. The components of IFRS profit attributable to market movements and interest rate changes which give rise to variances between actual and expected returns on investments backing equity holder funds, with consistent allowance for the corresponding expected movement in equity holder liabilities, as well as the impact of changes in economic assumptions on equity holder liabilities, are excluded from adjusted profit for the Group's wholly owned insurance entities. Investments backing equity holder funds include investments backing annuities and subordinated debt, and investments from surplus capital in insurance companies. For annuities this means that all fluctuations in liabilities and the assets backing those liabilities due to market interest rate (including credit risk) movements over the year are excluded from adjusted profit. The expected rates of return for debt securities and equity securities are determined separately. The expected rates of return for equity securities are determined based on the gilt spot rates of an appropriate duration plus an equity risk premium of 3% (2017: 3%). Investments in pooled investment funds which target equity returns over the longer term, including absolute return funds, also use an expected rate of return determined based on the gilt spot rates of an appropriate duration plus a risk premium of 3% (2017: 3%). In respect of debt securities at fair value through profit or loss, the expected rate of return is determined based on the average prospective yields for the debt securities actually held. The expected rates of return used for both the assets backing subordinated liabilities and the subordinated liabilities themselves include a discount for expected credit defaults. This means that the interest expense included in adjusted profit for subordinated liabilities is after deducting a margin for own credit risk. Additionally, the effect of the accounting mismatch, where subordinated liabilities are measured at amortised cost and certain assets backing the liabilities are measured at fair value, is also excluded from adjusted profit. There have been no defaults or impairments of assets backing subordinated liabilities during the six months ended 30 June 2018 or 30 June 2017 or the 12 months ended 31 December 2017. If these were to arise they would be excluded from adjusted profit. Gains and losses on foreign exchange are deemed to represent short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes and thus are excluded from adjusted profit. Short-term fluctuations in investment return for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017) principally relate to the impact of interest rate changes on UK annuity liabilities and the assets backing those liabilities. (b) Other In the reconciliation of consolidated adjusted profit before tax to profit for the period the Other adjusting item sub-total includes £nil (six months ended 30 June 2017: £24m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £24m) in relation to the impairment of a disposal group classified as held for sale and £4m (six months ended 30 June 2017: (£1m); 12 months ended 31 December 2017: £1m) net fair value movements in contingent consideration. The Other adjusting item in 2018 relating to discontinued operations includes a held for sale accounting adjustment relating to the amortisation of intangible assets (primarily deferred acquisition costs) and depreciation of tangible assets of £38m. Following the classification of the UK and European Insurance business as held for sale on the announcement of the proposed transaction on 23 February 2018, no amortisation or depreciation is recognised. This increase to profit has been recognised as an adjusting item. 4.9 Dividends on ordinary shares 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Pence per

share Pence per

share £m Pence per

share £m Dividends relating to reporting period Interim dividend (2018 and 2017) 7.30 7.00 206 7.00 206 Final dividend (2017) - - - 14.30 420 Total 7.30 7.00 206 21.30 626 Dividends paid in reporting period Current year interim dividend - - - 7.00 206 Final dividend for prior year 14.30 13.35 263 13.35 263 Total 263 469 Subsequent to 30 June 2018, the Directors have proposed an interim dividend for 2018 of 7.30 pence per ordinary share (interim 2017: 7.00 pence), an estimated £214m in total (interim 2017: £206m). The dividend is expected to be paid on 25 September 2018 and will be recorded as an appropriation of retained earnings in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. 4.10 Intangible assets 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec

2017 £m £m £m Acquired through business combinations: Goodwill 3,419 224 3,427 Brand 77 - 86 Customer relationships and investment management contracts 727 145 774 Technology 32 1 40 Internally developed software 59 170 156 Purchased software and other - 26 20 Cost of obtaining customer contracts 87 - 11 Total intangible assets 4,401 566 4,514 During the period, the Group acquired the right to provide asset management services to a number of US registered funds for a cash consideration of £77m. This payment is included within the cost of obtaining customer contracts. 4.11 Issued share capital, share premium and shares held by trusts (a) Issued share capital The movement in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company is: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Issued shares fully paid 12 2/9p each £m 12 2/9p each £m 12 2/9p each £m At start of period 2,978,936,877 364 1,978,884,437 242 1,978,884,437 242 Shares issued in respect of business combinations - - - - 997,661,231 122 Shares issued in respect of share incentive plans 246,523 - 285,582 - 496,817 - Shares issued in respect of share options 304,611 - 338,450 - 1,894,392 - At end of period 2,979,488,011 364 1,979,508,469 242 2,978,936,877 364 All ordinary shares in issue in the Company rank pari passu and carry the same voting rights and entitlement to receive dividends and other distributions declared or paid by the Company. Shares issued in respect of business combinations in the year ended 31 December 2017 relates solely to the Aberdeen merger as discussed in Note 4.2. The Company can issue shares to satisfy awards granted under employee incentive plans which have been approved by shareholders. (b) Share premium 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 £m £m £m At start of period 639 634 634 Shares issued in respect of share options 1 1 5 At end of period 640 635 639 (c) Shares held by trusts Shares held by trusts relates to shares in Standard Life Aberdeen plc that are held by the Employee Share Trust (EST), the Aberdeen Asset Management Employee Benefit Trust 2003 (EBT) and the Unclaimed Asset Trust (UAT). The EST and EBT purchase shares in the Company for delivery to employees under employee incentive plans. Purchased shares are recognised as a deduction from equity at the price paid for them. Where new shares are issued to the EST or EBT the price paid is the nominal value of the shares. When shares are distributed from the trust their corresponding value is released to retained earnings. On completion of the merger on 14 August 2017, 31,483,948 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC shares held by the EBT were exchanged for 23,833,349 Standard Life Aberdeen plc shares at a total nominal value of £3m. In July 2006, Standard Life demutualised and former members of the mutual company were allocated shares in the new listed Company. Some former members were yet to claim their shares and the UAT held these on their behalf. There was an off-setting obligation to deliver these shares which was also recognised in the shares held by trusts reserve. The shares and the off-setting obligation were both measured at £nil. The claim entitlement period for the UAT expired on 9 July 2016. Shares remaining in the UAT after 9 July 2016 continue to be measured at £nil. The number of shares held in trust at 30 June 2018 was as follows: 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec

2017 Number of shares held in trust Employee Share Trust 16,810,802 11,123,356 16,031,679 Aberdeen Asset Management Employee Benefit Trust 2003 23,589,384 - 23,704,305 Unclaimed Asset Trust 175,994 188,646 180,766 On expiry of the claim period on 9 July 2016, the entitlement to the unclaimed shares remaining in the UAT transferred to the Company. During the period to 30 June 2017, 11,719,073 shares were transferred from the UAT to the EST for £nil consideration. An amount equivalent to the fair value of the shares as at the date of transfer was donated by the Company to the Standard Life Foundation. 4.12 Subordinated liabilities On 1 March 2018, 7% US Dollar fixed rate perpetual capital notes issued by Aberdeen Asset Management PLCwith a principal amount of US$500m were redeemed. 4.13 Pension and other post-retirement benefit provisions The Group operates a number of defined benefit pension plans, the largest of which being the UK Standard Life Group staff defined benefit pension plan (principal plan) which is closed to future accrual. Following the merger with Aberdeen, the Group also operates two additional UK plans. These two UK plans were in deficit when the last valuations were completed with the trustees, and the Group has agreed funding plans to eliminate these deficits. These two UK plans are included in Other along with the Ireland Standard Life plan, which is closed to new membership, and a number of smaller funded and unfunded plans in other countries. For the UK plans the trustees set the plan investment strategy to protect the ratio of plan assets to the trustees' measure of technical provisions. Technical provisions represent the trustees' prudent view of the amount of assets needed to pay future benefits. The investment strategy does not aim to protect the IAS 19 surplus or ratio of plan assets to the IAS 19 measure of liabilities. (a) Analysis of amounts recognised in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement The amounts recognised in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement for defined contribution and defined benefit plans are as follows: 6 months

2018 6 months

20171 Full year

20171 £m £m £m Current service cost 34 18 46 Interest income (14) (15) (28) Administrative expenses 1 1 3 Expense recognised in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement 21 4 21 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. (b) Analysis of amounts recognised on the IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 Principal plan Other1 Total Held for sale Principal plan Other Total Principal plan Other Total £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Present value of funded obligation (2,776) (345) (3,121) - (2,762) (121) (2,883) (2,839) (345) (3,184) Present value of unfunded obligation - (3) (3) (7) - (10) (10) - (9) (9) Fair value of plan assets 4,359 281 4,640 - 4,465 74 4,539 4,530 276 4,806 Effect of limit on plan surplus (554) - (554) - (596) - (596) (592) - (592) Net asset/(liability) 1,029 (67) 962 (7) 1,107 (57) 1,050 1,099 (78) 1,021 1 Included within Other is a defined benefit plan with a net asset position of £3m at 30 June 2018. (c) Principal assumptions The principal economic assumptions for the Principal plan which are based in part on current market conditions are as follows: 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec

2017 % % % Discount rate 2.55 2.70 2.60 Rates of inflation Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2.10 2.15 2.20 Retail Price Index (RPI) 3.10 3.15 3.20 4.14 Risk management The Group's strategic objectives and performance against them is subject to a number of financial and non-financial risks. The principal risks and uncertainties that affect the business model are set out in detail in the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. Key developments in the Group's principal risks since the Annual report and accounts was published are discussed in the Risk oversight section of the Management report. The Group's IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information does not include the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the Group's Annual report and accounts. This note should therefore be read in conjunction with the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. There have been no significant changes to the Group's risk management framework since 31 December 2017. From 1 January 2018 we enhanced the Group's qualitative risk appetites which received Board approval. The business continues to be managed through a range of risk, capital and profit metrics. On 23 February 2018, the Group announced the proposed sale of the UK and European insurance business. Refer to Note 4.2. The assets and liabilities of this business were classified as held for sale from this date. Additionally, on 29 March 2017, the Group announced the proposed sale of Standard Life Asia (Limited), the assets and liabilities of this business were classified as held for sale from this date. The Group's balance sheet exposure to market, credit, and demographic and expense risk will be significantly reduced by the sale of these assets and liabilities. Included within debt securities of £469m (30 June 2017: £63,887m; 31 December 2017: £61,565m) and equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds of £3,196m (30 June 2017: £94,538m; 31 December 2017: £99,020m) at 30 June 2018 is £104m (30 June 2017: £29,051m; 31 December 2017: £26,821m) and £1,625m (30 June 2017: £84,206m; 31 December 2017: £88,362m) respectively relating to unit linked funds and third party interest in consolidated funds. The shareholder's exposure to unit linked funds market and credit risk arises from the changes in the value of future fee based revenue earned on unit linked funds due to market movements. The shareholder is not exposed to the market or credit risk in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds since the financial risks of the assets are borne by third parties. 4.15 Fair value of assets and liabilities (a) Determination of fair value hierarchy To provide further information on the approach used to determine and measure the fair value of certain assets and liabilities, the following fair value hierarchy categorisation has been used: · Level 1: Fair values measured using quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market exists where transactions take place with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. · Level 2:Fair values measured using inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices) · Level 3: Fair values measured using inputs that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (b) Methods and assumptions used to determine fair value of assets and liabilities including those held for sale Information on the methods and assumptions used to determine fair values for each major category of instrument measured at fair value is given below. These methods and assumptions include those used to fair value assets and liabilities held for sale, including the individual assets and liabilities of operations held for sale. Investments in associates at FVTPL, equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds and amounts seeded into funds classified as held for sale Investments in associates at FVTPL are valued in the same manner as the Group's equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds. Equity instruments listed on a recognised exchange are valued using prices sourced from the primary exchange on which they are listed. These instruments are generally considered to be quoted in an active market and are therefore categorised as level 1 instruments within the fair value hierarchy. Unlisted equities are valued using an adjusted net asset value. The Group's exposure to unlisted equity securities primarily relates to private equity investments. The majority of the Group's private equity investments are carried out through European fund of funds structures, where the Group receives valuations from the investment managers of the underlying funds. The valuations received from investment managers of the underlying funds are reviewed and where appropriate adjustments are made to reflect the impact of changes in market conditions between the date of the valuation and the end of the reporting period. The valuation of these securities is largely based on inputs that are not based on observable market data, and accordingly these instruments are categorised as level 3 instruments within the fair value hierarchy. Where appropriate, reference is made to observable market data. Where pooled investment funds have been seeded and the investment in the funds have been classified as held for sale, the costs to sell are assumed to be negligible. The fair value of pooled investment funds held for sale is calculated as equal to the observable unit price. Investment property and owner occupied property The fair value of investment property and all owner occupied property is based on valuations provided by external property valuation experts. The fair value of investment property is measured based on each property's highest and best use from a market participant's perspective and considers the potential uses of the property that are physically possible, legally permissible and financially feasible. No adjustment has been made for vacant possession for the Group's owner occupied property. In the UK and Europe, valuations are completed in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) valuation standards. These are predominantly produced using an income capitalisation approach. The income capitalisation approach is based on capitalising an annual net income stream using an appropriate yield. The annual net income is based on both current and estimated future net income. The yield and future net income used is determined by considering recent transactions involving property with similar characteristics to the property being valued. Where it is not possible to use an income capitalisation approach, for example on property with no rental income, a market comparison approach is used by considering recent transactions involving property with similar characteristics to the property being valued. In both approaches where appropriate, adjustments will be made by the valuer to reflect differences between the characteristics of the property being valued and the recent market transactions considered. As income capitalisation and market comparison valuations generally include significant unobservable inputs including unobservable adjustments to recent market transactions, these assets are categorised as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. Derivative financial assets and derivative financial liabilities The majority of the Group's derivatives are over-the-counter derivatives which are measured at fair value using a range of valuation models including discounting future cash flows and option valuation techniques. The inputs are observable market data and over-the-counter derivatives are therefore categorised as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Exchange traded derivatives are valued using prices sourced from the relevant exchange. They are considered to be instruments quoted in an active market and are therefore categorised as level 1 instruments within the fair value hierarchy. Non-performance risk arising from the credit risk of each counterparty has been considered on a net exposure basis in line with the Group's risk management policies. At 30 June 2018, 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017, the residual credit risk is considered immaterial and no credit risk adjustment has been made. Debt securities For debt securities, the Group has determined a hierarchy of pricing sources. The hierarchy consists of reputable external pricing providers who generally use observable market data. If prices are not available from these providers or are considered to be stale, the Group has established procedures to arrive at an internal assessment of the fair value. These procedures are based largely on inputs that are not based on observable market data. A further analysis by category of debt security is as follows: · Government, including provincial and municipal, and supranational institution bonds These instruments are valued using prices received from external pricing providers who generally base the price on quotes received from a number of market participants. They are categorised as level 1 or level 2 instruments within the fair value hierarchy depending upon the nature of the underlying pricing information used for valuation purposes. · Corporate bonds listed or quoted in an established over-the-counter market including asset-backed securities These instruments are generally valued using prices received from external pricing providers who generally consolidate quotes received from a panel of banks into a composite price. As the market becomes less active the quotes provided by some banks may be based on modelled prices rather than on actual transactions. These sources are based largely on observable market data, and therefore these instruments are categorised as level 2 instruments within the fair value hierarchy. When prices received from external pricing providers are based on a single broker indicative quote, the instruments are categorised as level 3 instruments. For instruments for which prices are either not available from external pricing providers or the prices provided are considered to be stale, the Group performs its own assessment of the fair value of these instruments. This assessment is largely based on inputs that are not based on observable market data, principally single broker indicative quotes, and accordingly these instruments are categorised as level 3 instruments within the fair value hierarchy. · Other corporate bonds including unquoted bonds, commercial paper and certificates of deposit These instruments are valued using models. For unquoted bonds the model uses inputs from comparable bonds and includes credit spreads which are obtained from brokers or estimated internally. Commercial paper and certificates of deposit are valued using standard valuation formulas. The categorisation of these instruments within the fair value hierarchy will be either level 2 or 3 depending upon the nature of the underlying pricing information used for valuation purposes. · Commercial mortgages These instruments are valued using models. The models use a discount rate adjustment technique which is an income approach. The key inputs for the valuation models are contractual future cash flows, which are discounted using a discount rate that is determined by adding a spread to the current base rate. The spread is derived from a pricing matrix which incorporates data on current spreads for similar assets and which may include an internal underwriting rating. These inputs are generally observable with the exception of the spread adjustment arising from the internal underwriting rating. The classification of these instruments within the fair value hierarchy will be either level 2 or 3 depending on whether the spread is adjusted by an internal underwriting rating. · Income strips Income strips are transactions where an owner-occupier of a property has sold a freehold or long leasehold interest to the Group, and has signed a long lease (typically 30-45 years) or a ground lease (typically 45-175 years) and retains the right to repurchase the property at the end of the lease for a nominal sum (usually £1). The valuation technique used by the Group to value these instruments is an income capitalisation approach, where the annual rental income is capitalised using an appropriate yield. The yield is determined by considering recent transactions involving similar income strips. Unlike, investment properties which typically are leased on shorter lease terms, the estimated rental value is not a significant unobservable input. This is due to the length of the lease together with the nature of the rent reviews where the annual rental increases over the term of the lease in line with inflation or fixed increases. As the income capitalisation valuations generally include significant unobservable inputs including unobservable adjustments to the yield observed in other income strip transactions, these assets are categorised as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Contingent consideration assets and contingent consideration liabilities Contingent consideration assets and liabilities have been recognised in respect of acquisitions. Generally valuations are based on unobservable assumptions regarding the probability weighted expected return and growth over the contractual period, discounted present value and therefore the assets and liabilities are classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Non-participating investment contract liabilities The fair value of the non-participating investment contract liabilities is calculated equal to the fair value of the underlying assets and liabilities in the funds. Thus, the value of these liabilities is dependent on the methods and assumptions set out above in relation to the underlying assets and liabilities in which these funds are invested. The underlying assets and liabilities are predominately categorised as level 1 or 2 and as such, the inputs into the valuation of the liabilities are observable. Therefore, the liabilities are categorised within level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds The fair value of liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds is calculated equal to the fair value of the underlying assets and liabilities in the funds. Thus, the value of these liabilities is dependent on the methods and assumptions set out above in relation to the underlying assets in which these funds are invested. When the underlying assets and liabilities are valued using readily available market information the liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds are treated as level 2. Where the underlying assets and liabilities are not valued using readily available market information the liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds are treated as level 3. (b)(i) Fair value hierarchy for assets measured at fair value in the statement of financial position The table below presents the Group's assets measured at fair value by level of the fair value hierarchy. Fair value hierarchy As recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position

line item Classified as

held for sale Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Investment property - 9,749 9,895 200 9,895 9,949 - - - - 9,895 9,949 Owner occupied property 2 81 82 11 84 92 - - - - 84 92 Derivative financial assets 7 3,053 2,588 - 2,595 3,053 722 990 1,873 2,063 - - Equity securities and interests in pooled investment vehicles 3,196 99,020 95,581 763 98,777 99,783 97,730 98,750 26 36 1,021 997 Debt securities 469 61,565 58,440 14 58,909 61,579 23,676 25,230 33,792 34,905 1,441 1,444 Contingent consideration asset 2 6 - - 2 6 - - - - 2 6 Total assets at fair value 3,676 173,474 166,586 988 170,262 174,462 122,128 124,970 35,691 37,004 12,443 12,488 Fair value hierarchy As recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position

line item Classified as

held for sale Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 30 June 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m Investment property 10,038 26 10,064 - - 10,064 Owner occupied property 77 8 85 - - 85 Derivative financial assets 2,844 - 2,844 851 1,993 - Equity securities and interests in pooled investment vehicles 94,538 664 95,202 94,278 2 922 Debt securities 63,887 11 63,898 26,874 36,084 940 Contingent consideration asset 10 - 10 - - 10 Total assets at fair value 171,394 709 172,103 122,003 38,079 12,021 There were no significant transfers between levels 1 and 2 during the period (six months ended 30 June 2017: none; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: none). Refer to 4.15 (b)(iii) for details of movements in level 3. (b)(ii) Fair value hierarchy for liabilities measured at fair value in the statement of financial position The table below presents the Group's liabilities measured at fair value by level of the fair value hierarchy. Fair value hierarchy As recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position line item Classified as held for sale Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun

2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Non-participating investment contract liabilities 1,274 105,765 102,242 62 103,516 105,827 - - 103,516 105,827 - - Liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds 227 16,457 15,781 28 16,008 16,485 - - 14,734 15,187 1,274 1,298 Derivative financial liabilities 32 813 897 - 929 813 168 161 761 652 - - Contingent consideration liabilities 39 25 - - 39 25 - - - - 39 25 Total liabilities at fair value 1,572 123,060 118,920 90 120,492 123,150 168 161 119,011 121,666 1,313 1,323 Fair value hierarchy As recognised

in the consolidated statement of financial position line item Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 30 June 2017 £m £m £m £m Non-participating investment contract liabilities 103,452 - 103,452 - Liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds 16,080 - 14,857 1,223 Derivative financial liabilities 894 193 701 - Contingent consideration liabilities 14 - - 14 Total liabilities at fair value 120,440 193 119,010 1,237 There were no significant transfers between levels 1 and 2 during the six months ended 30 June 2018 (six months ended 30 June 2017: none; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: none). Refer to 4.15 (b)(iii) for details of movements in level 3. (b)(iii) Reconciliation of movements in level 3 instruments The movements during the period of level 3 assets and liabilities held at fair value, excluding assets and liabilities held for sale, are analysed below. Investment

property Owner occupied property Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds Debt securities Liabilities in

respect of third party interest in consolidated funds 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m At start of period 9,749 9,929 81 58 994 958 1,444 868 (1,298) (1,228) Reclassified to held for sale (9,749) (225) (79) (4) (882) - (1,443) - 1,298 - Reclassification between investment property and debt securities1 - (319) - - - - - 319 - - Acquired through business combinations - - - 2 - 100 - - - - Total gains/(losses) recognised in the consolidated income statement - 485 - 4 4 72 - 35 - (57) Purchases - 413 - 3 5 191 - 362 - (88) Settlement - - - - - - - - - 75 Sales - (525) - - (17) (317) - (125) - - Transfers in to level 32 - - - - - 8 - 27 - - Transfers out of level 32 - - - - - (7) - (42) - - Transfers between investment property and owner occupied property - (17) - 17 - - - - - - Foreign exchange adjustment - 11 - - - (13) - - - - Total gains recognised on revaluation of owner occupied property within other comprehensive income - - - 1 - - - - - - Other - (3) - - - 2 - - - - At end of period - 9,749 2 81 104 994 1 1,444 - (1,298) Investment

property Owner occupied property Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds Debt securities Liabilities in

respect of third party interest in consolidated funds 2017 £m £m £m £m £m 1 January 9,929 58 958 868 (1,228) Reclassified to held for sale (26) - - - - Total gains/(losses) recognised in the consolidated income statement 229 - 12 18 (18) Purchases 234 1 103 103 - Settlement - - - - 23 Sales (327) - (152) (60) - Transfers in to level 32 - - 8 27 - Transfers out of level 32 - - - (16) - Transfers between investment property and owner occupied property (17) 17 - - - Foreign exchange adjustment 8 - (7) - - Total gains recognised on revaluation of owner occupied property within other comprehensive income - 1 - - - Other 8 - - - - 30 June 10,038 77 922 940 (1,223) 1 During 2017 income strips measured at £319m which were previously included within investment property were reclassified as debt securities to reflect the underlying nature of these instruments. 2 Transfers are deemed to have occurred at the end of the calendar quarter in which they arose. Contingent consideration asset Contingent consideration liabilities 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec

2017 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun

2017 31 Dec

2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m At start of period 6 10 10 (25) (15) (15) Acquired through business combinations - - - - - (39) Total (losses)/gains recognised in the income statement (4) - (4) - 1 3 Additions - - - (17) - - Settlements - - - 3 - 261 At end of period 2 10 6 (39) (14) (25) 1 Restated. For the six months ended 30 June 2018, £4m of total gains from continuing operations (six months ended 30 June 2017: gains of £2m; 12 months ended 31 December 2017: gains of £3m) were recognised in the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement in respect of assets and liabilities held at fair value classified as level 3 at the period end, excluding assets and liabilities held for sale. These amounts are recognised in investment return. Transfers of equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds and debt securities into level 3 generally arise when external pricing providers stop providing a price or where the price provided is considered stale. Transfers of equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds and debt securities out of level 3 arise when acceptable prices become available from external pricing providers. The table below presents quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs for level 3 instruments: Fair value 30 June 2018 £m Valuation technique Unobservable input Range (weighted average) Investment property and owner occupied property 9,453 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield Estimated rental value per square metre per annum 3.5% to 9.1% (5.1%) £31 to £1,716 (£317) Investment property (hotels) 449 Income capitalisation Equivalent Yield Estimated rental value per room per annum 3.9% to 6.6% (5.0%) £995 to £13,800 (£6,634) Investment property and owner occupied property 77 Market comparison Estimated value per square metre £2 to £10,932 (£3,080) Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds 1,021 Adjusted net asset value Adjustment to net asset value1 N/A Debt securities (commercial mortgages) 348 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.9% to 2.6% (2.2%) Debt securities (income strips) 538 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield 4.1% to 6.4% (5.3%) Debt securities (unquoted corporate bonds) 499 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 0.8% to 2.4% (1.8%) Debt securities (infrastructure loans) 56 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.8% to 2.9% (2.4%) 1 An adjustment is made to the valuation of private equity investments received from the investment managers of the underlying funds to estimate the effect of changes in market conditions between the date of their valuations and the end of the reporting period using market indices. The adjustment made at 30 June 2018 was £nil (30 June 2017: £40m; 31 December 2017: £nil). Fair value 30 June 2017 £m Valuation technique Unobservable input Range (weighted average) Investment property and owner occupied property 9,478 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield Estimated rental value per square metre per annum 3.4% to 8.9% (5.3%) £16 to £1,711 (£319) Investment property (hotels) 608 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield Estimated rental value per room per annum 4.0% to 6.5% (5.2%) £995 to £13,750 (£5,596) Investment property and owner occupied property 63 Market comparison Estimated value per square metre £2 to £10,932 (£3,246) Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds 922 Adjusted net asset value Adjustment to net asset value1 N/A Debt securities (commercial mortgages) 447 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.9% to 2.6% (2.1%) Debt securities (unquoted corporate bonds) 449 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 0.2% to 1.8% (1.6%) Debt securities (infrastructure loans) 16 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.4% (1.4%) Debt securities (other) 28 Single broker Single broker indicative price2 N/A Fair value 31 December 2017 £m Valuation technique Unobservable input Range (weighted average) Investment property and owner occupied property 9,571 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield Estimated rental value per square metre per annum 3.3% to 9.0% (5.2%) £32 to £1,716 (£326) Investment property (hotels) 402 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield Estimated rental value per room per annum 3.8% to 6.6% (5.1%) £995 to £10,000 (£5,841) Investment property and owner occupied property 68 Market comparison Estimated value per square metre £2 to £10,932 (£3,451) Equity securities and interests in pooled investment funds 997 Adjusted net asset value Adjustment to net asset value1 N/A Debt securities (commercial mortgages) 379 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.9% to 2.6% (2.2%) Debt securities (income strips) 520 Income capitalisation Equivalent yield 4.1% to 6.5% (5.1%) Debt securities (unquoted corporate bonds) 506 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 0.7% to 2.1% (1.6%) Debt securities (infrastructure loans) 39 Discounted cash flow Credit spread 1.9% to 2.6% (2.3%) 1 An adjustment is made to the valuation of private equity investments received from the investment managers of the underlying funds to estimate the effect of changes in market conditions between the date of their valuations and the end of the reporting period using market indices. The adjustment made at 30 June 2018 was £nil (30 June 2017: £40m; 31 December 2017: £nil). 2 Debt securities which are valued using single broker indicative quotes are disclosed in level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. No adjustment is made to these prices. (b)(iv) Sensitivity of level 3 instruments measured at fair value on the statement of financial position to changes in key assumptions The Group's IFRS condensed consolidated half year financial information does not include the financial risk management information and disclosures required in the Group's Annual report and accounts. This note should therefore be read in conjunction with the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. The information presented in this note has been prepared on the same basis presented in the Group's Annual report and accounts. The shareholder is directly exposed to movements in the value of level 3 instruments held by the shareholder business (to the extent they are not offset by opposite movements in investment and insurance contract liabilities). Movements in level 3 instruments held by the participating business and unit linked funds risk segments are offset by an opposite movement in investment and insurance contract liabilities and therefore the shareholder is not directly exposed to such movements unless they are sufficiently severe to cause the assets of the participating business to be insufficient to meet the obligations to policyholders. Movements in level 3 instruments held in the TPICF and NCI risk segment are offset by opposite movements in the liabilities in respect of third party interest in consolidated funds and in equity attributable to non-controlling interest and therefore the shareholder is not directly exposed to such movements. Changing unobservable inputs in the measurement of the fair value of level 3 financial assets and financial liabilities to reasonably possible alternative assumptions would not have a significant impact on profit attributable to equity holders or on total assets. The alternative assumptions used in this assessment for debt securities are: Reasonably possible alternative assumptions 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 and

31 December 2017 Unquoted corporate bonds Credit spread +/- 0.45% Credit spread +/- 0.45% Commercial mortgages Credit spread +/- 0.40% Credit spread +/- 0.40% Profit attributable to non-controlling interests is exposed to movements in private equity investments, predominantly those held by Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc. The Group considers that a plausible range for the fair value of such private equity investments at 30 June 2018 is -10% to +25% of the 30 June 2018 valuation. The impact on profit attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinuing operations of £5m for the year to 30 June 2018 for such changes in fair value is to reduce or increase that profit by £25m or £63m respectively with no impact on profit attributable to equity holders. Whilst not having an impact on profit for the year, the Group has also considered the plausible range for the fair value of investment property at 30 June 2018. Based on independent research that has considered the reasonableness of historic UK property values by comparing valuations with actual sales prices achieved a plausible range for the fair value of the Group's UK property portfolio, comprising over 90% of the Group investment property portfolio is considered to be -5% to +8.5% of the 30 June valuation. (c) Assets and liabilities not carried at fair value The table below presents estimated fair values by level of the fair value hierarchy of assets and liabilities whose carrying value does not approximate fair value. Fair values of assets and liabilities are based on observable market inputs where available, or are estimated using other valuation techniques. As recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position

line item Fair value 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun 2017 31 Dec

2017 30 Jun

2018 30 Jun 2017 31 Dec

2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m Assets Loans secured by mortgages - 63 57 - 71 64 Liabilities Capital notes - - 377 - - 377 Subordinated notes 1,081 500 1,056 1,113 558 1,128 Subordinated guaranteed bonds 519 519 502 691 626 650 Mutual Assurance Capital Securities 309 308 318 333 340 349 In addition to the above there are £52m (30 June 2017: £nil; 31 December 2017: £nil) of loans secured by mortgages classified as held for sale at 30 June 2018 with a fair value of £60m (30 June 2017: £nil; 31 December 2017: £nil) and £6m (30 June 2017: £4m; 31 December 2017: £4m) of non-participating investment contract liabilities classified as held for sale at 30 June 3018 with a fair value of £6m (30 June 2017: £4m; 31 December 2017: £4m). The estimated fair values of the subordinated liabilities are based on the quoted market offer price. The estimated fair values of the other instruments detailed above are calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows at current market rates. It is not possible to reliably calculate the fair value of participating investment contract liabilities. The assumptions and methods used in the calculation of these liabilities are set out in Note 31 of the Group's Annual report and accounts 2017. The carrying value of participating investment contract liabilities at 30 June 2018, which were entirely reclassified as held for sale in the period was £15,012m (30 June 2017: £15,300m; 31 December 2017: £15,313m). The carrying value of all other financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost approximates their fair value. 4.16 Contingent liabilities and contingent assets Legal proceedings, complaints and regulations The Group is subject to regulation in all of the territories in which it operates insurance and investment businesses. In the UK, where the Group primarily operates, the FCA has broad powers, including powers to investigate marketing and sales practices. The Group, like other financial organisations, is subject to legal proceedings, complaints and regulatory discussions, reviews and challenges in the normal course of its business. All such material matters are periodically reassessed, with the assistance of external professional advisers where appropriate, to determine the likelihood of the Group incurring a liability. Where it is concluded that it is more likely than not that a material outflow will be made, a provision is established based on management's best estimate of the amount that will be payable. In some cases it will not be possible to form a view, for example because the facts are unclear or because further time is needed to properly investigate, and no provisions are held for such matters. It is not possible to predict with certainty the extent and timing of the financial impact of legal proceedings, complaints and related regulatory matters. 4.17 Commitments (a) Capital commitments The Group's investment property is classified as held for sale at 30 June 2018. Capital expenditure that was authorised and contracted for, but not provided and incurred, was £260m at 30 June 2017 and £167m at 31 December 2017 in respect of investment property. At 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017, £199m and £147m respectively, related to the contractual obligations to purchase, construct or develop investment property and, £61m and £20m respectively, related to the contractual obligations to repair, maintain or enhance investment property. (b) Unrecognised financial instruments The Group has committed £512m (30 June 2017: £449m; 31 December 2017: £447m) in respect of unrecognised financial instruments to customers and third parties. Of this amount £391m (30 June 2017: £357m; 31 December 2017: £360m) is committed by consolidated private equity funds classified as held for sale. These commitments will be funded through contractually agreed additional investments both by the Group, through its controlling interests, and the funds' non-controlling interests. The level of funding provided by each will not necessarily be in line with the current ownership profile of the funds. (c) Operating lease commitments The Group has entered into commercial non-cancellable leases on certain property, plant and equipment where it is not in the best interest of the Group to purchase these assets. Such leases have varying terms, escalation clauses and renewal rights. The future aggregate minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases are as follows: 30 Jun 2018 30 Jun

2017 restated1 31 Dec

2017 restated1 £m £m £m Not later than one year 36 16 37 Later than one year and no later than five years 82 39 90 Later than five years 57 47 61 Total operating lease commitments for continuing operations 175 102 188 1 Comparatives for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 12 months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reflect the classification of the UK and European insurance business as discontinued operations. Refer to Note 4.2. 4.18 Related party transactions In the normal course of business, the Group enters into transactions with related parties that relate to insurance and investment management business. There have been no changes in the nature of these transactions during the period to those reported in the Group's Annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. There were no transactions with related parties that have materially affected the result or financial position of the Group during the period ended 30 June 2018, 30 June 2017 or 31 December 2017. Details of the proposed sale of a subsidiary to our joint venture business are included in Note 4.2. 4.19 Events after the reporting date HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), the Group's associate Indian asset management business announced in November 2017 that its board of directors had approved initiation of an initial public offering (IPO) with the Group offering up a portion of the paid up capital of HDFC AMC. On 6 August 2018, HDFC AMC listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited following completion of the IPO. Through the IPO, the Group sold 16,864,585 equity shares in HDFC AMC for a total net consideration of approximately Rs.16.2bn (approximately £180m). The gain on sale from the IPO is estimated to be £150m after tax and using the weighted-average cost method. Following the sale HDFC AMC will remain an associate of the Group and the Group's shareholding subsequent to the IPO is 63,650,615 equity shares or 30.03% of the issued share capital of HDFC AMC. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:15:24 UTC 0 Latest news on STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN 08:43a STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : first half profit, assets under management fall RE 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 4 of 4 PU 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 PU 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 2 of 4 PU 08:16a STANDARD LIFE : Half-year Report - Part 1 of 4 PU 08/06 STANDARD LIFE : Listing of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited PU 08/03 STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Eyeing Brexit, Scottish fund firm Baillie Gifford to op.. RE 08/02 STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : half-yearly earnings release 08/02 STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Bank is facing a battle over £109bn of assets AQ 08/02 LLOYDS BANKING : gears up to pass on pensions mandate AQ News from SeekingAlpha 02/26 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 2017 Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 2017 Standard Life's (SLFPF) CEO Keith Skeoch on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call T.. 2017 STANDARD LIFE PLC ORD NEW reports 1H results 2017 LEGAL & GENERAL : Cheap Valuation Is Unwarranted Financials (GBP) Sales 2018 2 679 M EBIT 2018 859 M Net income 2018 622 M Finance 2018 11 186 M Yield 2018 7,36% P/E ratio 2018 13,55 P/E ratio 2019 12,15 EV / Sales 2018 -0,77x EV / Sales 2019 -0,75x Capitalization 9 135 M Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 4,19 GBP Spread / Average Target 37% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Norman Keith Skeoch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Martin James Gilbert Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Gerry Edgar Grimstone Chairman William John Rattray Chief Financial Officer & Director Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN -29.78% 11 823 BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 10.18% 42 206 T. ROWE PRICE GROUP 12.98% 28 427 LEGAL & GENERAL -4.61% 20 069 AMUNDI -13.80% 13 619 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 17.54% 12 804