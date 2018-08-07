Standard Life : Half-year Report - Part 4 of 4 0 08/07/2018 | 08:16am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Standard Life Aberdeen plc Half year results 2018 Part 4 of 4 5. Supplementary information 5.1 Alternative performance measures We assess our performance using a variety of measures that are not defined under IFRS and are therefore termed alternative performance measures (APMs). The APMs that we use may not be directly comparable with similarly named measures used by other companies. We have presented below reconciliations from these APMs to the most appropriate measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. All APMs should be read together with the IFRS condensed consolidated income statement, IFRS condensed consolidated statement of financial position and IFRS condensed consolidated statement of cash flows, which are presented in the Financial information section of this report. The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen completed on 14 August 2017, with the merger accounted for as an acquisition of Aberdeen by Standard Life plc on that date. The Reported basis results reflect this accounting treatment with Aberdeen results included from 14 August 2017 only. Therefore, Aberdeen is excluded from the H1 2017 results on a Reported basis. In our Management report we have also presented comparative results on a Pro forma basis to assist in explaining trends by showing performance for the combined Group as if Standard Life plc and Aberdeen had always been merged. The difference between the Reported results and Pro forma results is the results of Aberdeen in the period prior to completion of the merger. KPI Key performance indicators (KPIs) are defined as the measures by which the development, performance or position of the business can be measured effectively. Definition Purpose and changes made Adjusted profit before tax KPI Adjusted profit before tax is the Group's key alternative performance measure. Adjusted profit excludes impacts arising from short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes in the Group's wholly owned insurance entities which in the current period are all classified as held for sale. It is calculated based on expected returns on investments backing equity holder funds, with consistent allowance for the corresponding expected movements in equity holder liabilities. Impacts arising from the difference between the expected return and actual return on investments, and the corresponding impact on equity holder liabilities except where they are directly related to a significant management action, are excluded from adjusted profit and are presented within profit before tax. The impact of certain changes in economic assumptions is also excluded from adjusted profit and is presented within profit before tax. Adjusted profit also excludes the impact of the following items: · Restructuring costs and corporate transaction expenses. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change. · Impairment and amortisation of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts · Profit or loss arising on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate · Fair value movements in contingent consideration · Items which are one-off and, due to their size or nature, are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as non-controlling interests are included in adjusted profit before tax. For IFRS purposes, these are recognised directly in equity. Prior to these instruments being reclassified as a subordinated liability on 18 December 2017, this gave rise to an adjusting item relating to 'coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity'. Dividends payable on preference shares classified as non-controlling interests are excluded from adjusted profit in line with the treatment of ordinary dividends. Adjusted profit reporting provides further analysis of the results reported under IFRS and the Directors believe it helps to give shareholders a fuller understanding of the performance of the business by identifying and analysing adjusting items. Adjusted profit before tax is consistent with the way that financial performance is measured by management and reported to the Board and executive committee. Adjusted profit before tax is also a key measure used to assess performance for remuneration purposes. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, the Group changed the calculation of adjusted profit in 2017. Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to holding companies and other non-insurance entities. Comparatives for the six months to 30 June 2017 have been restated to reflect this change. The reason for the change in methodology was to align the approach with that used by Aberdeen and to improve consistency with other asset management peers. We provide a reconciliation to previously published financial information in the adjusted profit section below. There have been no changes made in 2018. Definition Purpose and changes Adjusted cash generation Adjusted cash generation presents a shareholder view of cash generation. The calculation of this measure was amended following the merger and is presented for continuing operations only. For the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment, adjusted cash generation adjusts IFRS net cash flows from operating activities for restructuring and corporate transaction expenses paid. For the Standard Life Pensions and Savings segment and Other, adjusted cash generation removes certain non-cash items from adjusted profit before tax. Adjustments are made for deferred acquisition costs/deferred income and fixed/intangible assets. Adjusted cash generation is stated net of current (cash) tax. IFRS net cash flows from operating activities is not used as the basis for these segments as it includes policyholder cash flows, and therefore does not present a shareholder view. For the India and China life segment, adjusted cash generation reflects dividends received in the period. This APM presents a shareholder view of cash generation and removes adjusting items to make this cash metric more comparable to adjusted profit after tax. Adjusted cash generation provides insight into our ability to generate cash that supports further investment in the business and the payment of dividends to shareholders. The IFRS consolidated statement of cash flows includes policyholder cash flows for the Standard Life Pension and Savings business, and therefore does not present a shareholder view, and does not exclude adjusting items. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, the Group changed the methodology in 2017 for the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment to more directly align adjusted cash generation for this segment with the cash flow statement. The reason for the change was to align the approach with that used by Aberdeen and to improve consistency with other asset management peers. The methodology for the Standard Life Pensions and Savings segment was also amended in 2017 to remove underlying adjustments (primarily spread/risk actuarial assumption changes) to better align with the adjusted profit measure. We provide a reconciliation to previously published financial information in the adjusted cash generation section on page 59. Adjusted profit before tax The table below reconciles adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations to Profit before tax. Pro forma basis Remove Aberdeen results

pre-merger completion Reported basis H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Fee based revenue 966 1,041 2,099 - (521) (652) 966 520 1,447 Spread/risk margin - - - - - - - - - Total adjusted operating income 966 1,041 2,099 - (521) (652) 966 520 1,447 Total adjusted operating expenses (712) (739) (1,551) - 349 467 (712) (390) (1,084) Adjusted operating profit 254 302 548 - (172) (185) 254 130 363 Capital management (3) - 13 - 9 - (3) 9 13 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax 60 53 99 - - - 60 53 99 Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 311 355 660 - (163) (185) 311 192 475 Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense (18) (7) (41) Total adjusting items from continuing operations (166) (91) 4 Profit before tax 127 94 438 The table below provides a summarised reconciliation of adjusted profit before tax (split by Continuing operations, Discontinued operations and Total) to Profit before tax. Comparatives are shown on a Reported basis. Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted profit before tax 311 192 475 167 166 379 478 358 854 Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense (18) (7) (41) - - - (18) (7) (41) Total adjusting items (166) (91) 4 (74) 55 (44) (240) (36) (40) Profit attributable to non-controlling interests - ordinary shares - - - 5 6 25 5 6 25 Profit before tax1 127 94 438 98 227 360 225 321 798 1 Discontinued operations shown as profit before tax expense attributable to equity holders. Analysis of adjusting items The table below provides detail of the adjusting items made in the calculation of adjusted profit before tax. Continuing operations Discontinued operations Total H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses (59) (57) (162) (51) (4) (11) (110) (61) (173) Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts (108) (10) (138) - - - (108) (10) (138) Provision for annuity sales practices - - - - - (100) - - (100) Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity - - 10 - - - - - 10 Profit on disposal of interests in associates 6 - 319 - - - 6 - 319 Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes - - - (61) 59 67 (61) 59 67 Other (5) (24) (25) 38 - - 33 (24) (25) Total adjusting items (166) (91) 4 (74) 55 (44) (240) (36) (40) An explanation for why individual items are excluded from adjusted profit is set out below. · Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses are excluded from adjusted profit. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change. By highlighting and excluding these costs we aim to give shareholders a fuller understanding of the performance of the business. Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses include costs relating to the integration of businesses acquired. Other restructuring costs excluded from adjusted profit relate to projects which have a significant impact on the way the Group operates. Costs are only excluded from adjusted profit where they are outwith business as usual activities and the costs would not have been incurred had the restructuring project not taken place. Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses in H1 2018 mainly related to integration and merger related costs of £52m included within continuing operations and £38m of transaction and separation costs relating to the proposed sale of the UK and European Insurance business to Phoenix which are included within discontinued operations. H1 2018 also included £14m of costs in relation to Brexit which we consider to be a major regulatory change. The residual costs of £6m relate to other corporate transaction expenses and Pensions and Savings/corporate centre restructuring. · Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts is included as an adjusting item. This is consistent with the vast majority of peers and therefore excluding these items aids comparability. Highlighting this as an adjusting item aims to give a fuller understanding of these accounting impacts which arise where businesses have been acquired but do not arise where businesses have grown organically. · Items which are one-off and due to their size or nature are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group are also excluded from adjusted profit. This aims to assist comparability of results period on period. The provision for annuity sales practices falls under this category. Any future changes to the provision will be treated consistently. · Profits on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate are also removed to assist comparability of results period on period · Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes in the Group's wholly owned insurance entities are excluded from adjusted profit. For annuities this means that all fluctuations in liabilities and the assets backing those liabilities due to market interest rate (including credit risk) movements over the period are excluded from adjusted profit. Removing these short-term fluctuations and economic assumption changes is consistent with many of our insurance peers and aims to ensure that adjusted profit reflects a long-term view aligned to the maturity profile and economic matching of the corresponding assets and liabilities. In relation to certain subordinated liabilities this adjustment also excludes an accounting mismatch that arises where subordinated liabilities are measured at amortised cost and certain assets backing the liabilities are measured at fair value. In the current period, the wholly owned insurance entities are all classified as held for sale. More details on this adjustment are provided in Note 4.8 of the Financial information section. · Details on items classified as 'Other' in the table above are provided in Note 4.8 of the Financial information section. In H1 2018 this balance primarily relates to a held for sale accounting adjustment. Following the classification of the UK and European insurance business as held for sale on the announcement of the proposed transaction on 23 February 2018, no amortisation or depreciation is recognised. This increase to profit has been classified as an adjusting item as it relates to the disposal of a subsidiary. · In 2017 we also made an adjustment for coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity to remove the finance cost. This adjustment was required because the finance cost for these notes were includedwithin adjusted profit so that, for adjusted profit purposes, perpetual notes classified as equity and our other subordinated debt classified as liabilities were treated consistently. These perpetual notes were reclassified to liabilities prior to 31 December 2017 and therefore this adjustment is no longer required. Restructuring and corporate transaction expenses used to determine adjusted profit before tax in H1 2017 were £67m on a Pro forma basis compared to £61m on a Reported basis. The Pro forma basis in H1 2017 included merger related costs of £6m incurred by Aberdeen. The results for H1 2018 are the same on a Pro forma basis as on a Reported basis. Coupon payments on perpetual notes classified as equity were excluded from the Aberdeen Group underlying profit metric. The Group now includes these coupons payable within adjusted profit. This resulted in a reduction in the adjusted profit before tax of the Aberdeen Group within capital management, and the corresponding inclusion of an adjustment for 'Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity' within adjusting items. 4 Following the completion of the merger, the Group changed the calculation of adjusted profit (previously named operating profit). Short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes are now only adjusted for insurance entities. Previously these adjustments also applied to non-insurance entities. For the period ended 30 June 2017, this resulted in a £3m reduction to the adjusted profit of the Other segment within capital management, and a £1m reduction to the adjusted profit of the Standard Life Investments segment within operating expenses. 5 Following the merger, the Group renamed 'operating profit' as 'adjusted profit'. Line items were changed accordingly. Reconciliation of adjusted profit to IFRS profit by component The key components of adjusted profit before tax are total adjusted operating income (which is broken down into fee based revenue and spread/risk margin), total adjusted operating expenses and share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax. These components provide a meaningful analysis of our adjusted results. The table below provides a reconciliation of movements between adjusted profit component measures and their closest IFRS equivalent. Adjusted profit term Group adjusted profit Presentation differences Adjusting items Capital management Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax expense Non-controlling interests -ordinary shares Group IFRS IFRS term H1 2018 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted operating income 966 112 9 (3) - - 1,084 Total income Adjusted operating expenses (712) (112) (172) - - - (996) Total expenses Capital management (3) - - 3 - - - N/A Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax 60 - (3) - (18) - 39 Share of profit from associates and JVs Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 311 - (166) - (18) - 127 Profit before tax Tax on adjusted profit (48) - 35 - - - (13) Total tax expense Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax (18) - - - 18 - - N/A Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations 245 - (131) - - - 114 Profit for the period from continuing operations Adjusted profit after tax from discontinued operations 138 - (64) - - 5 79 Profit for the period from discontinued operations Adjusted profit after tax 383 - (195) - - 5 193 Profit for the period This reconciliation includes a number of reconciling items which arise due to presentation differences between IFRS reporting requirements and the determination of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income and expenses exclude items which have an equal and opposite effect on IFRS income and IFRS expenses in the consolidated income statement. Other presentation differences also include Aberdeen Standard Investment's commission expenses which are presented in expenses in the consolidated income statement but are netted against adjusted operating income in the analysis of Group adjusted profit by segment. Further details of presentation differences are included Note 4.3(b)(ii) of the Financial information section of this report. Adjusted profit term Group adjusted profit (Reported basis) Presentation differences Adjusting items Capital management Share of associates' and JVs' tax expense Non-controlling interests - ordinary shares Group IFRS IFRS term H1 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted operating income 520 126 - 9 - - 655 Total income Adjusted operating expenses (390) (126) (91) - - - (607) Total expenses Capital management 9 - - (9) - - - N/A Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax 53 - - - (7) - 46 Share of profit from associates and JVs Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 192 - (91) - (7) - 94 Profit before tax Tax on adjusted profit (31) - 21 - - - (10) Total tax expense Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax (7) - - - 7 - - N/A Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations 154 - (70) - - - 84 Profit for the period from continuing operations Adjusted profit after tax from discontinued operations 167 - 41 - - 6 214 Profit for the period from discontinued operations Adjusted profit after tax 321 - (29) - - 6 298 Profit for the period Adjusted profit term Group adjusted profit (Reported basis) Presentation differences Adjusting items Capital management Share of associates' and JVs' tax expense Non-controlling interests - ordinary shares Group IFRS IFRS term FY 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted operating income 1,447 679 26 13 - - 2,165 Total income Adjusted operating expenses (1,084) (679) (9) - - - (1,772) Total expenses Capital management 13 - - (13) - - - N/A Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax 99 - (13) - (41) - 45 Share of profit from associates and JVs Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations 475 - 4 - (41) - 438 Profit before tax Tax on adjusted profit (77) - 49 - - - (28) Total tax expense Share of associates' and joint ventures' tax (41) - - - 41 - - N/A Adjusted profit after tax from continuing operations 357 - 53 - - - 410 Profit for the period from continuing operations Adjusted profit after tax from discontinued operations 348 - (51) - - 25 322 Profit for the period from discontinued operations Adjusted profit after tax 705 - 2 - - 25 732 Profit for the period Adjusted cash generation from continuing operations Adjusted cash generation provides insight into our ability to generate cash that supports further investment in the business and the payment of dividends to shareholders. The IFRS consolidated statement of cash flows includes policyholder cash flows, and therefore does not present a shareholder view, and does not exclude adjusting items. Analysis of adjusted cash generation

Adjusted cash generation is on a post-tax basis and is not adjusted for short-term timing differences on open end fund settlements or net interest received. 4 For the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment, the Standard Life Investments component of underlying cash generation was previously derived from operating profit but is now derived from net cash flows from operating activities in the IFRS statement of cash flows. For the Standard Life Pensions and Savings segment and Other, adjusted cash generation is impacted by the changes to adjusted profit as set out in the reconciliation of H1 2017 adjusted profit above, and no longer includes an underlying adjustment to remove spread/risk operating assumption changes. For the India and China life segment, adjusted cash generation reflects dividends received in the period and therefore no longer includes any contribution from the wholly owned Hong Kong business. 5.2 Financial ratios We also use a number of financial ratios to help assess our performance and these are also not defined under IFRS. Details of our main financial ratios and how they are calculated are presented below. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, certain financial ratios that we use were revised following the merger with Aberdeen to reflect the increased asset management focus of the Group as described further below. Definition Purpose and changes Cost/income ratio KPI This is an efficiency measure that is calculated as adjusted operating expenses divided by adjusted operating income in the period, and includes the share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax. This ratio is used by management to assess efficiency and reported to the Board and executive committee. This ratio is also a measure used to assess performance for remuneration purposes. This ratio is now calculated on a YTD basis. Previously this was calculated on a rolling 12-month basis. The reason for the change is that the previously volatile spread/risk margin component is no longer applicable for continuing operations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share KPI Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated on adjusted profit after tax. The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted during the period to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, such as share options granted to employees. Details on the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share are set out in Note 4.7 in the Financial information section. Earnings per share is a commonly used financial metric which can be used to measure the profitability and capital efficiency of a company over time. We also calculate adjusted diluted earnings per share to illustrate the impact of adjusting items on the metric. This ratio is used by management to assess performance and reported to the Board and executive committee. Fee revenue yield (bps) The fee revenue yield is calculated as annualised fee based revenue (excluding performance fees) divided by monthly average fee based AUM/AUA (excluding HDFC AMC). The average revenue yield on fee based business is a measure that illustrates the average margin being earned on the assets that we manage or administer. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, the Group changed the methodology in 2017 to exclude performance fees from the fee revenue yield calculation. The reason for the change was to align the approach with that used by Aberdeen and to improve consistency with other asset management peers. There have been no changes made in 2018. Cost/income ratio from continuing operations Pro forma basis Reported basis H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2017 FY 2017 Adjusted operating expenses (£m) (712) (739) (1,551) (390) (1,084) Fee based revenue (£m) 966 1,041 2,099 520 1,447 Share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax (£m) 60 53 99 53 99 Total adjusted operating income and share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax (£m) 1,026 1,094 2,198 573 1,546 Cost/income ratio (%) 69 68 71 68 70 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations Pro forma basis Reported basis H1 2018 H1 2017 FY 2017 H1 2017 FY 2017 £m £m £m £m £m Adjusted profit after tax 245 291 516 154 357 Dividend paid on preference shares (3) (3) (5) - - Adjusted profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company 242 288 511 154 357 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 111 N/A N/A 84 402 Million Million Million Million Million Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 2,937 2,945 2,943 1,972 2,343 Dilutive effect of share options and awards 28 23 29 3 17 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding 2,965 2,968 2,972 1,975 2,360 Pence Pence Pence Pence Pence Basic earnings per share 3.8 N/A N/A 4.3 17.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 8.2 9.7 17.2 7.8 15.1 Fee revenue yield (bps) Fee revenue yield

(Pro forma basis) Average AUMA (£bn)1 Fee based revenue (£m)1 Fee revenue yield (bps)1 H1 2018 FY 2017 H1 2018 FY 2017 H1 2018 FY 2017 Aberdeen Standard Investments Equities 92.6 98.1 311 666 67.1 67.9 Fixed income 46.8 49.0 65 144 27.9 29.4 Multi-asset 69.3 74.7 188 432 54.2 57.7 Private markets/alternatives 25.2 23.8 41 96 32.3 40.6 Real estate 28.3 29.2 76 159 53.7 54.4 Quantitative 2.2 2.2 1 3 10.1 12.1 Cash/liquidity 18.1 19.1 7 14 8.3 7.4 Growth 282.5 296.1 689 1,514 48.7 51.1 Mature 266.2 271.1 179 372 13.5 13.7 Total 548.7 567.2 868 1,886 31.6 33.3 Average AUM from HDFC Asset Management 13.2 12.0 N/A N/A N/A N/A Revenue from performance fees N/A N/A 3 26 N/A N/A Total Aberdeen Standard Investments 561.9 579.2 871 1,912 N/A N/A Pensions and Savings (continuing)2 54.9 49.2 89 175 32.5 35.7 India and China life N/A N/A 6 12 N/A N/A Total continuing operations N/A N/A 966 2,099 N/A N/A Discontinued N/A N/A 395 800 N/A N/A Discontinued eliminations N/A N/A (69) (136) N/A N/A Total discontinued operations N/A N/A 326 664 N/A N/A Total N/A N/A 1,292 2,763 N/A N/A 1 Fee revenue yield is calculated excluding AUM from HDFC Asset Management from average AUMA and excluding performance fees from revenue. Average AUMA above excludes £13.2bn (FY 2017: £12.0bn) of average AUM relating to HDFC Asset Management and fee based revenue excludes £3m (H1 2017: £2m; FY 2017: £26m) of performance fees. 2 Pensions and Savings continuing AUMA includes only our Wrap, Elevate and Fundzone platforms. Fee based revenue for Pensions and Savings continuing includes revenue from these platforms as well as from 1825. 5.3 Assets under management and administration and net flows (Pro forma basis) Definition Purpose and changes made Assets under management and administration KPI AUMA is a measure of the total assets we manage or administer on behalf of our clients and customers. It includes Aberdeen Standard Investments assets under management (AUM) and Standard Life Pensions & Savings assets under administration (AUA), as well as AUM and AUA from our associate and joint venture businesses in India and China based on our ownership percentages. AUM is a measure of the total assets that Aberdeen Standard Investments manages on behalf of individual customers and institutional clients. AUM also includes captive assets managed on behalf of Standard Life Aberdeen Group including assets managed for corporate purposes. These corporate assets are eliminated from Group AUMA. AUA is a measure of the total assets we administer for customers through products such as pensions, platforms and ISAs, as well as assets backing our Spread/risk products such as annuities. As an investment company, AUMA and net flows are key drivers of shareholder value. As disclosed in our Annual report and accounts 2017, certain items previously included in AUA for Standard Life plc are now no longer included. These items are other corporate assets and assets which do not generate revenue from products. Comparatives have been restated. A reconciliation of AUMA and net flows to previously disclosed information is provided in section 5.5. There have been no changes made in 2018. Net flows KPI Net flows represent gross inflows less gross outflows or redemptions. Gross inflows are new funds from clients and customers. Gross outflows or redemptions is the money withdrawn by clients or customers during the period, including annuity payments. As an investment company, AUMA and net flows are key drivers of shareholder value. 5.3.1 Assets under management and administration 6 months ended 30 June 2018 Opening AUMA at

1 Jan 2018 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation1 Closing AUMA at

30 Jun 2018 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Aberdeen Standard Investments Equities 104.5 7.1 (14.7) (7.6) (4.0) 1.2 94.1 Fixed income 51.4 3.2 (5.3) (2.1) (0.3) 0.9 49.9 Multi-asset 72.4 5.0 (9.4) (4.4) (1.4) - 66.6 Private markets/alternatives 24.5 1.0 (1.9) (0.9) 1.5 2.1 27.2 Real estate 28.5 1.6 (1.8) (0.2) - 0.6 28.9 Quantitative 2.2 0.1 (0.1) - - - 2.2 Cash/liquidity 20.4 4.8 (3.2) 1.6 0.1 - 22.1 Growth 303.9 22.8 (36.4) (13.6) (4.1) 4.8 291.0 Mature 271.8 11.0 (16.6) (5.6) (0.1) - 266.1 Total assets under management 575.7 33.8 (53.0) (19.2) (4.2) 4.8 557.1 Pensions and Savings (continuing) 54.0 4.7 (2.2) 2.5 (0.2) - 56.3 India and China life 4.8 0.6 (0.3) 0.3 (0.2) - 4.9 Eliminations (8.0) (1.1) 0.9 (0.2) - - (8.2) Total AUMA (continuing) 626.5 38.0 (54.6) (16.6) (4.6) 4.8 610.1 Discontinued2 134.1 4.4 (5.6) (1.2) 0.3 - 133.2 Discontinued eliminations (105.7) (2.3) 3.0 0.7 1.0 - (104.0) Total AUMA (discontinued) 28.4 2.1 (2.6) (0.5) 1.3 - 29.2 Total AUMA 654.9 40.1 (57.2) (17.1) (3.3) 4.8 639.3 1 Corporate actions relate to the acquisition of £4.8bn of AUM in transactions with Alpine Woods, ETF Securities and Hark Capital. 2 Discontinued excludes AUMA and flows from products such as Wrap SIPP, where the SIPP product is moving to Phoenix but will continue to be administered via the Wrap platform. To avoid a double count, this AUMA is included in Pensions and Savings continuing only. The total AUMA from such products is £26.2bn (FY 2017: £24.5bn). Assets under management and administration 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Opening AUMA at

1 Jan 2017 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation1 Closing AUMA at

30 Jun 2017 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Aberdeen Standard Investments Equities 97.4 8.2 (11.6) (3.4) 9.8 - 103.8 Fixed income 55.1 3.7 (5.3) (1.6) 0.8 (1.3) 53.0 Multi-asset 79.1 7.2 (11.0) (3.8) 1.4 (2.4) 74.3 Private markets/alternatives 25.7 0.9 (1.4) (0.5) (0.2) - 25.0 Real estate 27.5 1.9 (2.6) (0.7) 1.3 - 28.1 Quantitative 2.4 0.1 (0.5) (0.4) 0.2 - 2.2 Cash/liquidity 21.9 4.5 (3.1) 1.4 (0.6) - 22.7 Growth 309.1 26.5 (35.5) (9.0) 12.7 (3.7) 309.1 Mature 271.5 8.2 (15.6) (7.4) 6.5 - 270.6 Total assets under management 580.6 34.7 (51.1) (16.4) 19.2 (3.7) 579.7 Pensions and Savings (continuing) 44.2 5.5 (1.8) 3.7 1.3 - 49.2 India and China life 4.6 0.6 (0.3) 0.3 0.3 - 5.2 Eliminations (6.4) (1.3) 1.3 - (0.7) - (7.1) Total AUMA (continuing) 623.0 39.5 (51.9) (12.4) 20.1 (3.7) 627.0 Discontinued2 127.4 4.8 (6.2) (1.4) 5.1 - 131.1 Discontinued eliminations (102.8) (2.3) 3.4 1.1 (1.4) - (103.1) Total AUMA (discontinued) 24.6 2.5 (2.8) (0.3) 3.7 - 28.0 Total AUMA 647.6 42.0 (54.7) (12.7) 23.8 (3.7) 655.0 1 Corporate actions include the closure of an uneconomic multi-manager fund range and the rationalisation of the US fixed income business. 2 Discontinued excludes AUMA and flows from products such as Wrap SIPP, where the SIPP product is moving to Phoenix but will continue to be administered via the Wrap platform. To avoid a double count, this AUMA is included in Pensions and Savings continuing only. The total AUMA from such products is £21.5bn (FY 2016: £18.4bn). 5.3.2 AUMA growth and mature split Opening AUMA at

1 Jan 2018 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing AUMA at

30 Jun 2018 6 months ended 30 June 2018 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Aberdeen Standard Investments growth 303.9 22.8 (36.4) (13.6) (4.1) 4.8 291.0 Pensions and Savings (continuing) 54.0 4.7 (2.2) 2.5 (0.2) - 56.3 Eliminations (8.0) (1.1) 0.9 (0.2) - - (8.2) Total growth channels 349.9 26.4 (37.7) (11.3) (4.3) 4.8 339.1 Aberdeen Standard Investments mature 271.8 11.0 (16.6) (5.6) (0.1) - 266.1 India and China life 4.8 0.6 (0.3) 0.3 (0.2) - 4.9 Total continuing operations 626.5 38.0 (54.6) (16.6) (4.6) 4.8 610.1 Discontinued 28.4 2.1 (2.6) (0.5) 1.3 - 29.2 Total AUMA 654.9 40.1 (57.2) (17.1) (3.3) 4.8 639.3 Opening AUMA at

1 Jan 2017 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing AUMA at

30 Jun 2017 6 months ended 30 June 2017 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Aberdeen Standard Investments growth 309.1 26.5 (35.5) (9.0) 12.7 (3.7) 309.1 Pensions and Savings (continuing) 44.2 5.5 (1.8) 3.7 1.3 - 49.2 Eliminations (6.4) (1.3) 1.3 - (0.7) - (7.1) Total growth channels 346.9 30.7 (36.0) (5.3) 13.3 (3.7) 351.2 Aberdeen Standard Investments mature 271.5 8.2 (15.6) (7.4) 6.5 - 270.6 India and China life 4.6 0.6 (0.3) 0.3 0.3 - 5.2 Total continuing operations 623.0 39.5 (51.9) (12.4) 20.1 (3.7) 627.0 Discontinued 24.6 2.5 (2.8) (0.3) 3.7 - 28.0 Total AUMA 647.6 42.0 (54.7) (12.7) 23.8 (3.7) 655.0 5.3.3 Quarterly net flows 3 months to

30 Jun 18 3 months to

31 Mar 18 3 months to

31 Dec 17 3 months to

30 Sep 17 3 months to

30 Jun 17 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Aberdeen Standard Investments: Equities (3.9) (3.7) (2.9) (1.9) (1.9) Fixed income (0.9) (1.2) (0.6) (1.1) (1.4) Multi-asset (2.9) (1.5) (1.3) (1.8) (1.8) Private markets/alternatives (0.6) (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) Real estate - (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) (0.6) Quantitative - - - (0.1) (0.4) Cash/liquidity 1.4 0.2 (0.7) (2.1) 0.1 Growth (6.9) (6.7) (5.7) (7.4) (6.3) Mature (3.1) (2.5) (3.5) (4.3) (3.8) Aberdeen Standard Investments net flows (10.0) (9.2) (9.2) (11.7) (10.1) Pensions and Savings (continuing) 1.0 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 India and China life 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Eliminations (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.4) - Total net flows (continuing) (9.0) (7.6) (7.6) (10.3) (8.2) Discontinued (0.7) (0.5) (0.7) (0.9) (0.6) Discontinued eliminations 0.4 0.3 0.3 2.3 (0.4) Total net flows (discontinued) (0.3) (0.2) (0.4) 1.4 (1.0) Total net flows (9.3) (7.8) (8.0) (8.9) (9.2) 5.4 Aberdeen Standard Investments assets under management and net flows (Pro forma basis) 5.4.1 Growth AUM detailed asset class split and total AUM by channel 6 months ended 30 June 2018 Opening AUM at

1 Jan 2018 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing

AUM at

30 Jun 2018 Breakdown of growth channel asset classes £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Developed markets equities 16.3 1.0 (1.3) (0.3) - - 16.0 Emerging markets equities 37.0 3.0 (7.6) (4.6) (2.8) - 29.6 Asia Pacific equities 27.7 2.1 (3.9) (1.8) (0.8) - 25.1 Global equities 23.5 1.0 (1.9) (0.9) (0.4) 1.2 23.4 Total equities 104.5 7.1 (14.7) (7.6) (4.0) 1.2 94.1 Developed markets credit 32.9 1.7 (3.3) (1.6) 0.1 0.9 32.3 Developed markets rates 5.7 0.4 (0.6) (0.2) (0.2) - 5.3 Emerging markets fixed income 12.8 1.1 (1.4) (0.3) (0.2) - 12.3 Total fixed income 51.4 3.2 (5.3) (2.1) (0.3) 0.9 49.9 Absolute return 39.8 1.1 (6.3) (5.2) (0.8) - 33.8 Diversified growth/income 1.5 0.3 (0.2) 0.1 - - 1.6 MyFolio 13.3 1.5 (0.7) 0.8 - - 14.1 Other multi-asset 6.5 0.6 (1.1) (0.5) (0.6) - 5.4 Parmenion 4.4 1.1 (0.5) 0.6 0.1 - 5.1 Standard Life Wealth 6.9 0.4 (0.6) (0.2) (0.1) - 6.6 Total multi-asset 72.4 5.0 (9.4) (4.4) (1.4) - 66.6 Private equity 12.4 0.4 (1.0) (0.6) 0.2 - 12.0 Private credit and solutions 0.3 0.2 - 0.2 (0.4) - 0.1 Alternative investment solutions 8.0 0.4 (0.6) (0.2) 1.7 2.1 11.6 Infrastructure equity 3.8 - (0.3) (0.3) - - 3.5 Total private markets/alternatives 24.5 1.0 (1.9) (0.9) 1.5 2.1 27.2 UK real estate 15.8 0.7 (1.1) (0.4) - - 15.4 European real estate 11.1 0.9 (0.6) 0.3 (0.1) - 11.3 Global real estate 0.1 - - - 0.1 0.6 0.8 Real estate multi-manager 1.5 - (0.1) (0.1) - - 1.4 Total real estate 28.5 1.6 (1.8) (0.2) - 0.6 28.9 Total quantitative 2.2 0.1 (0.1) - - - 2.2 Total cash/liquidity 20.4 4.8 (3.2) 1.6 0.1 - 22.1 Total growth assets under management 303.9 22.8 (36.4) (13.6) (4.1) 4.8 291.0 Opening AUM at

1 Jan 2018 Gross inflows Redemptions Net

flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing

AUM at

30 Jun 2018 6 months ended 30 June 2018 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Institutional 192.5 10.9 (21.5) (10.6) 0.5 - 182.4 Wholesale 100.2 10.5 (13.8) (3.3) (4.6) 4.8 97.1 Wealth/Digital 11.2 1.4 (1.1) 0.3 - - 11.5 Growth channels 303.9 22.8 (36.4) (13.6) (4.1) 4.8 291.0 Mature channels 271.8 11.0 (16.6) (5.6) (0.1) - 266.1 Total assets under management 575.7 33.8 (53.0) (19.2) (4.2) 4.8 557.1 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Opening AUM at

1 Jan 2017 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing

AUM at

30 Jun 2017 Breakdown of growth channel asset classes £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Developed markets equities 15.8 1.2 (1.8) (0.6) 0.6 - 15.8 Emerging markets equities 33.9 3.2 (3.3) (0.1) 3.7 - 37.5 Asia Pacific equities 26.1 2.1 (4.2) (2.1) 3.3 - 27.3 Global equities 21.6 1.7 (2.3) (0.6) 2.2 - 23.2 Total equities 97.4 8.2 (11.6) (3.4) 9.8 - 103.8 Developed markets credit 37.8 2.2 (4.2) (2.0) 0.9 (1.3) 35.4 Developed markets rates 5.5 0.4 (0.5) (0.1) (0.2) - 5.2 Emerging markets fixed income 11.8 1.1 (0.6) 0.5 0.1 - 12.4 Total fixed income 55.1 3.7 (5.3) (1.6) 0.8 (1.3) 53.0 Absolute return 48.9 3.1 (8.3) (5.2) 0.3 - 44.0 Diversified growth/income 0.7 0.9 (0.1) 0.8 - - 1.5 MyFolio 10.6 1.7 (0.7) 1.0 0.2 - 11.8 Other multi-asset 9.1 0.4 (1.2) (0.8) 0.6 (2.4) 6.5 Parmenion 3.0 0.8 (0.1) 0.7 - - 3.7 Standard Life Wealth 6.8 0.3 (0.6) (0.3) 0.3 - 6.8 Total multi-asset 79.1 7.2 (11.0) (3.8) 1.4 (2.4) 74.3 Private equity 14.6 0.6 (0.6) - (0.1) - 14.5 Private credit and solutions - - - - - - - Alternative investment solutions 8.9 0.3 (0.8) (0.5) (0.1) - 8.3 Infrastructure equity 2.2 - - - - - 2.2 Total private markets/alternatives 25.7 0.9 (1.4) (0.5) (0.2) - 25.0 UK real estate 15.2 0.5 (1.1) (0.6) 0.8 - 15.4 European real estate 10.5 1.3 (1.3) - 0.5 - 11.0 Global real estate 0.2 - - - - - 0.2 Real estate multi-manager 1.6 0.1 (0.2) (0.1) - - 1.5 Total real estate 27.5 1.9 (2.6) (0.7) 1.3 - 28.1 Total quantitative 2.4 0.1 (0.5) (0.4) 0.2 - 2.2 Total cash/liquidity 21.9 4.5 (3.1) 1.4 (0.6) - 22.7 Total growth assets under management 309.1 26.5 (35.5) (9.0) 12.7 (3.7) 309.1 Opening AUM at

1 Jan 2017 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market

and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing

AUM at

30 Jun 2017 6 months ended 30 June 2017 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Institutional 202.4 13.1 (20.6) (7.5) 8.2 (1.3) 201.8 Wholesale 96.9 12.3 (14.2) (1.9) 4.3 (2.4) 96.9 Wealth/Digital 9.8 1.1 (0.7) 0.4 0.2 - 10.4 Growth channels 309.1 26.5 (35.5) (9.0) 12.7 (3.7) 309.1 Mature channels 271.5 8.2 (15.6) (7.4) 6.5 - 270.6 Total assets under management 580.6 34.7 (51.1) (16.4) 19.2 (3.7) 579.7 5.4.2 Aberdeen Standard Investments growth assets under management by geography 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 £bn £bn UK 139.8 145.6 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 61.0 61.8 India 13.1 13.6 Asia Pacific (APAC) 20.1 22.7 North America 57.0 60.2 Total growth channels 291.0 303.9 5.4.3 Aberdeen Standard Investments total assets under management by asset class 30 Jun 2018 31 Dec 2017 Growth Mature Total Growth Mature Total £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Equities 94.1 50.1 144.2 104.5 53.1 157.6 Fixed income 49.9 88.7 138.6 51.4 92.6 144.0 Multi-asset 66.6 20.3 86.9 72.4 17.6 90.0 Private markets/alternatives 27.2 1.1 28.3 24.5 1.2 25.7 Real estate 28.9 10.2 39.1 28.5 10.7 39.2 Quantitative 2.2 64.5 66.7 2.2 66.3 68.5 Cash/liquidity 22.1 31.2 53.3 20.4 30.3 50.7 Total assets under management 291.0 266.1 557.1 303.9 271.8 575.7 5.5 Assets under management and administration - reconciliation to previously disclosed information (Pro forma basis) 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Opening AUMA at

1 Jan 2017 Gross inflows Redemptions Net flows Market and other movements Corporate actions and business rationalisation Closing AUMA at

30 Jun 2017 £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn £bn Standard Life plc AUA as reported 357.1 20.7 (24.4) (3.7) 8.5 - 361.9 Add: Aberdeen AUM 302.7 21.3 (30.3) (9.0) 14.5 (3.7) 304.5 Less: eliminations between Aberdeen AUM and UK Pensions & Savings AUA (0.6) - - - - - (0.6) Less: changes due to new AUMA methodology1 (11.6) - - - 0.8 - (10.8) Adjustment to remove Discontinued operations (24.6) (2.5) 2.8 0.3 (3.7) - (28.0) Total Standard Life Aberdeen AUMA (continuing) 623.0 39.5 (51.9) (12.4) 20.1 (3.7) 627.0 1 Some assets which were formerly included in Standard Life plc's AUA are now excluded under the definition of AUMA for Standard Life Aberdeen plc. These assets largely comprise Assets which do not generate revenue from products and Other corporate assets. 6. Glossary Aberdeen Asset Management or Aberdeen Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, or Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and its subsidiaries. Adjusted cash generation Adjusted cash generation presents a shareholder view of cash generation. The calculation of this measure has been amended following the merger and is presented for continuing operations only. For the Aberdeen Standard Investments segment, adjusted cash generation adjusts IFRS net cash flows from operating activities for restructuring and corporate transaction expenses paid. For the Standard Life Pensions and Savings segment and Other, adjusted cash generation removes certain non-cash items from adjusted profit before tax. Adjustments are made for deferred acquisition costs/deferred income reserve and fixed/intangible assets. Adjusted cash generation is stated net of current (cash) tax. IFRS net cash flows from operating activities is not used as the basis for these segments as it includes policyholder cash flows, and does not exclude adjusting items. For the India and China life segment, adjusted cash generation reflects dividends received in the period. Adjusted operating expenses Adjusted operating expenses is a component of adjusted profit and relates to the day-to-day expenses of managing our business. Adjusted operating income Adjusted operating income is a component of adjusted profit and consists of fee based revenue and spread/risk margin. Adjusted profit Adjusted profit before tax is the Group's key alternative performance measure. Adjusted profit excludes impacts arising from short-term fluctuations in investment return and economic assumption changes in the Group's wholly owned insurance entities. It is calculated based on expected returns on investments backing equity holder funds, with consistent allowance for the corresponding expected movements in equity holder liabilities. Impacts arising from the difference between the expected return and actual return on investments, and the corresponding impact on equity holder liabilities except where they are directly related to a significant management action, are excluded from adjusted profit and are presented within profit before tax. The impact of certain changes in economic assumptions is also excluded from adjusted profit and is presented within profit before tax. Adjusted profit also excludes the impact of the following items: · Restructuring costs and corporate transaction expenses. Restructuring includes the impact of major regulatory change. · Impairment and amortisation of intangible assets acquired in business combinations and through the purchase of customer contracts · Profit or loss arising on the disposal of a subsidiary, joint venture or associate · Fair value movements in contingent consideration · Items which are one-off and, due to their size or nature, are not indicative of the long-term operating performance of the Group Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as non-controlling interests are included in adjusted profit before tax. For IFRS purposes, these are recognised directly in equity. Prior to these instruments being reclassified as a subordinated liability on 18 December 2017, this gave rise to an adjusting item relating to 'coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as equity'. Dividends payable on preference shares classified as non-controlling interests are excluded from adjusted profit in line with the treatment of ordinary dividends. Annuity A periodic payment made for an agreed period of time (usually up to the death of the recipient) in return for a cash sum. The cash sum can be paid as one amount or as a series of premiums. If the annuity commences immediately after the payment of the sum, it is called an immediate annuity. If it commences at some future date, it is called a deferred annuity. Assets under management and administration (AUMA) AUMA is a measure of the total assets we manage or administer on behalf of our clients and customers. For continuing operations it includes Aberdeen Standard Investments assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) within Standard Life Pensions and Savings, as well as AUM and AUA from our associate and joint venture businesses in India and China based on our ownership percentages. AUM is a measure of the total assets that Aberdeen Standard Investments manages on behalf of individual customers and institutional clients. AUM also includes captive assets managed on behalf of Standard Life Aberdeen Group including assets managed for corporate purposes. These corporate assets are eliminated from Group AUMA. AUA is a measure of the total assets we administer for customers through products such as pensions, platforms and ISAs, as well as assets backing our Spread/risk products such as annuities. Board The Board of Directors of the Company. Capital management Capital management is a component of adjusted profit and relates to the return from the net assets of the shareholder business, net of costs of financing. This includes the net assets in defined benefit staff pension plans and net assets relating to the financing of subordinated liabilities. Coupons payable on perpetual notes classified as non-controlling interests are recognised in capital management. For IFRS purposes, these are directly recognised in equity. Capital management excludes short-term fluctuations in investment return in the Group's wholly owned insurance entities. Capital surplus This is a regulatory measure of our financial strength and is measured on a Solvency II basis. Chief Operating Decision Maker The executive committee. Company Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Prior to the merger Standard Life plc. Cost/income ratio This is an efficiency measure that is calculated as adjusted operating expenses divided by adjusted operating income, and includes the share of associates' and joint ventures' profit before tax. CRD IV CRD IV is the European regulatory capital regime that applies to investment firms. The Group expects that, post completion of the sale of the UK and European insurance business, the retained Group will be subject to the CRD IV regime for group-level prudential regulatory capital purposes. This is subject to receiving regulatory approval. Director A Director of the Company. Earnings per share (EPS) EPS is a commonly used financial metric which can be used to measure the profitability and strength of a company over time. EPS is calculated by dividing profit by the number of ordinary shares. Basic EPS uses the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year. Diluted EPS adjusts the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares, such as share options awarded to employees. Effective tax rate Tax expense/(credit) attributable to equity holders' profit divided by profit before tax attributable to equity holders' profits expressed as a percentage. Elevate Elevate adviser platform acquired through the purchase of the entire share capital of AXA Portfolio Services Limited, subsequently renamed Elevate Portfolio Services Limited. Executive committee Responsible for supporting the Co-Chief Executives in the day-to-day running of the business and comprises: Co-Chief Executives and the functional/regional leaders for UK, Finance, Distribution, Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, People and Investment Management. Fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) FVTPL is an IFRS measurement basis permitted for assets and liabilities which meet certain criteria. Gains or losses on assets or liabilities measured at FVTPL are recognised directly in the income statement. Fee based business/revenue Fee based business is a component of adjusted profit and includes products where we generate revenue primarily from asset management charges (AMCs), premium based charges and transactional charges. AMCs are earned on products such as SIPP, corporate pensions and mutual funds, and are calculated as a percentage fee based on the assets held. Investment risk on these products rests principally with the customer, with our major indirect exposure to rising or falling markets coming from higher or lower AMCs. Fee based revenue is shown net of fees, commissions and similar charges (e.g. rebates and initial charges). Fee revenue yield (bps) The average revenue yield on fee based business is a measure that illustrates the average margin being earned on the assets that we manage or administer. It is calculated as annualised fee based revenue (excluding performance fees) divided by monthly average fee based assets under administration. Global absolute return strategies (GARS) A discretionary multi-asset fund provided under several regulated pooled and segregated structures globally by Aberdeen Standard Investments. The investment objective is to target a level of return over a rolling three-year period equivalent to cash plus 5% a year (gross of fees), and to do so with as little risk as possible. Group, Standard Life Aberdeen Group or Standard Life Aberdeen Relates to the Company and its subsidiaries following the completion of the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on 14 August 2017. Growth channels We aim to drive the increase in our assets, revenue and profit via our growth channels. This comprises Aberdeen Standard Investments (excluding mature business) and the Pensions and Savings continuing operations business which includes Wrap, Elevate and 1825. Heritage With Profits Fund (HWPF) The Heritage With Profits Fund contains all business - both with profits and non-profit - written in the UK, Irish or German branches within the Standard Life Group before demutualisation, with the exception of the classes of business which the Scheme of Demutualisation allocated to funds outside the HWPF. The HWPF also contains increments to this business. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) International Financial Reporting Standards are accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the EU. Investment performance Investment performance has been aggregated using a money weighted average of our assets under management which are outperforming their respective benchmarks on a gross of fees basis. Benchmarks differ by fund and are defined in each fund's Investment Management Agreement (for example, the benchmark for our GARS unit trust fund is six-month GBP LIBOR). For total AUM, the investment performance calculation covers 83% of Aberdeen Standard Investments AUM, with certain assets excluded such as our share of AUM from HDFC AMC where we do not directly manage the assets, non-discretionary portfolios or funds where no suitable benchmark is available. Investor view The investor view of Solvency II adjusts the regulatory position for the impact from unrecognised capital and with profit funds/defined benefit pension plans. Key performance indicators (KPI) A measure by reference to which the development, performance or position of the business can be measured effectively. Mature book/business The mature books represent the management of assets by Aberdeen Standard Investments on behalf of strategic partner life businesses including Standard Life and a number of third party strategic partners such as Lloyds Banking Group and Phoenix. Net flows Net flows represent gross inflows less gross outflows or redemptions. Gross inflows are new funds from clients and customers. Gross outflows or redemptions is the money withdrawn by clients or customers during the period, including annuity payments. Own funds Under Solvency II, the capital resources available to meet solvency capital requirements are called own funds. Phoenix Phoenix Group plc and its subsidiaries. Platform An investment platform (e.g. Wrap or Elevate) which is essentially a trading platform enabling investment funds, pensions, direct equity holdings and some life assurance contracts to be held in the same administrative account rather than as separate holdings. Pro forma basis The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen completed on 14 August 2017, with the merger accounted for as an acquisition of Aberdeen by Standard Life plc on that date. Results on a Pro forma basis are prepared as if Standard Life plc and Aberdeen had always been merged and are included on this basis to assist in explaining trends in financial performance for the combined Group. This is applicable to the results of the Group and Aberdeen Standard Investments. Reported basis The merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen completed on 14 August 2017, with the merger accounted for as an acquisition of Aberdeen by Standard Life plc on that date. The financial statements for 2017 have been prepared on this basis, with Aberdeen results included only from the date of merger onwards. This is being referred to as the Reported basis. Scheme of Demutualisation or the Scheme The scheme pursuant to Part VII of, and Schedule 12 to, the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, under which substantially all of the long-term business of the Standard Life Assurance Company (SLAC) was transferred to Standard Life Assurance Limited on 10 July 2006. SIPP A self invested personal pension which provides the policyholder with greater choice and flexibility as to the range of investments made, how those investments are managed, the administration of those assets and how retirement benefits are taken. SLAL Standard Life Assurance Limited. Solvency II Solvency II is an EU-wide initiative that brings consistency to how EU insurers manage capital and risk. Solvency II was implemented on

1 January 2016. Solvency capital requirement (SCR) Under Solvency II, insurers are required to identify their key risks - for example that equity markets fall - and hold sufficient capital to withstand adverse outcomes from those risks. This amount of capital is referred to as the Solvency capital requirement or SCR. Solvency cover Solvency II Own funds divided by the Solvency capital requirement. Spread/risk business Spread/risk business mainly comprises products where we provide a guaranteed level of income for our customers in return for an investment, for example, annuities. The 'spread' referred to in the title primarily relates to the difference between the guaranteed amount we pay to customers and the actual return on the assets over the period of the contract. Spread/risk margin Spread/risk margin is a component of adjusted profit and reflects the margin earned on spread/risk business. This includes net earned premiums, claims and benefits paid, net investment return using long-term assumptions and reserving changes. Spread/risk margin excludes the impact of economic assumption changes, which are not included in determining adjusted profit. Standard Life The brand name for our Pensions and Savings business, operating in the UK and Europe. Standard Life Group Prior to demutualisation on 10 July 2006, SLAC and its subsidiaries and, from demutualisation on 10 July 2006 to 13 August 2017, Standard Life plc and its subsidiaries. Strategic partner life business A measure of the assets that Aberdeen Standard Investments manages on behalf of Standard Life Aberdeen Group companies and under other long-term life book partnership agreements with third party companies such as Phoenix. Subordinated liabilities Subordinated liabilities are debts of a company which, in the event of liquidation, rank below its other debts but above share capital. Technical provisions The best estimate market consistent value of our policyholder liabilities is referred to as technical provisions. The calculation is discounted to recognise the time value of money and includes a risk margin, calculated in accordance with Solvency II regulations. UK Retail This relates to business where we have a relationship with the customer either directly or through an independent financial adviser. We analyse this type of business into growth and mature categories. Retail growth includes the products, platforms, investment solutions and services of our UK Retail business that we continue to market actively to our customers. Retail mature includes business that was predominantly written before demutualisation. UK Workplace UK Workplace pensions, savings and benefits to UK employers and employees. These are sold through corporate benefit consultants, independent financial advisers, or directly to employers. 7. Shareholder information Registered office Standard Life House

30 Lothian Road

Edinburgh

EH1 2DH

