STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. (SMP)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

07/24/2018

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2018, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, July 26, 2018.  The dial-in number is 866-342-8591 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international). The playback number is 800-839-2434 (domestic) or 402-220-7211 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300685859.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
