Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Availability of the 2017 K-1 Tax Package

03/15/2018 | 06:01pm CET

DALLAS, Texas, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) (“Southcross”) today announced the availability of the 2017 tax packages for its unitholders, including Schedule K-1. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed at taxpackagesupport.com/sxe or via Southcross’ website at www.southcrossenergy.com under the “Investors” section. Southcross will begin mailing the tax packages to unitholders this week. For additional information, unitholders may also contact Southcross’ K-1 Support toll free at 855-817-9892 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

About Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and NGL fractionation and transportation services. It also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama and include two gas processing plants, one fractionation plant and approximately 3,100 miles of pipeline. The South Texas assets are located in or near the Eagle Ford shale region. Southcross is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit www.southcrossenergy.com for more information.

Contact:                                                          
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.
Mallory Biegler, 214-979-3720
Investor Relations
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
