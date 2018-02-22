Log in
STANTEC INC. (STN)
Stantec Inc. : Stantec Inc to Host Earnings Call

02/22/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 22, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2172

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 3 476 M
EBIT 2017 282 M
Net income 2017 135 M
Debt 2017 526 M
Yield 2017 1,36%
P/E ratio 2017 32,08
P/E ratio 2018 18,37
EV / Sales 2017 1,35x
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 4 176 M
Chart STANTEC INC.
Duration : Period :
Stantec Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | STN | CA85472N1096 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STANTEC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Allan Johnston President & Chief Executive Officer
Aram H. Keith Chairman
Scott L. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Lefaivre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony P. Franceschini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANTEC INC.4.42%3 286
VINCI-3.70%59 981
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.44%42 528
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.02%28 006
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-4.37%27 845
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-11.08%24 953
