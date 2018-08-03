Stantec : Michelle Tovar joins Stantec as principal biologist in Sacramento

Michelle Tovar has joined global design firm Stantec as a principal biologist and will support the firm's Northern California environmental services team. Tovar has more than 14 years of experience working on federal, state and local infrastructure; passenger rail; renewable energy; habitat conservation; and private development projects.

Tovar worked as a senior biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for more than eight years. She successfully navigated the regulatory compliance and permitting process for threatened and endangered species within California from both the public and private perspective. Her experience also includes assisting clients with strategic advanced compensatory mitigation planning within varying ecosystems and integrating project design to alleviate resource constraints upfront.

'Michelle is passionate about regional habitat conservation planning and solving complex problems that can benefit both our communities and wildlife,' said Rusty Benkosky, Stantec vice president based in Sacramento. 'She acts as a strategic planner, guiding her clients through regulatory policies and procedures with a focus on relationships and early integration to come up with creative solutions for both the client and the resource.'

Tovar has a bachelor's degree in animal sciences from the University of California Davis. She joins the growing Stantec team in Northern California. Stantec's Sacramento offices include more than 225 design professionals.

