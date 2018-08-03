Log in
Stantec : Michelle Tovar joins Stantec as principal biologist in Sacramento

08/03/2018 | 12:46am CEST

Michelle Tovar has joined global design firm Stantec as a principal biologist and will support the firm's Northern California environmental services team. Tovar has more than 14 years of experience working on federal, state and local infrastructure; passenger rail; renewable energy; habitat conservation; and private development projects.

Tovar worked as a senior biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for more than eight years. She successfully navigated the regulatory compliance and permitting process for threatened and endangered species within California from both the public and private perspective. Her experience also includes assisting clients with strategic advanced compensatory mitigation planning within varying ecosystems and integrating project design to alleviate resource constraints upfront.

'Michelle is passionate about regional habitat conservation planning and solving complex problems that can benefit both our communities and wildlife,' said Rusty Benkosky, Stantec vice president based in Sacramento. 'She acts as a strategic planner, guiding her clients through regulatory policies and procedures with a focus on relationships and early integration to come up with creative solutions for both the client and the resource.'

Tovar has a bachelor's degree in animal sciences from the University of California Davis. She joins the growing Stantec team in Northern California. Stantec's Sacramento offices include more than 225 design professionals.

About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

Media Contact
Steve Edwards
Stantec Media Relations
(907) 343-5240
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Stantec Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 22:45:06 UTC
