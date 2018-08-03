Stantec : celebrates 10 years in North Bay’s mining community

Global design firm Stantec is celebrating a community milestone-10 years of underground mining expertise in Stantec's North Bay office.

'It's a tremendous achievement for our team to mark a decade in this community,' says Brian Mashford, vice president and regional business leader of global mining with Stantec. 'When the former McIntosh Engineering joined Stantec in 2008, they brought excellence in underground mining. Since then, the Stantec team has grown even stronger. Today we're comprised of more than 750 people across three continents.'

In their time in North Bay, Stantec's mining experts have worked locally and globally on some of the most technically complex tailings, shaft, and hoisting projects in the industry. Stantec's mining sector offers engineering and environmental services for every stage of the mining lifecycle, from front end studies to mine closure and reclamation. The company leads the industry in underground excellence, specializing in underground mine planning and design, material handling systems, and mine shaft and hoist plant infrastructure.

The Stantec North Bay team is also active in the community.

'North Bay is a vibrant city that is known for its community spirit,' says Rachel Cranford, Stantec's office leader in North Bay. 'That community spirit aligns strongly with our Stantec values. We're always looking for opportunities to roll up our sleeves and support our local events, industry chapters, and charities. Over the past ten years we have grown relationships with the YMCA, the Humane Society, the Cancer Society, FIRST Robotics, the local CIM and PEO chapters, and many more. For us, it's about being part of a thriving and supportive community.'

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve-because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Media Contact

Rachel Sa

Stantec Media Relations

Ph: (416) 598-5699

[email protected]