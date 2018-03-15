Stantec : to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney

TSX, NYSE:STN
Stantec, a global engineering, consulting and construction firm, along
with joint venture partner GHD has been awarded a $14.5 million design
services contract by WaterNSW for the Warragamba Dam Raise west of
Sydney in New South Wales, Australia.
The Warragamba Dam Raising Concept Design will look to increase the
height of the existing dam, allowing it to be used for flood mitigation
purposes that will benefit the downstream community. Since 1960, twenty
moderate to major significant floods have impacted the Hawkesbury-Nepean
Valley.
“We are proud to work with WaterNSW on this exciting project and have
assembled a technical team who bring experience from dam raise projects
completed around the world,” said Ashok Sukumaran, Stantec’s General
Manager for Water in Australia. “This mix of local and international
expertise will deliver a complex design that meets safety standards and
optimizes the dam configuration for the purposes of flood mitigation.”
The services provided by the partnership of Stantec and GHD will include
developing a cost-effective and safe design for raising Warragamba Dam,
while addressing and mitigating any project impacts. The Stantec and GHD
team combines relevant water infrastructure and engineering experience
to create innovative designs with proven technologies. Design services
for the Warragamba Dam Raising Concept are expected to be completed by
early 2019.
“Delivery for complex dams and hydropower projects is one of Stantec’s
core strengths and we are proud to be able to bring the best of
Stantec’s global expertise in dam raise design to a major client in
Australia,” said Mario Finis, global leader of WaterPower & Dams for
Stantec.
Stantec has nearly 100 years of hydropower and dam experience including
feasibility studies, detailed design and construction management from
more than 5,000 dam projects around the world. For more information
about Stantec waterpower and dams expertise and projects, visit www.stantec.com/hydro.
For more information about the Warragamba Dam Raising Concept Design,
visit: waternsw.com.au/wdr
About Stantec
Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the
globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging.
That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.
We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities
too. We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers,
innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and
client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects
that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.
Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com
or find us on social media.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the
project described above, including statements regarding Stantec’s role
and involvement on the project. Forward-looking statements also include
any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their
nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject
to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the project
described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended or terminated. This
could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law,
Stantec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided
herein for the purpose of giving information about the proposed contract
referred to above and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that
such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
