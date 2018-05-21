Star Entertainment : Waiver of ASX Listing Rule 6.18

ASX Announcement

21 May 2018

WAIVER OF ASX LISTING RULE 6.18

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (The Star) (ASX code: SGR) confirms that the ASX has granted a waiver of ASX Listing Rule 6.18 with respect to certain top-up rights granted to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTF) and Far East Consortium International Limited (FEC) (or their respective nominees) under the Subscription Agreement announced to the market on 29 March 2018 (Top-Up Right).

The Top-Up Right entitles CTF and FEC to participate in certain future equity raisings undertaken by The Star during the term of the expanded strategic partnership in order to maintain their pre-equity raising ownership interests.

The wavier has been granted subject to customary terms and conditions, which are set out in Appendix A.

