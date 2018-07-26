Log in
Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Webcast and Conference Call August 2, 2018

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the “Company” or “Star”) (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter results after the close of trading on August 1, 2018. Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2018 to review the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018. 

The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 877-327-7688 (or 412-317-5112 for international callers).    

About Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides home security and plumbing services primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel fuel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com.

CONTACT: 
Star GroupChris Witty
Investor Relations                               Darrow Associates, Inc.
203/328-7310646/438-9385 or [email protected]

