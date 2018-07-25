Log in
STARA PLANINA HOLD AD
Stara Planina Hold : 1H 2018 Financial Report

07/25/2018 | 02:24pm CEST

1H 2018 Financial Report

25.07.2018

The First half of 2018 Financial Report of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.

Documents:
Financial Report
Explanatory Notes

Through the interim report:

The first half of 2018 showed higher than projected results. Preliminary aggregated data suggests that consolidated sales for 1H2018 will be 16.8% higher than sales in the same period in 2017 and 8.0% above the business plan.

We expect net sales revenue for the first half to reach BGN 125.7 million. Historically this is the strongest half for Stara Planina Hold Group.

We expect sales for FY 2018 to reach over BGN 236.5 million a growth of 10.4% compared to FY 2017 sales.

The net profit for the first half of 2018 also increased by 4.3% to BGN 6,120 thousand.

Consolidated half-year sales incl. updated forecast for 2018 (BGN million)

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC
