|
Staramba SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12/30/2017 | 11:40am CET
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Staramba SE
Staramba SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2017 / 11:36
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|IAFA Global Opportunities SICAV
|16, rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach
Luxembourg
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|5.11 %
|0 %
|5.11 %
|2332755
|Previous notification
|4.93 %
|n/a %
|4.93 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE000A1K03W5
|119250
|0
|5.11 %
|0 %
|Total
|119250
|5.11 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|0 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
30.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Staramba SE
|
|Aroser Allee 66
|
|13407 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.staramba.com/
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
642299 30.12.2017
© EQS 2017
|
|Latest news on STARAMBA SE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2017
|
16,0 M
|
EBIT 2017
|
-6,62 M
|
Net income 2017
|
-
|
Debt 2017
|
-
|
Yield 2017
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2017
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
|
Capi. / Sales 2017
|
6,30x
|
Capi. / Sales 2018
|
3,86x
|
Capitalization
|
101 M
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends STARAMBA SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
2
|Average target price
|
59,7 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
37%