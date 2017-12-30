Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Staramba SE    99SC   DE000A1K03W5

STARAMBA SE (99SC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Staramba SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 11:40am CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Staramba SE
Staramba SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2017 / 11:36
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
IAFA Global Opportunities SICAV 16, rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach
Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
n/a

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Dec 2017

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.11 % 0 % 5.11 % 2332755
Previous notification 4.93 % n/a % 4.93 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A1K03W5 119250 0 5.11 % 0 %
Total 119250 5.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a 0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


30.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.staramba.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

642299  30.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642299&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARAMBA SE
11:40a STARAMBA SE : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
12/13 STARAMBA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/12 STARAMBA SE : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
12/11 [11.12.2017] STARAMBA SE : Successful pre-sale of its own cryptocurrency ROYALTY..
12/11 STARAMBA SE : Successful pre-sale of its own cryptocurrency ROYALTY expected - C..
12/11 STARAMBA SE : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
11/30 STARAMBA : expands its management team with gaming expert Frédéric Cremer - Acce..
11/20 [20.11.2017] STARAMBA SE : Own cryptocurrency "ROYALTY" revolutionizes the licen..
11/20 [20.11.2017] STARAMBA SE : Eigene Kryptowährung „ROYALTY“ revolution..
11/20 STARAMBA SE : Own cryptocurrency 'ROYALTY' revolutionizes the licensing industry
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 16,0 M
EBIT 2017 -6,62 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 6,30x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,86x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart STARAMBA SE
Duration : Period :
Staramba SE Technical Analysis Chart | 99SC | DE000A1K03W5 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STARAMBA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 59,7 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
Managers
NameTitle
Julian von Hassell Managing Director & Director
Christian Daudert Chairman
Frederick Cremer Chief Operating Officer
Klemens Skibicki Vice Chairman
Marthe Wolbring Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARAMBA SE273.55%121
APPLE47.71%878 378
HP INC42.52%34 797
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO-17.33%23 287
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC9.61%12 157
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP106.56%10 829
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.