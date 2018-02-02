Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BetterInvesting : Magazine Releases April Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors' Informational And Educational Use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) as its April 2018 "Stock to Study" and Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) as its April 2018 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"The committee selected Fastenal for its strong management and growth potential of its onsite services and vending machines," said Adam Ritt, editor of BetterInvesting Magazine. "For the Undervalued selection, the committee believes that Starbucks' valuation is quite reasonable given its historical growth and strong management."

Check BetterInvesting's April issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Fastenal and Starbucks by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; Donald E. Danko, CFA; Maury Elvekrog, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Adam Ritt.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting
BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-releases-april-stock-to-study-and-undervalued-stock-choices-for-investors-informational-and-educational-use-300592839.html

SOURCE BetterInvesting


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
10:16p BETTERINVESTING : Magazine Releases April Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock C..
06:04p STARBUCKS : to hire 150 people for its first Italian store
03:40p STARBUCKS : launches Visa card to drive customer loyalty forward
03:35p STARBUCKS : Crile Road development continuing to boost key Concord Township busi..
01:34p TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Appoints Gerri Martin-Flickinger, Starbucks CTO, to Board of ..
01:16p TABLEAU SOFTWARE : DATA) Appoints Gerri Martin-Flickinger to Board of Directors
01/31 STARBUCKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
01/31 STARBUCKS : Top U.S. Companies and Foundations Announce Initiative to Connect At..
01/31 STARBUCKS : Analyst at Oppenheimer Reconfirms Starbucks Stock Rating as a Outper..
01/29 STARBUCKS : to skip 'Frappuccino Happy Hour' in U.S. this summer
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:14p Starbucks preps for launch in Italy
02/01 Highlights from the Starbucks China modeling conference call
02/01 32 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 22-26, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)
02/01 RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q4 2017 Performance Summary
02/01 Starbucks and Chase to partner on rewards card
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.