Pearl Jam HomeShows: A home to call their own

Video by Joshua Trujillo and David Llama / Starbucks Newsroom

Shawn and Tai were homeless and living in a tent. Their young daughter was in foster care. Life was rough for the young family.

Caseworkers and assistance organizations helped the couple get into housing and reunite with their daughter. Once Shawn and Tai found stability and were ready to go back to work, they found roles in one of the organizations that helped their family.

'They had done such a wonderful thing for our family that I really wanted to be a part of that in some way,' Shawn said. 'I want to help people like us.'

In Seattle, hometown of Starbucks, government officials declared a state of emergency in 2015 as the homelessness crisis grew. The region's homeless population is now the third largest in the country, with more than 12,000 people living without shelter on any given night.

Starbucks has teamed up with iconic rock band Pearl Jam as well as other local businesses, individuals, government agencies, and foundations to help tackle this public health crisis.

On August 8 and August 10, Pearl Jam will play HomeShows concerts at Safeco Field. The shows will be the band's first performances in their hometown in five years. The shows and surrounding events aim to mobilize Seattle and its citizens to step up and help address the homelessness crisis.

Band together with us by donating, volunteering and learning more about this crisis: https://pearljam.com/fighthomelessness ​.

For more information on this story, contact us