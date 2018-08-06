Pearl Jam HomeShows: Creating art and hope

Video by Joshua Trujillo and David Llama / Starbucks Newsroom

After getting laid off from a 15-year career in the healthcare industry, Navajo artist Sheridan Cody didn't know where to find help or who he could trust.

'I thought it was gonna be so easy. I'd give myself a few months and then I'd get a job again. I didn't realize I had an emotional meltdown,' Cody said.

Homelessness affects urban indigenous people in King County, Washington at a rate seven times higher than any other ethnic group.

After a tough time living on the streets, Cody discovered Chief Seattle Club and enrolled in their program, Native Works. The arts program takes Native Americans experiencing homelessness, and helps them create art that supports the Native community experiencing homelessness.

Cody, who was an artist in his younger years, is finding stability through the program.

'I'm rediscovering art and finding myself again,' he said.

In Seattle, hometown of Starbucks, government officials declared a state of emergency in 2015 as the homelessness crisis grew. The region's homeless population is now the third largest in the country, with more than 12,000 people living without shelter on any given night.

Starbucks has teamed up with iconic rock band Pearl Jam as well as other local businesses, individuals, government agencies, and foundations to help tackle this public health crisis.

On August 8 and August 10, Pearl Jam will play HomeShows concerts at Safeco Field. The shows will be the band's first performances in their hometown in five years. The shows and surrounding events aim to mobilize Seattle and its citizens to step up and help address the homelessness crisis.

Band together with us by donating, volunteering and learning more about this crisis: https://pearljam.com/fighthomelessness.

