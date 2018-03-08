Starbucks : Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for 250,000 Women and Families

More than 130 million young women and girls around the world do not have
the opportunity to go to primary or secondary school, representing a
generation of young people with limited ability to access economic
opportunities, create their own livelihoods, and become leaders in their
communities1. In many rural, remote communities around the
world, that challenge is made exponentially worse by poverty, conflict,
and gender inequality. Recognizing this global crisis – and the
opportunity to drive long-term impact and social change – The Starbucks
Foundation announced today a multi-year investment and partnership
strategy aimed at empowering at least 250,000 women and families in
coffee, tea and cocoa growing communities globally by 2025.
To launch this effort, The Starbucks Foundation unveiled a new global
partnership with Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai’s organization,
Malala Fund, towards a shared vision that an investment in young women
and families can have a transformative impact on communities. Through
this partnership, Malala Fund will work with Starbucks to promote girls’
education and expand leadership opportunities for young women in coffee
and tea growing communities in India and Latin America.
“I want to thank Starbucks for believing in my dream of a world where
girls can choose their own future. With their support, Malala Fund will
help educators and activists in developing countries get more girls in
school,” Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate and co-founder of Malala Fund.
The Starbucks Foundation’s partnership with Malala Fund will build on
its ongoing investments in coffee, tea and cocoa growing communities
worldwide with organizations like Mercy Corps, Eastern Congo Initiative,
and Heifer International which since 2005 have collectively impacted
more than 450,000 people. With a deeper focus on women and families,
Starbucks will also be able to accelerate its broader goal
to improve the lives of at least one million coffee farmers and workers
by 2025.
Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders
The Starbucks Foundation aims to promote leadership opportunities for
women and families in coffee, tea and cocoa growing communities to break
down barriers to education, clean water and sanitation, and economic
opportunities. Through its multi-year strategic partnership with
Starbucks, Malala Fund will expand its work in advocacy, investment, and
amplifying young women and girls’ voices, including growing its Gulmakai
Network of education champions to coffee and tea growing communities in
India and Latin America. The partnership will help expand
non-traditional educational opportunities in those communities and scale
leadership opportunities for young women with a goal to inspire the next
generation of civically engaged leaders. Starbucks also plans to connect
partners (employees) with Malala Fund’s Gulmakai Network champions to
create additional leadership and engagement opportunities.
“We believe women and families hold the key to long-term empowerment and
social change,” said Virginia Tenpenny, executive director for The
Starbucks Foundation and vice president, Global Social Impact at
Starbucks. “Looking ahead, we want to ensure our partnerships connect
women with education and leadership opportunities needed to create
healthy homes and sustainable livelihoods – for themselves, their
families, and future generations. We are proud to join with Malala Fund
to invest in young women so they may become leaders in their communities
and achieve their dreams and aspirations.”
Malala Yousafzai Creates Starbucks Playlist for International Women’s
Day
In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Starbucks today
announced Yousafzai will share a specially curated playlist
of songs by female artists from 16 countries to be played in more than
10,000 participating stores across the U.S. and Canada. The playlist is
also available on the Starbucks page on Spotify.
Towards a Shared Future in Sustainable Coffee
Starbucks has a long history of working with coffee, tea and cocoa
origin communities to address their most critical needs such as access
to water, sanitation, health and education. With The Starbucks
Foundation’s focus on advancing leadership and economic opportunities
for 250,000 women and families by 2025, the organization will build upon
this work and help ensure even more families benefit. Through its global
partnerships, Starbucks and The Starbucks Foundation are helping to
improve the lives of at least one million people in coffee communities
with the following initiatives:
-
A commitment to 100% ethically sourced coffee – through
partnerships with Conservational International and the Sustainable
Coffee Challenge, Starbucks is championing a global effort to make
coffee the world’s first sustainable agricultural commodity.
-
More than $20 million in Origin Grants from The Starbucks
Foundation since 2005 to organizations like Mercy Corps, Eastern Congo
Initiative, Heifer International and others to support smallholder
farming families with vocational training, increased access to water
and health services, and greater economic opportunity in coffee and
tea growing communities.
-
A commitment to invest $50 million in the Starbucks Global Farmer
Fund to provide financing to coffee farmers. By providing access
to capital, farmers have the ability to make strategic investments in
their infrastructure, offering the stability they need to manage
ongoing complexities so that there is a future for them and the
industry. To date, the Fund has invested more than $22 million in
loans impacting more than 40,000 farmers.
-
Farmer Support Centers in key coffee producing countries around
the world, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, China, Guatemala,
Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. There, farmers get free
access to the latest findings of Starbucks top agronomists, including
new varietals of disease-resistant trees, and advanced soil management
techniques. Starbucks goal is to build upon traditional growing
methods to help farmers continue to improve both the quality of their
crops, and their profitability, ensuring the future of high-quality
coffees for everyone.
-
A goal to provide 100 million healthy coffee trees to
communities impacted by rust by 2025 to help ensure the long-term
supply of coffee and the economic future of coffee farmers. Starbucks
is working in collaboration with Conservation International and its
partners on the ground to share what it learns across the industry and
ensure that other farming communities that need to replace their trees
can benefit from this program. To date, Starbucks has donated more
than 30 million trees through the One Tree for Every Bag Commitment.
About The Starbucks Foundation
Established in 1997, The Starbucks Foundation has strengthened
communities around the world by advancing opportunities for youth,
veterans, refugees and coffee, tea and cocoa farmers and their families,
supporting communities affected by disaster, and promoting civic
engagement. The Starbucks Foundation is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) charitable
organization under U.S. law, and receives funding primarily from
Starbucks Corporation and private donations. Learn more at https://www.starbucks.com/responsibility/community/starbucks-foundation.
About Malala Fund
Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead
without fear. Learn more at www.malala.org.
