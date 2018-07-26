Log in
News

Starbucks : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook

07/26/2018 | 10:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Starbucks logo is seen in central Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp lowered its guidance for full year same-store sales growth on Thursday, saying it now sees growth just below its previous target range.

The Seattle-based company, the world's biggest coffee retailer, reported that same-store sales rose 1 percent globally and in its U.S. cafes in its fiscal third quarter, while growth in the once-robust China market slipped 2 percent amid fierce competition and stricter regulations on delivery services.

Starbucks said a 3 percent increase in average tickets drove the rise in same-store sales for quarter ended July 1.

In the year-ago quarter, Starbucks' same-store sales grew by 5 percent in the United States and Americas and 4 percent globally. The sales dip in China is an even steeper departure from the 7 percent growth rate reported in last year's quarter.

Wall Street had been braced for a disappointing quarter from the ubiquitous coffee brand. Starbucks last month warned of lower quarterly sales growth and announced plans to close about 150 U.S. cafes in the next fiscal year, triple the typical number of closures, as it seeks to enter under-served markets in the U.S. South and Midwest.

Same-store sales in China, which has been Starbucks' biggest growth driver, declined by 2 percent, versus growth of 4 percent and 6 percent in the prior two periods.

Starbucks' report comes exactly one month after Howard Schultz, the brand's elder statesman and former chief executive, stepped down as executive chairman, in a move that stoked investor concerns on how the company would evolve after nearly four decades of Schultz's near-constant presence.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 705 M
EBIT 2018 4 382 M
Net income 2018 4 237 M
Debt 2018 5 605 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 16,17
P/E ratio 2019 19,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 70 615 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 58,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.12%70 615
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.72%34 292
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC9.84%30 510
SODEXO-18.55%16 177
DARDEN RESTAURANTS11.49%13 379
WHITBREAD-1.80%9 595
