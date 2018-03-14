Stars Group Inc : Stars Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
03/14/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/5942

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 309 M
EBIT 2017 592 M
Net income 2017 284 M
Debt 2017 2 059 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 20,65
P/E ratio 2018 17,92
EV / Sales 2017 4,90x
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
Capitalization 4 358 M
Chart STARS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Stars Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AYA | CA02314M1086 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Ashkenazi Chief Executive Officer
Divyesh Gadhia Chairman
Brian S. Kyle Chief Financial Officer
Jerry Bowskill Chief Technology Officer
Harlan W. Goodson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARS GROUP INC0.00%4 358
ADOBE SYSTEMS26.08%108 997
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.95%39 298
AUTODESK29.73%30 478
WORKDAY34.99%29 205
SQUARE INC53.42%21 082
