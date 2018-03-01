Stars Group Inc : Wired News – The Stars Group Purchased Majority Stake in Australia’s CrownBet

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=TSG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 27, 2018, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 62% equity holding in Australian online sportsbooks, CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd, for approximately $117.7 million. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Stars Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=TSG

Details of the Agreement

The Stars Group acquired controlling interest in CrownBet from Crown Resorts Limited. The all-cash transaction was funded from cash in hand.

The Stars Group partnered with the other shareholders of CrownBet, including the CrownBet management team led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Tripp, to complete the purchase. Matthew will remain will remain Chief Executive Officer of CrownBet under its new ownership and continue to operate the business in Australia.

As per the transaction terms, The Stars Group is also entitled to appoint a majority of the directors on the Board of Directors of CrownBet.

The agreement was approved by Northern Territory Racing Commission but remains subject to The Stars Group satisfying certain standard conditions.

Crown Resorts' Announcement to Sell CrownBet

News reports suggest that at the end of December 2017, Crown Resorts announced that it had agreed to sell its 62% stake in CrownBet. Crown Resorts entered into an agreement for the sale of its stake, along with loans advanced by it to CrownBet, to a group of investors including the unit's chief executive, Matthew Tripp. The deal was part of a series of divestments planned by the Company to cut debt. The sale came two months after it was announced that William Hill PLC, a London-based betting company, was in talks to buy Crown's stake.

The Stars Group's Divesture of Legacy Non-Core Gaming Investments

On December 04, 2017, the Company completed the sale of its ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy PLC, representing approximately 7.5% of Jackpotjoy's then issued and outstanding ordinary shares, for net cash proceeds of around $59.5 million. The sale followed The Stars Group's November 2017 sale of its securities of NYX Gaming Group Ltd and a subsidiary thereof, for net cash proceeds of $26.3 million, and its August 2017 sale of its approximately 40.45% ownership interest in Innova Gaming Group Inc. for net cash proceeds of $16.1 million. These sales marked the completion of The Stars Group's divestiture of its legacy non-core gaming investments for total net cash proceeds this year of approximately $102 million.

About The Stars Group Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Stars Group is one of the largest online gaming businesses in the world. The Company is the owner of industry leading gaming brands including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Live brands. The Company's operating division, Stars Interactive, is headquartered in the Isle of Man.

About CrownBet Holdings Pty Ltd

Founded in 2014, CrownBet is one of Australia's fastest growing online sportsbooks through its strong management team, proprietary technology, mobile app, unique partnerships, and market-leading loyalty program. The Company's unaudited annual revenues grew from approximately A$76.5 million in 2015 to approximately A$204.0 million in 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Stars Group's stock rose 3.20%, ending the trading session at $27.45.

Volume traded for the day: 438.16 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 281.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 7.02%; previous three-month period ? up 23.65%; past twelve-month period ? up 89.31%; and year-to-date - up 17.81%

After yesterday's close, The Stars Group's market cap was at $4.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.46.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Gaming Activities industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors