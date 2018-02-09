Log in
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD (SWEF)
SWEF : Investment Update

02/09/2018 | 11:00am CET

9February 2018

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited(the 'Company'and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce that the Group has committed toa EUR11.25million wholeloan facility to finance a 127 bedpurpose builtstudent development scheme in central Dublin. The Dublin student market suffers from a severe structural undersupply of purpose built student accommodation, and the borrower's aim is to deliver high quality schemes in strong locations across Ireland in order to address this shortage.

The initial facility advance was made on 8 February 2018, with remaining development costs for the scheme to be funded by the whole loan proceeds until expected practical completion in summer 2018. The facility has a term of two years, and the Group expects to earn a strongrisk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan MacPherson- Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655

Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2018 09:55:02 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD-2.28%560
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.25%6 718
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 098
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 666
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.72%2 343
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 165
