State Auto Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) today reported second
quarter 2018 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share,
compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for
the same 2017 period. Net loss from operations per diluted share for the
second quarter 2018 was $0.08 versus net loss from operations per
diluted share of $0.04 for the same 2017 period.
For the first six months of 2018, STFC had net income of $3.9 million,
or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.4 million, or
$0.13 per diluted share, for the same 2017 period. Net earnings from
operations1 per diluted share for the first six months of
2018 was $0.08 versus net loss from operations1 per diluted
share of $0.24 for the same 2017 period.
GAAP Operating Results
STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the second quarter 2018 was 107.0
compared to 106.2 for the same 2017 period. Catastrophe losses during
the second quarter 2018 accounted for 12.2 points of the 70.8 total loss
ratio points, or $37.5 million, versus 7.9 points of the total 71.9 loss
ratio points, or $25.2 million, for the same period in 2017.
Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2018 included
5.9 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $18.1
million, versus 4.6 points of favorable development, or $14.8 million,
for the same period in 2017.
Net written premium for the second quarter 2018 decreased 9.7% compared
to the same period in 2017. By insurance segment, net written premium
for the personal and commercial segments increased 23.0% and 2.8%,
respectively, and the specialty segment decreased 96.7%. The increase in
the personal segment was primarily due to rate actions taken to improve
the profitability in personal auto, new business growth and a higher
level of policies in force for the second quarter 2018 compared to the
second quarter 2017. The increase in the commercial segment was
primarily driven by rate increases and a higher level of new business
production from commercial auto, middle market commercial and farm &
ranch during the second quarter 2018 compared to the second quarter
2017. The decline in the specialty insurance segment was a result of our
decision to exit specialty business.
STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for the first six months of 2018 was 104.8
compared to 107.54 for the same 2017 period. Catastrophe
losses for the first six months of 2018 accounted for 7.6 points of the
69.1 total loss ratio points, or $47.3 million, versus 9.3 points of the
total 72.84 loss ratio points, or $59.5 million, for the same
period in 2017. Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE for the first six months
of 2018 included 5.5 points of favorable development relating to prior
years, or $34.1 million, versus 3.1 points of favorable development, or
$19.6 million, for the same period in 2017.
Net written premium for the first six months of 2018 decreased 7.4%
compared to the same period in 2017. By insurance segment, net written
premium for the personal and commercial segments increased 22.7% and
5.0%, respectively, and the specialty segment decreased 89.3%. The
trends in the personal and commercial net written premiums are due to
the same factors discussed above for the second quarter. The decline in
the specialty insurance segment was a result of our decision to exit
specialty business.
SAP Personal and Commercial Operating Results
The SAP personal and commercial segments, our ongoing lines of business,
combined ratio2 for the second quarter 2018 was 104.7
compared to 105.3 for the same 2017 period. Catastrophe losses during
the second quarter 2018 accounted for 13.4 points of the total 70.1 loss
ratio points, or $37.7 million, versus 9.5 points of the total 72.5 loss
ratio points, or $24.5 million, for the same period in 2017.
Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the second quarter 2018 included
7.2 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or $20.2
million, versus 6.1 points of favorable development, or $15.7 million,
for the same period in 2017.
The SAP personal and commercial segments, our ongoing lines of business,
combined ratio for the first six months of 2018 was 103.0 compared to
106.5 for the same 2017 period. Catastrophe losses during the first six
months of 2018 accounted for 8.6 points of the total 68.3 loss ratio
points, or $47.5 million, versus 11.0 points of the total 72.8 loss
ratio points, or $56.6 million, for the same period in 2017.
Non-catastrophe losses and ALAE during the first six months of 2018
included 6.6 points of favorable development relating to prior years, or
$36.5 million, versus 4.1 points of favorable development, or $21.0
million, for the same period in 2017.
Book Value and Return on Equity
STFC’s book value was $19.75 per share as of June 30, 2018, compared to
$20.634 on Dec. 31, 2017. The decrease was driven by the
market value of our investment portfolio. Return on stockholders’ equity
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was (1.9)% compared to 5.4% for
the 12 months ended June 30, 2017.
STFC’s Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco commented on the quarter
as follows:
"Our journey to profitable growth continued this quarter with some
significant milestones being achieved. Most notably our largest line,
personal auto, was both profitable and growing. We've worked very hard
over the last three years to get to this point and with the help of our
agency partners, we were successful. In addition, there was also strong
growth in our homeowners line. Perhaps most significantly, for our
ongoing lines of business, personal and commercial, we achieved
a non-catastrophe combined ratio of 91.33. This is
a clear indication that our hard work in building our digital only
technology, new products and improved claims handling is paying off.
"We will complete the digital rollout for commercial auto and small
commercial package by the end of September and we expect to begin to see
the benefit of the changes in these lines in the last half of this year,
increasing over the coming years.
"There is much work left to be done, but in both the first quarter and
more significantly in the second, our momentum is building and our
outlook is bright."
About State Auto Financial Corporation
State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a
super regional property and casualty insurance holding company and is
proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner. STFC stock is traded on
the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all
NASDAQ listed companies.
The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part
of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance
products throughout the United States, through independent insurance
agencies. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best
Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property &
Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian
Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American
Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on
State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies
can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.
1 Net earnings (loss) from operations, a non-GAAP financial
measure which management believes is informative to Company management
and investors, differs from GAAP net income (loss) only by the exclusion
of net investment gain (loss), net of applicable taxes, on investment
activity for the periods being reported. For STFC, this amounted to
income of $0.22 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 and
income of $0.01 year-to-date 2018 versus income of $0.25 per diluted
share for the second quarter 2017 and income of $0.37 year-to-date 2017.
2 Insurance industry regulators require STFC's insurance
subsidiaries to report their financial condition and results of
operations using Statutory Accounting Practices ("SAP"). The SAP
personal and commercial segments combined ratio is a measure used by
management to evaluate STFC’s operating performance for its ongoing
operations. Details behind the compilation of these results can be found
on page 21 of this release.
3 The SAP non-catastrophe combined ratio is a financial
measure of the total combined ratio less the impact of catastrophe
losses. The following table reconciles the as reported combined ratio to
the pro forma non-catastrophe combined ratio for the second quarter 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAP Personal & Commercial Insurance Segments
|
|
SAP Insurance Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
As reported
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
Pro forma
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
$
|
280.5
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
280.5
|
|
|
$
|
307.5
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
307.5
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
$
|
196.6
|
|
|
$
|
37.7
|
|
|
$
|
158.9
|
|
|
$
|
218.0
|
|
|
$
|
37.5
|
|
|
$
|
180.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
$
|
105.9
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
105.9
|
|
|
$
|
110.5
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
110.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
70.1
|
%
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
56.7
|
%
|
|
70.9
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
|
35.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
35.8
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
104.7
|
%
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
91.3
|
%
|
|
106.7
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
94.5
|
%
4 As previously disclosed, the results for the first six
months of 2017 have been restated to correct an error discovered during
the first quarter of 2018 relating to the calculation of deferred
acquisition costs (DAC) along with making other adjustments not
previously recorded relating to that same time period. Although the
error was immaterial to STFC’s previously issued financial statements,
the cumulative correction would have a material effect on the 2018
financial statements. Accordingly, the results for the six months ended
June 30, 2017, throughout this release have been adjusted to incorporate
the revised amounts, where applicable. Please refer to our quarterly
report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2018, for
further information.
STFC has scheduled a conference call with interested investors for
Monday, August 6, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter
2018 performance. Live and archived broadcasts of the call can be
accessed at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.
A replay of the call can be heard beginning at 2 p.m., August 6, by
calling 855-859-2056, conference ID 1699558. Supplemental schedules
detailing the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial, sales and
underwriting results are made available on http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC
prior to the conference call.
Except for historical information, all other information in this news
release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or
implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in
State Auto Financial's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports and exhibits to
those reports, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes
at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule
making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation
involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting
claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the
impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of
the products and services insurance pays for, product development,
geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, and other
types of catastrophic events. State Auto Financial undertakes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Net premiums written
|
|
$
|
308.1
|
|
|
$
|
341.3
|
|
|
$
|
600.3
|
|
|
$
|
648.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned premiums
|
|
307.5
|
|
|
320.1
|
|
|
622.4
|
|
|
638.2
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
|
37.8
|
|
Net investment gain
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
Other income
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
341.7
|
|
|
355.7
|
|
|
665.4
|
|
|
700.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before federal income taxes
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal income tax expense
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
- diluted
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share from operations (A):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
- diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
42.7
|
|
|
42.0
|
|
- diluted
|
|
43.4
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
Return on average equity (LTM)
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
19.75
|
|
|
$
|
21.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Total shares outstanding
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
Non-cat loss and LAE ratio
|
|
58.6
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
61.5
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
70.8
|
|
|
71.9
|
|
|
69.1
|
|
|
72.8
|
|
Expense ratio
|
|
36.2
|
|
|
34.3
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
34.7
|
|
Combined ratio
|
|
107.0
|
|
|
106.2
|
|
|
104.8
|
|
|
107.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
Net investment gain, net of tax
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
Net (loss) income from operations
|
|
$
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
$
|
(10.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost
$2,206.9 and $2,173.1, respectively)
|
|
$
|
2,178.0
|
|
|
$
|
2,192.8
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
362.8
|
|
|
365.3
|
|
Other invested assets
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
Other invested assets, at cost
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
Notes receivable from affiliate
|
|
70.0
|
|
|
70.0
|
|
Total investments
|
|
2,670.5
|
|
|
2,689.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
91.5
|
|
Accrued investment income and other assets
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
110.3
|
|
Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
Current federal income taxes
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Net deferred federal income taxes
|
|
67.1
|
|
|
58.8
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,946.8
|
|
|
$
|
3,008.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss expenses payable
|
|
$
|
1,234.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,255.6
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
590.1
|
|
|
611.8
|
|
Notes payable (affiliates $15.2 and $15.2, respectively)
|
|
122.0
|
|
|
122.1
|
|
Pension and postretirement benefits
|
|
57.9
|
|
|
64.5
|
|
Due to affiliate
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
88.2
|
|
|
76.7
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,099.8
|
|
|
2,133.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, without par value. Authorized 100.0 shares; 49.7 and
49.2 shares issued, respectively, at stated value of $2.50 per share
|
|
124.1
|
|
|
123.0
|
|
Treasury stock, 6.8 and 6.8 shares, respectively, at cost
|
|
(116.9
|
)
|
|
(116.8
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
184.8
|
|
|
171.8
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(57.3
|
)
|
|
36.7
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
712.3
|
|
|
660.3
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
847.0
|
|
|
875.0
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,946.8
|
|
|
$
|
3,008.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Earned premiums
|
|
$
|
307.5
|
|
|
$
|
320.1
|
|
|
$
|
622.4
|
|
|
$
|
638.2
|
Net investment income
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
|
37.8
|
Net investment gain
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
23.6
|
Other income from affiliates
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.2
|
Total revenues
|
|
341.7
|
|
|
355.7
|
|
|
665.4
|
|
|
700.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss expenses
|
|
217.8
|
|
|
230.4
|
|
|
430.1
|
|
|
464.7
|
Acquisition and operating expenses
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
109.9
|
|
|
222.1
|
|
|
221.4
|
Interest expense
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
2.9
|
Other expenses
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
Total expenses
|
|
334.0
|
|
|
343.8
|
|
|
661.0
|
|
|
692.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before federal income taxes
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
7.9
|
Federal income tax expense
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding losses on fixed maturities:
|
|
|
Unrealized holding losses
|
|
(10.2
|
)
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains realized in net income
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
2.4
|
|
Total net unrealized holding losses on fixed maturities
|
|
(9.1
|
)
|
Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations:
|
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for amortization to statements of
income:
|
|
|
Prior service credit
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
Net actuarial loss
|
|
2.0
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations
|
|
0.6
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding gains on investments:
|
|
|
Unrealized holding gains
|
|
23.8
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains realized in net income
|
|
(15.8
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
Total net unrealized holding gains on investments
|
|
5.2
|
|
Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations:
|
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for amortization to statements of
income:
|
|
|
Prior service credit
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
Net actuarial loss
|
|
1.9
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations
|
|
0.3
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
5.5
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
14.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding losses on fixed maturities:
|
|
|
Unrealized holding losses
|
|
(46.9
|
)
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains realized in net income
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
10.2
|
|
Total net unrealized holding losses on fixed maturities
|
|
(38.4
|
)
|
Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations:
|
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for amortization to statements of
income:
|
|
|
Prior service credit
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
Net actuarial loss
|
|
4.2
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations
|
|
1.2
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
(37.2
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(33.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
20174
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding gains on investments:
|
|
|
Unrealized holding gains
|
|
54.6
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains realized in net income
|
|
(23.6
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(10.8
|
)
|
Total net unrealized holding gains on investments
|
|
20.2
|
|
Net unrecognized benefit plan obligations:
|
|
|
Reclassification adjustments for amortization to statements of
income:
|
|
|
Prior service credit
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
Net actuarial loss
|
|
4.0
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Total net unrecognized benefit plan obligations
|
|
0.7
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
20.9
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity
|
($ and shares in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
48.6
|
|
Issuance of shares
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
49.7
|
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
$
|
123.0
|
|
|
$
|
121.6
|
|
Issuance of shares
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
124.1
|
|
|
123.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
$
|
(116.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(116.5
|
)
|
Shares acquired on stock award exercises and vested restricted shares
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Balance at beginning of year and period ended
|
|
(116.9
|
)
|
|
(116.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
$
|
171.8
|
|
|
$
|
159.9
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
Stock awards granted
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
184.8
|
|
|
171.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of the year
|
|
$
|
36.7
|
|
|
$
|
32.5
|
|
Cumulative effect of change in accounting for equity securities and
other invested assets and reclassification of stranded tax effects
as of January 1, 2018
|
|
(56.8
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted beginning balance at January 1, 2018
|
|
(20.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Change in unrealized losses on available-for-sale investments, net
of tax
|
|
(38.4
|
)
|
|
3.2
|
|
Change in unrecognized benefit plan obligations, net of tax
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
(57.3
|
)
|
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of year
|
|
$
|
660.3
|
|
|
$
|
687.9
|
|
Cumulative effect of change in accounting for equity securities and
other invested assets and reclassification of stranded tax effects
as of January 1, 2018
|
|
56.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted beginning balance at January 1, 2018
|
|
717.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
(8.7
|
)
|
|
(16.9
|
)
|
Balance at period ended
|
|
712.3
|
|
|
660.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity at period ended
|
|
$
|
847.0
|
|
|
$
|
875.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization, net
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
Net investment gain
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(23.6
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
Accrued investment income and other assets
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
Postretirement and pension benefits
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
Other liabilities and due to/from affiliates, net
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
(32.7
|
)
|
Reinsurance recoverable on losses and loss expenses payable and
prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
1.0
|
|
Losses and loss expenses payable
|
|
(21.1
|
)
|
|
52.0
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
(21.7
|
)
|
|
9.6
|
|
Deferred tax expense on share-based awards
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Federal income taxes
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
(22.6
|
)
|
|
21.4
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of fixed maturities available-for-sale
|
|
(207.9
|
)
|
|
(244.5
|
)
|
Purchases of equity securities
|
|
(78.4
|
)
|
|
(69.0
|
)
|
Purchases of other invested assets
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Maturities, calls and pay downs of fixed maturities
available-for-sale
|
|
110.2
|
|
|
94.5
|
|
Sales of fixed maturities available-for-sale
|
|
60.9
|
|
|
108.2
|
|
Sales of equity securities
|
|
81.8
|
|
|
91.9
|
|
Sales of other invested assets
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(33.6
|
)
|
|
(19.1
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Payments to acquire treasury stock
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
(8.7
|
)
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(50.7
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
91.5
|
|
|
51.1
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
40.8
|
|
|
$
|
48.8
|
|
Supplemental disclosures:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid (affiliates $0.5 and $0.4, respectively)
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
Fixed Maturities
|
($ in millions, at fair value)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
Fixed Maturities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. treasury securities and obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of U.S. government agencies
|
|
$
|
415.3
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
436.9
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
|
|
454.5
|
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
525.8
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
Corporate securities
|
|
526.9
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
529.7
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
U.S. government agencies mortgage-backed securities
|
|
781.3
|
|
|
35.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
700.4
|
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
|
|
Total fixed maturities
|
|
$
|
2,178.0
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,192.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratings Quality*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
$
|
57.2
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.0
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
AA**
|
|
1,338.2
|
|
|
61.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,329.6
|
|
|
60.5
|
%
|
|
|
A
|
|
397.5
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
450.1
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
BBB
|
|
380.8
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
352.7
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
Below investment grade
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
Total fixed maturities
|
|
$
|
2,178.0
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,192.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIPS, at fair value
|
|
$
|
156.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
155.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIPS, at amortized cost
|
|
$
|
150.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
146.5
|
|
|
|
Obligations of states and political subdivisions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By type of bond
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State general obligations
|
|
$
|
13.6
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.9
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
Local general obligations
|
|
77.0
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
85.0
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
Revenue bonds
|
|
258.1
|
|
|
56.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
303.8
|
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
|
|
Pre Refunded bonds
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
Other
|
|
73.6
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
82.9
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
454.5
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
525.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
Top 10 States
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
$
|
70.3
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
New York
|
|
$
|
78.1
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
Texas
|
|
52.8
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
Texas
|
|
53.5
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
Ohio
|
|
45.1
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
Ohio
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
Washington
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
Washington
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
North Carolina
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
Georgia
|
|
26.7
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
|
Nevada
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
North Carolina
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
Georgia
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
Nevada
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
Maryland
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
Maryland
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
Dist of Columbia
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
Dist of Columbia
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
Louisiana
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
Louisiana
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratings Quality*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
$
|
38.2
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.6
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
AA**
|
|
272.6
|
|
|
60.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
318.2
|
|
|
60.5
|
%
|
|
|
A
|
|
134.0
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
161.1
|
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
|
|
BBB
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
454.5
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
525.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Based on ratings by nationally recognized rating agencies. All
ratings exclude credit enhancements.
|
**The AA rating category includes securities which have been either
pre-refunded or escrowed to maturity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
Quarter to Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross investment income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities
|
|
$
|
14.2
|
|
$
|
14.8
|
|
$
|
14.5
|
|
$
|
15.0
|
|
$
|
14.9
|
TIPS
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
2.0
|
Total fixed maturities
|
|
15.9
|
|
15.4
|
|
16.1
|
|
16.1
|
|
16.9
|
Equity securities
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
4.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
3.1
|
Other
|
|
1.5
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.8
|
Total gross investment income
|
|
19.4
|
|
19.0
|
|
22.6
|
|
20.3
|
|
21.8
|
Less: Investment expenses
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
Net investment income
|
|
$
|
19.1
|
|
$
|
18.7
|
|
$
|
22.3
|
|
$
|
19.9
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year to Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross investment income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities
|
|
$
|
28.8
|
|
$
|
43.6
|
|
$
|
58.1
|
|
$
|
15.0
|
|
$
|
29.9
|
TIPS
|
|
2.9
|
|
3.5
|
|
5.1
|
|
1.1
|
|
3.1
|
Total fixed maturities
|
|
31.7
|
|
47.1
|
|
63.2
|
|
16.1
|
|
33.0
|
Equity securities
|
|
3.7
|
|
5.7
|
|
10.5
|
|
2.5
|
|
5.6
|
Other
|
|
3.0
|
|
4.6
|
|
6.3
|
|
1.7
|
|
3.5
|
Total gross investment income
|
|
38.4
|
|
57.4
|
|
80.0
|
|
20.3
|
|
42.1
|
Less: Investment expenses
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.9
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.7
|
Net investment income
|
|
$
|
37.8
|
|
$
|
56.5
|
|
$
|
78.8
|
|
$
|
19.9
|
|
$
|
41.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2017
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
TIPS, fair value
|
|
$
|
170.7
|
|
$
|
153.5
|
|
$
|
155.8
|
|
$
|
147.4
|
|
$
|
156.5
|
TIPS, book value
|
|
$
|
163.4
|
|
$
|
145.5
|
|
$
|
146.5
|
|
$
|
140.7
|
|
$
|
150.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Taxes
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
The following table sets forth the tax effects of temporary
differences that give rise to significant portions of deferred tax
assets and deferred tax liabilities at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017:
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Deferred tax assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unearned premiums not currently deductible
|
|
$
|
24.5
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
$
|
25.5
|
Losses and loss expenses payable discounting
|
|
11.6
|
|
11.6
|
|
22.0
|
Postretirement and pension benefits
|
|
12.1
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.6
|
Net unrealized holding losses on investments
|
|
6.1
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Realized loss on other-than-temporary impairment
|
|
1.9
|
|
2.2
|
|
2.1
|
Other liabilities
|
|
10.4
|
|
8.8
|
|
9.2
|
Net operating loss carryforward
|
|
30.3
|
|
29.9
|
|
34.3
|
Tax credit carryforwards
|
|
2.7
|
|
2.7
|
|
3.7
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2.5
|
Total deferred tax assets
|
|
99.6
|
|
96.9
|
|
112.9
|
Deferred tax liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferral of policy acquisition costs
|
|
22.0
|
|
22.1
|
|
23.1
|
Net unrealized holding gains on investments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
20.3
|
Other
|
|
10.5
|
|
8.2
|
|
10.7
|
Total deferred tax liabilities
|
|
32.5
|
|
30.3
|
|
54.1
|
Net deferred federal income taxes
|
|
$
|
67.1
|
|
$
|
66.6
|
|
$
|
58.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table sets forth the components of federal income
tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and
2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30
|
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
20174
|
Income before federal income taxes
|
|
$
|
7.7
|
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
|
$
|
4.4
|
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
Federal income tax expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
Deferred
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Total federal income tax expense
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
$
|
8.7
|
|
|
$
|
3.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SAP Personal Insurance Segment Results
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
Personal Auto
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
106.2
|
|
|
$
|
72.1
|
|
|
$
|
6.6
|
|
|
$
|
184.9
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
164.9
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
22.3
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(10.6
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
64.8
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
94.3
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
83.7
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
61.4
|
|
|
45.3
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
110.8
|
|
ULAE
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
67.3
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
121.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
31.4
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
56.6
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
|
$
|
(12.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
36.9
|
%
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(7.2
|
)%
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
(9.8
|
)%
|
|
(6.4
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
65.3
|
%
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
65.6
|
%
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
58.1
|
%
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
55.8
|
%
|
|
50.8
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
75.1
|
%
|
|
74.0
|
%
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
68.0
|
%
|
|
82.7
|
%
|
|
79.2
|
%
|
|
73.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
36.1
|
%
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
97.5
|
%
|
|
114.2
|
%
|
|
115.3
|
%
|
|
104.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
Personal Auto
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
86.2
|
|
|
$
|
59.6
|
|
|
$
|
4.6
|
|
|
$
|
150.4
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
83.7
|
|
|
54.5
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
142.9
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
13.5
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
62.2
|
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
91.8
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
91.7
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
63.7
|
|
|
38.1
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
105.2
|
|
ULAE
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
69.3
|
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
114.4
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
43.0
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(8.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
74.2
|
%
|
|
51.2
|
%
|
|
35.2
|
%
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
72.8
|
%
|
|
49.5
|
%
|
|
78.2
|
%
|
|
64.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
76.0
|
%
|
|
69.9
|
%
|
|
72.7
|
%
|
|
73.6
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
82.8
|
%
|
|
76.1
|
%
|
|
79.8
|
%
|
|
80.1
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
26.7
|
%
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
35.2
|
%
|
|
28.5
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
109.5
|
%
|
|
106.8
|
%
|
|
115.0
|
%
|
|
108.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
Personal Auto
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
208.1
|
|
|
$
|
126.4
|
|
|
$
|
12.1
|
|
|
$
|
346.6
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
192.6
|
|
|
118.3
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
321.2
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
32.3
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(11.2
|
)
|
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(17.2
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
131.7
|
|
|
54.3
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
191.6
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
120.5
|
|
|
48.6
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
174.4
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
124.4
|
|
|
75.6
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
206.7
|
|
ULAE
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
135.3
|
|
|
84.2
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
226.7
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
60.3
|
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
106.0
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(5.8
|
)%
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
68.3
|
%
|
|
45.9
|
%
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
|
59.7
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
62.5
|
%
|
|
41.1
|
%
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
64.6
|
%
|
|
64.0
|
%
|
|
64.3
|
%
|
|
64.4
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
70.2
|
%
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
|
69.6
|
%
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
29.0
|
%
|
|
32.4
|
%
|
|
39.0
|
%
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
99.2
|
%
|
|
103.6
|
%
|
|
108.6
|
%
|
|
101.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
Personal Auto4
|
|
Homeowners
|
|
Other Personal
|
|
Total4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
168.8
|
|
|
$
|
104.8
|
|
|
$
|
8.8
|
|
|
$
|
282.4
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
166.9
|
|
|
110.0
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
286.5
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
118.6
|
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
169.8
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
116.8
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
172.0
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
122.7
|
|
|
79.0
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
207.7
|
|
ULAE
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
133.0
|
|
|
87.1
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
226.8
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
83.7
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(12.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
71.4
|
%
|
|
43.6
|
%
|
|
34.1
|
%
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
70.3
|
%
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
55.5
|
%
|
|
60.0
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
73.5
|
%
|
|
71.8
|
%
|
|
62.5
|
%
|
|
72.5
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
79.2
|
%
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
|
79.2
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
|
36.8
|
%
|
|
29.6
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
107.3
|
%
|
|
111.4
|
%
|
|
107.4
|
%
|
|
108.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SAP Commercial Insurance Segment Results
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Market
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
Auto
|
|
Package
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Comp
|
|
Ranch
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
21.4
|
|
|
$
|
31.6
|
|
|
$
|
32.3
|
|
|
$
|
17.6
|
|
|
$
|
12.7
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
$
|
120.8
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
|
28.3
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
115.6
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
(9.6
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
67.3
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
68.3
|
|
ULAE
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
20.6
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
75.1
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
49.3
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
4.4
|
|
|
$
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
|
$
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(5.7
|
)%
|
|
(14.0
|
)%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
(15.9
|
)%
|
|
(13.8
|
)%
|
|
(27.0
|
)%
|
|
(8.3
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
59.4
|
%
|
|
61.8
|
%
|
|
55.2
|
%
|
|
61.2
|
%
|
|
58.0
|
%
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
58.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
53.7
|
%
|
|
47.8
|
%
|
|
62.8
|
%
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
44.2
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
49.9
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
56.6
|
%
|
|
62.6
|
%
|
|
76.3
|
%
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
59.0
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
59.0
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
62.5
|
%
|
|
68.3
|
%
|
|
81.8
|
%
|
|
52.5
|
%
|
|
65.3
|
%
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
65.0
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
44.0
|
%
|
|
43.9
|
%
|
|
38.0
|
%
|
|
36.1
|
%
|
|
42.4
|
%
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
106.5
|
%
|
|
112.2
|
%
|
|
119.8
|
%
|
|
88.6
|
%
|
|
107.7
|
%
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
105.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Market
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
Auto
|
|
Package
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Comp
|
|
Ranch
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
19.9
|
|
|
$
|
31.8
|
|
|
$
|
30.6
|
|
|
$
|
19.6
|
|
|
$
|
11.5
|
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
$
|
117.2
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
114.5
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
(15.6
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
70.7
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
55.1
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
ULAE
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
72.2
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
44.9
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
|
$
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
|
$
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
(8.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(9.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(23.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(12.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(8.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(33.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(13.6
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
62.4
|
%
|
|
|
58.8
|
%
|
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
|
69.5
|
%
|
|
|
79.0
|
%
|
|
|
56.1
|
%
|
|
|
61.7
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
|
49.5
|
%
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
|
57.1
|
%
|
|
|
70.8
|
%
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
|
48.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
55.9
|
%
|
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
|
44.3
|
%
|
|
|
57.1
|
%
|
|
|
84.8
|
%
|
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
|
61.0
|
%
|
|
|
71.9
|
%
|
|
|
48.2
|
%
|
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
|
|
91.3
|
%
|
|
|
27.6
|
%
|
|
|
63.0
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
|
40.1
|
%
|
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
|
33.9
|
%
|
|
|
36.0
|
%
|
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
101.1
|
%
|
|
|
114.5
|
%
|
|
|
83.3
|
%
|
|
|
97.0
|
%
|
|
|
127.3
|
%
|
|
|
78.2
|
%
|
|
|
101.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Market
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
Auto
|
|
Package
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Comp
|
|
Ranch
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
62.0
|
|
|
$
|
61.0
|
|
|
$
|
42.0
|
|
|
$
|
24.2
|
|
|
$
|
9.7
|
|
|
$
|
238.9
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
37.1
|
|
|
60.7
|
|
|
56.4
|
|
|
45.4
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
230.5
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
(19.3
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
140.7
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
121.4
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
136.6
|
|
ULAE
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
26.9
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
150.3
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
4.1
|
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(12.3
|
)%
|
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
|
(6.0
|
)%
|
|
(12.9
|
)%
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
(8.4
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
60.6
|
%
|
|
66.0
|
%
|
|
63.6
|
%
|
|
47.7
|
%
|
|
41.6
|
%
|
|
61.0
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
60.0
|
%
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
|
42.2
|
%
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
52.5
|
%
|
|
65.5
|
%
|
|
69.4
|
%
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
|
49.4
|
%
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
74.8
|
%
|
|
59.3
|
%
|
|
54.2
|
%
|
|
53.4
|
%
|
|
65.2
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
43.9
|
%
|
|
44.7
|
%
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
34.3
|
%
|
|
42.1
|
%
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
102.5
|
%
|
|
115.2
|
%
|
|
113.6
|
%
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
|
92.8
|
%
|
|
105.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Small
|
|
Middle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Market
|
|
Workers'
|
|
Farm &
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
Auto
|
|
Package
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Comp
|
|
Ranch
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
38.3
|
|
|
$
|
62.3
|
|
|
$
|
56.4
|
|
|
$
|
41.3
|
|
|
$
|
21.4
|
|
|
$
|
7.6
|
|
|
$
|
227.3
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
38.8
|
|
|
63.2
|
|
|
54.5
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
227.5
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(3.1
|
)
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
(23.2
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
34.6
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
30.4
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
137.0
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
113.8
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
32.3
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
134.7
|
|
ULAE
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
26.1
|
|
|
41.7
|
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
147.5
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
26.8
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
88.3
|
|
Net underwriting (loss) gain
|
|
$
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.4
|
|
|
$
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
$
|
(8.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(8.0
|
)%
|
|
(7.9
|
)%
|
|
(9.7
|
)%
|
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
|
(55.5
|
)%
|
|
(10.2
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
54.7
|
%
|
|
56.0
|
%
|
|
68.6
|
%
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
|
51.1
|
%
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
|
46.8
|
%
|
|
46.3
|
%
|
|
58.0
|
%
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
(4.4
|
)%
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
61.8
|
%
|
|
61.8
|
%
|
|
59.4
|
%
|
|
58.0
|
%
|
|
74.0
|
%
|
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
67.4
|
%
|
|
65.9
|
%
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
80.8
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
64.8
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
36.7
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
36.3
|
%
|
|
51.2
|
%
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
108.0
|
%
|
|
108.9
|
%
|
|
100.9
|
%
|
|
99.0
|
%
|
|
117.1
|
%
|
|
51.7
|
%
|
|
103.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SAP Personal & Commercial Insurance Segment Results
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 20174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
305.7
|
|
|
$
|
267.6
|
|
|
$
|
585.5
|
|
|
$
|
509.7
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
280.5
|
|
|
257.4
|
|
|
551.7
|
|
|
514.0
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
56.6
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(20.2
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
(36.5
|
)
|
|
(21.0
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
161.6
|
|
|
162.5
|
|
|
332.3
|
|
|
306.8
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
141.4
|
|
|
146.8
|
|
|
295.8
|
|
|
285.8
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
179.1
|
|
|
171.3
|
|
|
343.3
|
|
|
342.4
|
|
ULAE
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
196.6
|
|
|
186.6
|
|
|
377.0
|
|
|
374.3
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
105.9
|
|
|
87.9
|
|
|
203.3
|
|
|
172.0
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(22.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(7.2
|
)%
|
|
(6.1
|
)%
|
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
|
(4.1
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
57.6
|
%
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
|
59.7
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
|
57.0
|
%
|
|
53.6
|
%
|
|
55.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
63.8
|
%
|
|
66.5
|
%
|
|
62.2
|
%
|
|
66.6
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
70.1
|
%
|
|
72.5
|
%
|
|
68.3
|
%
|
|
72.8
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
34.7
|
%
|
|
33.7
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
104.7
|
%
|
|
105.3
|
%
|
|
103.0
|
%
|
|
106.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SAP Specialty Insurance Segment Results
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
E&S Property
|
|
E&S Casualty
|
|
Programs
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.7
|
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
ULAE
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(5.6
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
27.5
|
%
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
|
74.5
|
%
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
34.0
|
%
|
|
75.1
|
%
|
|
86.7
|
%
|
|
74.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
75.1
|
%
|
|
85.3
|
%
|
|
73.5
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
79.7
|
%
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
79.1
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
(34.0
|
)%
|
|
60.3
|
%
|
|
(78.0
|
)%
|
|
192.2
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
140.0
|
%
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
271.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
E&S Property
|
|
E&S Casualty
|
|
Programs
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
17.3
|
|
|
$
|
30.7
|
|
|
$
|
25.7
|
|
|
$
|
73.7
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
10.4
|
|
|
25.8
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.9
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
39.6
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
40.5
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
ULAE
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
29.0
|
%
|
|
68.4
|
%
|
|
71.6
|
%
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
71.0
|
%
|
|
64.8
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
65.8
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
44.1
|
%
|
|
73.0
|
%
|
|
78.2
|
%
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
31.8
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
80.5
|
%
|
|
107.2
|
%
|
|
104.2
|
%
|
|
102.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
E&S Property
|
|
E&S Casualty
|
|
Programs
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
21.0
|
|
|
$
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
14.8
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
70.7
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
2.4
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
32.4
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
48.0
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
35.2
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
50.4
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
35.2
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
50.2
|
|
ULAE
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
53.9
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
|
$
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.3
|
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
(4.4
|
)%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
72.0
|
%
|
|
73.8
|
%
|
|
67.8
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
36.8
|
%
|
|
78.3
|
%
|
|
69.4
|
%
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
37.5
|
%
|
|
78.3
|
%
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
70.9
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
|
82.6
|
%
|
|
77.1
|
%
|
|
76.1
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
(54.5
|
)%
|
|
46.2
|
%
|
|
(206.0
|
)%
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
(15.3
|
)%
|
|
128.8
|
%
|
|
(128.9
|
)%
|
|
172.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
E&S Property4
|
|
E&S Casualty
|
|
Programs4
|
|
Total4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
26.5
|
|
|
$
|
57.4
|
|
|
$
|
54.6
|
|
|
$
|
138.5
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
49.1
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
124.2
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
35.3
|
|
|
40.7
|
|
|
81.8
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
83.2
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
41.3
|
|
|
86.1
|
|
ULAE
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
37.2
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
91.1
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
46.1
|
|
Net underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.8
|
|
|
$
|
(8.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
27.4
|
%
|
|
71.7
|
%
|
|
75.7
|
%
|
|
65.9
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
|
76.0
|
%
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
46.2
|
%
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
|
76.9
|
%
|
|
69.4
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
45.0
|
%
|
|
75.8
|
%
|
|
82.5
|
%
|
|
73.4
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
41.9
|
%
|
|
35.0
|
%
|
|
27.5
|
%
|
|
33.3
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
86.9
|
%
|
|
110.8
|
%
|
|
110.0
|
%
|
|
106.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SAP Insurance Segment Results
|
($ in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 20174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net written premiums
|
|
$
|
308.1
|
|
|
$
|
341.3
|
|
|
$
|
600.3
|
|
|
$
|
648.2
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
307.5
|
|
|
320.1
|
|
|
622.4
|
|
|
638.2
|
|
Losses and LAE incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE
|
|
37.5
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
47.3
|
|
|
59.5
|
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
(18.1
|
)
|
|
(14.8
|
)
|
|
(34.1
|
)
|
|
(19.6
|
)
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
179.6
|
|
|
202.1
|
|
|
380.3
|
|
|
388.6
|
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE
|
|
161.5
|
|
|
187.3
|
|
|
346.2
|
|
|
369.0
|
|
Total Loss and ALAE
|
|
199.0
|
|
|
212.5
|
|
|
393.4
|
|
|
428.5
|
|
ULAE
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
37.5
|
|
|
36.9
|
|
Total Loss and LAE
|
|
218.0
|
|
|
230.8
|
|
|
430.9
|
|
|
465.4
|
|
Underwriting expenses
|
|
110.5
|
|
|
111.2
|
|
|
217.5
|
|
|
218.1
|
|
Net underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(21.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(45.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior accident years non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
Current accident year non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
58.3
|
%
|
|
63.1
|
%
|
|
61.1
|
%
|
|
60.9
|
%
|
Total non-cat loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
52.4
|
%
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
55.6
|
%
|
|
57.8
|
%
|
Total Loss and ALAE ratio
|
|
64.6
|
%
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
63.2
|
%
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
ULAE ratio
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
Total Loss and LAE ratio
|
|
70.9
|
%
|
|
72.1
|
%
|
|
69.2
|
%
|
|
72.9
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
|
35.8
|
%
|
|
32.6
|
%
|
|
36.2
|
%
|
|
33.7
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
106.7
|
%
|
|
104.7
|
%
|
|
105.4
|
%
|
|
106.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of our statutory
underwriting results to GAAP consolidated income before federal
income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and
2017:
|
|
($ millions)
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 20174
|
Segment (loss) income before federal income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance segments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal insurance SAP underwriting loss
|
|
$
|
(13.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24.0
|
)
|
Commercial insurance SAP underwriting loss
|
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
(8.3
|
)
|
Specialty insurance SAP underwriting gain (loss)
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
(13.0
|
)
|
Total insurance segments
|
|
(21.0
|
)
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
|
(26.0
|
)
|
|
(45.3
|
)
|
Investment operations segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
|
37.8
|
|
Net investment gain
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
Total investment operations segment
|
|
33.6
|
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
61.4
|
|
All other segments income
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP adjustments
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
Interest expense on corporate debt
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
Total reconciling items
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
(11.6
|
)
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
Total consolidated income before federal income taxes
|
|
$
|
7.7
|
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
|
$
|
4.4
|
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005178/en/