Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  STATE BAN    SBAZ

STATE BAN (SBAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

State Bank Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Increase 16% From the First Quarter and 44% Year-Over-Year to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for Mohave State Bank (“Bank”), today announced net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, and increased 44.4% compared to $1.48 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017. 

For the first six months of 2018, net income grew 36.8% to $3.99 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $2.91 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017. 

“Our second quarter financial metrics reflect continued growth of the balance sheet and expansion of our Arizona banking franchise, stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Both net income and earnings per share were record operating results for the second quarter and provide a strong base for us to build upon during the remainder of the year.  We continue to see solid growth opportunities in the Arizona markets that we serve and are exploring ways to expand our business throughout the state.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 1Q18.
  • Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.93% compared to the preceding quarter.
  • Return on average assets of 1.33%.
  • Return on average equity of 14.48%.
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.28%.
  • Non-performing asset ratio decreased to 0.43% with the resolution of one large credit relationship.
  • Core deposits comprised 90.2% of total deposits.
  • Opened Phoenix Loan Production Office.

Net interest margin improved to 3.93% in the second quarter 2018 compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter and 3.84% in the second quarter a year ago.  Average cost of funds rose slightly to 26 basis points, as the Company increased overall deposit rates to remain competitive in the market place.

The provision for loan losses was $158,000 during the second quarter of 2018, with net recoveries of $133,000.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.6 million at June 30, 2018, or 0.99% of total loans.  Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.15%, which is in line with industry peers.  On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

“We have been successful with executing on our growth initiatives and hiring key personnel, while keeping operating expenses in check,” said Riley.  Second quarter noninterest expense improved to $4.3 million, from $4.5 million in the preceding quarter and $4.8 million in the second quarter a year ago.  The efficiency ratio improved to 59.28% in the second quarter, compared to 64.51% in the preceding quarter and 72.09% in the second quarter of 2017.

Total assets were $641.7 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $21.0 million, or 3.39%, from $620.6 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $38.3 million, or 6.35%, compared to $603.4 million a year ago.  Total loans held for investment were $362.3 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $14.3 million, or 4.13%, from $347.9 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $26.9 million, or 8.00%, compared to $335.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits were $561.9 million, an increase of $12.5 million, or 2.28%, from $549.4 million at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $27.9 million, or 5.22%, compared to $534.0 million a year ago.  Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased 4.15% compared to six months earlier and increased 9.00% compared to a year earlier to $506.9 million at June 30, 2018.  Core deposits now comprise 90.2% of total deposits. 

Nonperforming assets were $2.8 million at June 30, 2018, a 59.7% decrease from $6.9 million at December 31, 2017.  Nonperforming assets represented 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2018. 

Shareholder equity increased to $59.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $58.7 million at December 31, 2017, and compared to $56.9 million a year ago.  At June 30, 2018, tangible book value per share was $6.50 per share compared to $6.37 per share at December 31, 2017 and $6.13 per share at June 30, 2017.

Capital Management

Community banking organizations, including State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank, became subject to increased capital requirements on January 1, 2015, and certain provisions of the new rules will be phased in from 2015 through 2019. The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at June 30, 2018.  The Bank reported the following capital ratios at June 30, 2018:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.83% 
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.99% 
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.83% 
Total Capital Ratio  14.63% 

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of Mohave State Bank, the largest locally-owned bank in Mohave County. Mohave State Bank is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004.  Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, Mohave State Bank was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers.  The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona.  The Bank also operates loan production offices in Sedona and Phoenix, AZ.  The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.mohavestbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank.  These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

State Bank Corp.      
Statement of Operations      
        
   For the Quarter Ended   Year to Date
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited6/30/20183/31/20186/30/2017 6/30/20186/30/2017
Statements of Operations      
 Interest income      
 Loans, including fees$5,249 $4,842 $4,816  $10,091 $9,581 
 Securities 897  897  653   1,793  1,235 
 Fed funds and other 99  90  89   190  159 
 Total interest income 6,245  5,829  5,558   12,074  10,975 
                  
 Interest expense                
 Deposits 229  206  171   436  355 
 Borrowings 143  105  105   247  207 
 Total interest expense 372  311  276   683  562 
                  
 Net interest income 5,873  5,518  5,282   11,391  10,413 
                  
 Provision for loan losses 158  35  (440)  193  (440)
 Net interest income after loan loss provision 5,715  5,483  5,722   11,198  10,853 
                  
 Noninterest income                
 Service charges on deposits 140  148  138   288  277 
 Mortgage loan fees 296  247  380   544  723 
 Gain on sale of loans 576  442  400   1,019  847 
 Other income 374  548  457   921  740 
 Total noninterest income 1,386  1,385  1,375   2,772  2,587 
                  
 Noninterest expense                
 Salaries and employee benefits 2,677  2,695  2,626   5,372  5,069 
 Net occupancy expense 171  183  154   354  313 
 Equipment expense 83  92  100   175  193 
 Data processing 437  440  429   877  949 
 Director fees & expenses 77  80  78   158  121 
 Insurance 37  39  32   75  64 
 Marketing & promotion 124  129  139   253  267 
 Professional fees 239  149  129   388  222 
 Office expense 33  38  34   71  99 
 Regulatory assessments 57  64  47   121  126 
 OREO and repossessed assets (29) 42  594   13  619 
 Other expenses 397  502  437   900  879 
 Total noninterest expense 4,303  4,453  4,799   8,757  8,921 
                  
                  
 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,798  2,415  2,298   5,213  4,519 
                  
 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 661  566  818   1,227  1,606 
 Net Income (Loss)$2,137 $1,849 $1,480  $3,986 $2,913 
                  
                  
 Per Share Data                 
 Basic EPS$0.27 $0.23 $0.18  $0.49 $0.36 
 Diluted EPS$0.26 $0.23 $0.18  $0.49 $0.36 
                  
 Average shares outstanding                
 Basic 8,062,225  8,049,845  8,039,567   8,056,069  8,034,656 
 Effect of dilutive shares 30,799  37,679  19,767   34,220  9,938 
 Diluted 8,093,024  8,087,524  8,059,334   8,090,289  8,044,594 
                  


State Bank Corp.    
Balance Sheets    
     
      
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited6/30/20183/31/201812/31/20176/30/2017
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
      
Assets    
 Cash and cash equivalents$4,251 $4,419 $3,558 $3,023 
 Interest bearing deposits 4,966  6,658  6,835  10,292 
 Overnight Funds 31,950  21,055  15,110  43,860 
 Available for sale securities 194,788  199,932  206,138  169,126 
 Total cash and securities 235,955  232,064  231,641  226,301 
              
 Loans held for sale, before reserves 4,817  2,624  3,400  3,205 
 Gross loans held for investment 362,308  358,811  347,951  335,454 
 Loan loss reserve (3,647) (3,356) (3,306) (3,001)
 Total net loans 363,478  358,079  348,045  335,658 
              
 Premises and equipment, net 14,180  14,152  14,561  14,828 
 Other real estate owned 398  528  691  836 
 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 4,518  3,867  3,867  3,867 
 Company owned life insurance 11,672  11,607  11,543  11,410 
 Other assets 11,481  10,063  10,289  10,451 
              
 Total Assets$641,682 $630,360 $620,637 $603,351 
              
              
Liabilities            
 Non interest bearing demand$125,877 $126,307 $128,870 $119,116 
 Money market, NOW and savings 381,090  372,706  357,880  346,022 
 Time deposits <$250K 49,154  54,811  58,214  62,948 
 Time deposits >$250K 5,781  4,590  4,431  5,933 
 Total Deposits 561,902  558,414  549,395  534,019 
              
 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,064  4,339  3,616  3,263 
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,000  -  -  - 
 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 7,257  7,367  7,361  7,348 
 Total Debt 17,321  11,706  10,977  10,611 
              
 Other Liabilities 2,795  1,859  1,608  1,826 
 Total Liabilities 582,018  571,979  561,980  546,456 
              
              
Shareholders' Equity            
 Common stock 39,513  39,466  39,333  39,255 
 Accumulated retained earnings 24,204  22,551  21,185  18,140 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,053) (3,636) (1,861) (500)
 Total shareholders equity 59,664  58,381  58,657  56,895 
              
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$641,682 $630,360 $620,637 $603,351 
              


State Bank Corp.     
Five-Quarter Performance Summary     
      
   For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited6/30/20183/31/201812/31/20179/30/20176/30/2017
Performance Highlights     
       
Earnings:     
 Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income)$7,259 $6,903 $6,799 $7,307 $6,657 
 Net interest income$5,873 $5,518 $5,579 $5,625 $5,282 
 Provision for loan losses$158 $35 $100 $50 $(440)
 Noninterest income$1,386 $1,385 $1,220 $1,397 $1,375 
 Noninterest expense$4,303 $4,453 $4,102 $4,183 $4,799 
 Net income (loss)$2,137 $1,849 $1,541 $1,842 $1,480 
       
Per Share Data:     
 Net income (loss), basic$0.27 $0.23 $0.19 $0.23 $0.18 
 Net income (loss), diluted$0.26 $0.23 $0.19 $0.23 $0.18 
 Cash dividends declared$0.06 $0.06 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 
 Book value$7.40 $7.25 $7.29 $7.24 $7.07 
 Tangible book value$6.50 $6.34 $6.37 $6.31 $6.13 
       
Performance Ratios:     
 Return on average assets 1.33% 1.18% 0.98% 1.20% 0.99%
 Return on average equity 14.48% 12.64% 10.52% 12.71% 10.51%
 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.93% 3.78% 3.86% 3.99% 3.84%
 Average cost of funds 0.26% 0.22% 0.20% 0.20% 0.21%
 Average yield on loans 5.68% 5.44% 5.63% 5.83% 5.94%
 Efficiency ratio 59.28% 64.51% 60.33% 59.57% 72.09%
 Non-interest income to total revenue 19.09% 20.06% 17.94% 19.89% 20.65%
       
Capital & Liquidity:     
 Total equity to total assets (EOP) 9.30% 9.26% 9.45% 9.21% 9.43%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.26% 8.20% 8.36% 8.12% 8.27%
 Total loans to total deposits 65.34% 64.73% 63.95% 62.29% 63.41%
 Mohave State Bank     
 Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.83% 13.98% 14.03% 13.91% 13.56%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.99% 9.91% 9.73% 9.64% 9.65%
 Tier 1 risk based capital 13.83% 13.98% 14.03% 13.91% 13.56%
 Total risk based capital 14.63% 14.75% 14.80% 14.63% 14.27%
       
Asset Quality:     
 Gross charge-offs$- $- $26 $27 $59 
 Net charge-offs (NCOs)$(133)$(15)$(173)$19 $(456)
 NCO to average loans, annualized -0.14% -0.02% -0.20% 0.02% -0.54%
 Non-accrual loans/securities$2,389 $5,899 $6,219 $2,467 $2,923 
 Other real estate owned$399 $529 $691 $577 $836 
 Repossessed assets$- $- $- $- $- 
 Non-performing assets (NPAs)$2,788 $6,428 $6,910 $3,044 $3,759 
 NPAs to total assets 0.43% 1.02% 1.11% 0.48% 0.62%
 Loans >90 days past due$- $- $- $3 $- 
 NPAs + 90 days past due$2,788 $6,428 $6,910 $3,047 $3,759 
 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.43% 1.02% 1.11% 0.48% 0.62%
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99% 0.93% 0.94% 0.87% 0.90%
 Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 130.81% 52.21% 47.84% 99.61% 80.66%
       
Period End Balances:     
 Assets$641,682 $630,360 $620,637 $632,078 $603,351 
 Total Loans (before reserves)$367,125 $361,435 $351,351 $349,491 $338,635 
 Deposits$561,902 $558,414 $549,395 $561,077 $534,019 
 Stockholders' equity$59,664 $58,381 $58,657 $58,235 $56,895 
 Common stock market capitalization$126,632 $97,023 $88,084 $66,284 $65,957 
 Full-time equivalent employees 122  117  114  117  127 
 Shares outstanding 8,065,709  8,051,677  8,044,184  8,044,184  8,043,517 
       
Average Balances:     
 Assets$640,327 $627,504 $626,759 $616,175 $598,933 
 Earning assets$599,968 $585,574 $582,297 $567,105 $552,731 
 Total Loans (before reserves)$369,705 $355,848 $349,866 $345,042 $339,062 
 Deposits$562,942 $556,608 $556,169 $545,944 $522,443 
 Other borrowings$16,622 $11,028 $10,226 $10,622 $11,028 
 Stockholders' equity$59,034 $58,519 $58,609 $57,968 $56,305 
 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,062,225  8,049,845  8,044,184  8,043,938  8,039,567 
 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,093,024  8,087,524  8,070,524  8,071,191  8,059,334 

Contact:
Brian M. Riley, President & CEO
Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO 
928 855 0000
www.mohavestbank.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE BAN
05:11pState Bank Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Increase 16% From the First Quarter ..
GL
06/14STATE BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23STATE BAN : Mohave State Bank Invests $500,000 in Clearinghouse CDFI
AQ
05/22STATE BAN : Mohave State Bank Invests $500,000 in Clearinghouse CDFI
AQ
05/18State Bank Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
GL
04/27State Bank Corp. Earnings Increase 29% to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per Diluted..
GL
03/14STATE BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26State Bank Corp. Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 50% to $0.06 pe..
GL
02/06State Bank Corp. Fourth Quarter Earnings Increase 69% to $1.54 Million Compar..
GL
2017STATE BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18State Bank declares $0.06 dividend 
04/27State Bank reports Q1 results 
02/26State Bank declares $0.06 dividend 
02/06State Bank reports Q4 results 
2017State Bank declares $0.04 dividend 
Chart STATE BAN
Duration : Period :
STATE BAN Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.