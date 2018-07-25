State Bank Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Increase 16% From the First Quarter and 44% Year-Over-Year to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for Mohave State Bank (“Bank”), today announced net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, and increased 44.4% compared to $1.48 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.
For the first six months of 2018, net income grew 36.8% to $3.99 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $2.91 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017.
“Our second quarter financial metrics reflect continued growth of the balance sheet and expansion of our Arizona banking franchise, stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both net income and earnings per share were record operating results for the second quarter and provide a strong base for us to build upon during the remainder of the year. We continue to see solid growth opportunities in the Arizona markets that we serve and are exploring ways to expand our business throughout the state.”
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:
Net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 1Q18.
Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.93% compared to the preceding quarter.
Return on average assets of 1.33%.
Return on average equity of 14.48%.
Efficiency ratio of 59.28%.
Non-performing asset ratio decreased to 0.43% with the resolution of one large credit relationship.
Core deposits comprised 90.2% of total deposits.
Opened Phoenix Loan Production Office.
Net interest margin improved to 3.93% in the second quarter 2018 compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter and 3.84% in the second quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds rose slightly to 26 basis points, as the Company increased overall deposit rates to remain competitive in the market place.
The provision for loan losses was $158,000 during the second quarter of 2018, with net recoveries of $133,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.6 million at June 30, 2018, or 0.99% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.15%, which is in line with industry peers. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.
“We have been successful with executing on our growth initiatives and hiring key personnel, while keeping operating expenses in check,” said Riley. Second quarter noninterest expense improved to $4.3 million, from $4.5 million in the preceding quarter and $4.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.28% in the second quarter, compared to 64.51% in the preceding quarter and 72.09% in the second quarter of 2017.
Total assets were $641.7 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $21.0 million, or 3.39%, from $620.6 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $38.3 million, or 6.35%, compared to $603.4 million a year ago. Total loans held for investment were $362.3 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $14.3 million, or 4.13%, from $347.9 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $26.9 million, or 8.00%, compared to $335.5 million a year ago.
Total deposits were $561.9 million, an increase of $12.5 million, or 2.28%, from $549.4 million at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $27.9 million, or 5.22%, compared to $534.0 million a year ago. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased 4.15% compared to six months earlier and increased 9.00% compared to a year earlier to $506.9 million at June 30, 2018. Core deposits now comprise 90.2% of total deposits.
Nonperforming assets were $2.8 million at June 30, 2018, a 59.7% decrease from $6.9 million at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets represented 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2018.
Shareholder equity increased to $59.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $58.7 million at December 31, 2017, and compared to $56.9 million a year ago. At June 30, 2018, tangible book value per share was $6.50 per share compared to $6.37 per share at December 31, 2017 and $6.13 per share at June 30, 2017.
Capital Management
Community banking organizations, including State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank, became subject to increased capital requirements on January 1, 2015, and certain provisions of the new rules will be phased in from 2015 through 2019. The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at June 30, 2018. The Bank reported the following capital ratios at June 30, 2018:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.83%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.99%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.83%
Total Capital Ratio
14.63%
About the Company
State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of Mohave State Bank, the largest locally-owned bank in Mohave County. Mohave State Bank is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, Mohave State Bank was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Sedona and Phoenix, AZ. The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.mohavestbank.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW
State Bank Corp.
Statement of Operations
For the Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Dollars in thousands - Unaudited
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
6/30/2017
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Statements of Operations
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
5,249
$
4,842
$
4,816
$
10,091
$
9,581
Securities
897
897
653
1,793
1,235
Fed funds and other
99
90
89
190
159
Total interest income
6,245
5,829
5,558
12,074
10,975
Interest expense
Deposits
229
206
171
436
355
Borrowings
143
105
105
247
207
Total interest expense
372
311
276
683
562
Net interest income
5,873
5,518
5,282
11,391
10,413
Provision for loan losses
158
35
(440
)
193
(440
)
Net interest income after loan loss provision
5,715
5,483
5,722
11,198
10,853
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
140
148
138
288
277
Mortgage loan fees
296
247
380
544
723
Gain on sale of loans
576
442
400
1,019
847
Other income
374
548
457
921
740
Total noninterest income
1,386
1,385
1,375
2,772
2,587
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,677
2,695
2,626
5,372
5,069
Net occupancy expense
171
183
154
354
313
Equipment expense
83
92
100
175
193
Data processing
437
440
429
877
949
Director fees & expenses
77
80
78
158
121
Insurance
37
39
32
75
64
Marketing & promotion
124
129
139
253
267
Professional fees
239
149
129
388
222
Office expense
33
38
34
71
99
Regulatory assessments
57
64
47
121
126
OREO and repossessed assets
(29
)
42
594
13
619
Other expenses
397
502
437
900
879
Total noninterest expense
4,303
4,453
4,799
8,757
8,921
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes