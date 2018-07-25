State Bank Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Increase 16% From the First Quarter and 44% Year-Over-Year to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for Mohave State Bank (“Bank”), today announced net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, and increased 44.4% compared to $1.48 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.



For the first six months of 2018, net income grew 36.8% to $3.99 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $2.91 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017.

“Our second quarter financial metrics reflect continued growth of the balance sheet and expansion of our Arizona banking franchise, stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both net income and earnings per share were record operating results for the second quarter and provide a strong base for us to build upon during the remainder of the year. We continue to see solid growth opportunities in the Arizona markets that we serve and are exploring ways to expand our business throughout the state.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Net income increased 15.6% to $2.14 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 1Q18.

Net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.93% compared to the preceding quarter.

Return on average assets of 1.33%.

Return on average equity of 14.48%.

Efficiency ratio of 59.28%.

Non-performing asset ratio decreased to 0.43% with the resolution of one large credit relationship.

Core deposits comprised 90.2% of total deposits.

Opened Phoenix Loan Production Office.

Net interest margin improved to 3.93% in the second quarter 2018 compared to 3.78% in the preceding quarter and 3.84% in the second quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds rose slightly to 26 basis points, as the Company increased overall deposit rates to remain competitive in the market place.

The provision for loan losses was $158,000 during the second quarter of 2018, with net recoveries of $133,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.6 million at June 30, 2018, or 0.99% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.15%, which is in line with industry peers. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

“We have been successful with executing on our growth initiatives and hiring key personnel, while keeping operating expenses in check,” said Riley. Second quarter noninterest expense improved to $4.3 million, from $4.5 million in the preceding quarter and $4.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.28% in the second quarter, compared to 64.51% in the preceding quarter and 72.09% in the second quarter of 2017.

Total assets were $641.7 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $21.0 million, or 3.39%, from $620.6 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $38.3 million, or 6.35%, compared to $603.4 million a year ago. Total loans held for investment were $362.3 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $14.3 million, or 4.13%, from $347.9 million at December 31, 2017 and an increase of $26.9 million, or 8.00%, compared to $335.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits were $561.9 million, an increase of $12.5 million, or 2.28%, from $549.4 million at December 31, 2017, and an increase of $27.9 million, or 5.22%, compared to $534.0 million a year ago. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased 4.15% compared to six months earlier and increased 9.00% compared to a year earlier to $506.9 million at June 30, 2018. Core deposits now comprise 90.2% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets were $2.8 million at June 30, 2018, a 59.7% decrease from $6.9 million at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets represented 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Shareholder equity increased to $59.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $58.7 million at December 31, 2017, and compared to $56.9 million a year ago. At June 30, 2018, tangible book value per share was $6.50 per share compared to $6.37 per share at December 31, 2017 and $6.13 per share at June 30, 2017.

Capital Management

Community banking organizations, including State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank, became subject to increased capital requirements on January 1, 2015, and certain provisions of the new rules will be phased in from 2015 through 2019. The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at June 30, 2018. The Bank reported the following capital ratios at June 30, 2018:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.83% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.99% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.83% Total Capital Ratio 14.63%

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of Mohave State Bank, the largest locally-owned bank in Mohave County. Mohave State Bank is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, Mohave State Bank was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Sedona and Phoenix, AZ. The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.mohavestbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

State Bank Corp. Statement of Operations For the Quarter Ended Year to Date Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Statements of Operations Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,249 $ 4,842 $ 4,816 $ 10,091 $ 9,581 Securities 897 897 653 1,793 1,235 Fed funds and other 99 90 89 190 159 Total interest income 6,245 5,829 5,558 12,074 10,975 Interest expense Deposits 229 206 171 436 355 Borrowings 143 105 105 247 207 Total interest expense 372 311 276 683 562 Net interest income 5,873 5,518 5,282 11,391 10,413 Provision for loan losses 158 35 (440 ) 193 (440 ) Net interest income after loan loss provision 5,715 5,483 5,722 11,198 10,853 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 140 148 138 288 277 Mortgage loan fees 296 247 380 544 723 Gain on sale of loans 576 442 400 1,019 847 Other income 374 548 457 921 740 Total noninterest income 1,386 1,385 1,375 2,772 2,587 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,677 2,695 2,626 5,372 5,069 Net occupancy expense 171 183 154 354 313 Equipment expense 83 92 100 175 193 Data processing 437 440 429 877 949 Director fees & expenses 77 80 78 158 121 Insurance 37 39 32 75 64 Marketing & promotion 124 129 139 253 267 Professional fees 239 149 129 388 222 Office expense 33 38 34 71 99 Regulatory assessments 57 64 47 121 126 OREO and repossessed assets (29 ) 42 594 13 619 Other expenses 397 502 437 900 879 Total noninterest expense 4,303 4,453 4,799 8,757 8,921 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,798 2,415 2,298 5,213 4,519 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 661 566 818 1,227 1,606 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,137 $ 1,849 $ 1,480 $ 3,986 $ 2,913 Per Share Data Basic EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.49 $ 0.36 Diluted EPS $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.49 $ 0.36 Average shares outstanding Basic 8,062,225 8,049,845 8,039,567 8,056,069 8,034,656 Effect of dilutive shares 30,799 37,679 19,767 34,220 9,938 Diluted 8,093,024 8,087,524 8,059,334 8,090,289 8,044,594





State Bank Corp. Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,251 $ 4,419 $ 3,558 $ 3,023 Interest bearing deposits 4,966 6,658 6,835 10,292 Overnight Funds 31,950 21,055 15,110 43,860 Available for sale securities 194,788 199,932 206,138 169,126 Total cash and securities 235,955 232,064 231,641 226,301 Loans held for sale, before reserves 4,817 2,624 3,400 3,205 Gross loans held for investment 362,308 358,811 347,951 335,454 Loan loss reserve (3,647 ) (3,356 ) (3,306 ) (3,001 ) Total net loans 363,478 358,079 348,045 335,658 Premises and equipment, net 14,180 14,152 14,561 14,828 Other real estate owned 398 528 691 836 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 4,518 3,867 3,867 3,867 Company owned life insurance 11,672 11,607 11,543 11,410 Other assets 11,481 10,063 10,289 10,451 Total Assets $ 641,682 $ 630,360 $ 620,637 $ 603,351 Liabilities Non interest bearing demand $ 125,877 $ 126,307 $ 128,870 $ 119,116 Money market, NOW and savings 381,090 372,706 357,880 346,022 Time deposits <$250K 49,154 54,811 58,214 62,948 Time deposits >$250K 5,781 4,590 4,431 5,933 Total Deposits 561,902 558,414 549,395 534,019 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,064 4,339 3,616 3,263 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,000 - - - Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 7,257 7,367 7,361 7,348 Total Debt 17,321 11,706 10,977 10,611 Other Liabilities 2,795 1,859 1,608 1,826 Total Liabilities 582,018 571,979 561,980 546,456 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 39,513 39,466 39,333 39,255 Accumulated retained earnings 24,204 22,551 21,185 18,140 Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,053 ) (3,636 ) (1,861 ) (500 ) Total shareholders equity 59,664 58,381 58,657 56,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 641,682 $ 630,360 $ 620,637 $ 603,351





State Bank Corp. Five-Quarter Performance Summary For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 Performance Highlights Earnings: Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 7,259 $ 6,903 $ 6,799 $ 7,307 $ 6,657 Net interest income $ 5,873 $ 5,518 $ 5,579 $ 5,625 $ 5,282 Provision for loan losses $ 158 $ 35 $ 100 $ 50 $ (440 ) Noninterest income $ 1,386 $ 1,385 $ 1,220 $ 1,397 $ 1,375 Noninterest expense $ 4,303 $ 4,453 $ 4,102 $ 4,183 $ 4,799 Net income (loss) $ 2,137 $ 1,849 $ 1,541 $ 1,842 $ 1,480 Per Share Data: Net income (loss), basic $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Book value $ 7.40 $ 7.25 $ 7.29 $ 7.24 $ 7.07 Tangible book value $ 6.50 $ 6.34 $ 6.37 $ 6.31 $ 6.13 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.18 % 0.98 % 1.20 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 14.48 % 12.64 % 10.52 % 12.71 % 10.51 % Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.93 % 3.78 % 3.86 % 3.99 % 3.84 % Average cost of funds 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Average yield on loans 5.68 % 5.44 % 5.63 % 5.83 % 5.94 % Efficiency ratio 59.28 % 64.51 % 60.33 % 59.57 % 72.09 % Non-interest income to total revenue 19.09 % 20.06 % 17.94 % 19.89 % 20.65 % Capital & Liquidity: Total equity to total assets (EOP) 9.30 % 9.26 % 9.45 % 9.21 % 9.43 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.26 % 8.20 % 8.36 % 8.12 % 8.27 % Total loans to total deposits 65.34 % 64.73 % 63.95 % 62.29 % 63.41 % Mohave State Bank Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.83 % 13.98 % 14.03 % 13.91 % 13.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.99 % 9.91 % 9.73 % 9.64 % 9.65 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.83 % 13.98 % 14.03 % 13.91 % 13.56 % Total risk based capital 14.63 % 14.75 % 14.80 % 14.63 % 14.27 % Asset Quality: Gross charge-offs $ - $ - $ 26 $ 27 $ 59 Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ (133 ) $ (15 ) $ (173 ) $ 19 $ (456 ) NCO to average loans, annualized -0.14 % -0.02 % -0.20 % 0.02 % -0.54 % Non-accrual loans/securities $ 2,389 $ 5,899 $ 6,219 $ 2,467 $ 2,923 Other real estate owned $ 399 $ 529 $ 691 $ 577 $ 836 Repossessed assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 2,788 $ 6,428 $ 6,910 $ 3,044 $ 3,759 NPAs to total assets 0.43 % 1.02 % 1.11 % 0.48 % 0.62 % Loans >90 days past due $ - $ - $ - $ 3 $ - NPAs + 90 days past due $ 2,788 $ 6,428 $ 6,910 $ 3,047 $ 3,759 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.43 % 1.02 % 1.11 % 0.48 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 130.81 % 52.21 % 47.84 % 99.61 % 80.66 % Period End Balances: Assets $ 641,682 $ 630,360 $ 620,637 $ 632,078 $ 603,351 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 367,125 $ 361,435 $ 351,351 $ 349,491 $ 338,635 Deposits $ 561,902 $ 558,414 $ 549,395 $ 561,077 $ 534,019 Stockholders' equity $ 59,664 $ 58,381 $ 58,657 $ 58,235 $ 56,895 Common stock market capitalization $ 126,632 $ 97,023 $ 88,084 $ 66,284 $ 65,957 Full-time equivalent employees 122 117 114 117 127 Shares outstanding 8,065,709 8,051,677 8,044,184 8,044,184 8,043,517 Average Balances: Assets $ 640,327 $ 627,504 $ 626,759 $ 616,175 $ 598,933 Earning assets $ 599,968 $ 585,574 $ 582,297 $ 567,105 $ 552,731 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 369,705 $ 355,848 $ 349,866 $ 345,042 $ 339,062 Deposits $ 562,942 $ 556,608 $ 556,169 $ 545,944 $ 522,443 Other borrowings $ 16,622 $ 11,028 $ 10,226 $ 10,622 $ 11,028 Stockholders' equity $ 59,034 $ 58,519 $ 58,609 $ 57,968 $ 56,305 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,062,225 8,049,845 8,044,184 8,043,938 8,039,567 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,093,024 8,087,524 8,070,524 8,071,191 8,059,334

