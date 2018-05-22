State Bank of India : Posts Net Loss

By Corinne Abrams



MUMBAI--State Bank of India posted a net loss for the past quarter as it set aside more money for bad loans.

India's biggest lender reported on Tuesday a net loss of 77.18 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) during the three months ended March 31 compared with a profit of 28.15 billion rupees a year earlier.

The lender's gross bad loans increased to 10.9% of total loans from 6.9% a year earlier.

Indian banks have been wrestling with nonperforming loans after large-scale defaults from companies.

Shares of SBI were trading up 3.8% on Mumbai exchange BSE following the results.

