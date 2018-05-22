Log in
STATE BANK OF INDIA (SBIN)

STATE BANK OF INDIA (SBIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 05/21
244.5 INR   +2.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

State Bank of India : Posts Net Loss

05/22/2018 | 11:20am CEST

By Corinne Abrams

MUMBAI--State Bank of India posted a net loss for the past quarter as it set aside more money for bad loans.

India's biggest lender reported on Tuesday a net loss of 77.18 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) during the three months ended March 31 compared with a profit of 28.15 billion rupees a year earlier.

The lender's gross bad loans increased to 10.9% of total loans from 6.9% a year earlier.

Indian banks have been wrestling with nonperforming loans after large-scale defaults from companies.

Shares of SBI were trading up 3.8% on Mumbai exchange BSE following the results.

Write to Corinne Abrams at [email protected]

Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 1 163 B
EBIT 2018 533 B
Net income 2018 13 899 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,29%
P/E ratio 2018 222,09
P/E ratio 2019 13,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 2 132 B
Chart STATE BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
State Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | SBIN | INE062A01020 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STATE BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 349  INR
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajnish Kumar Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Neeraj Vyas Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Anshula Kant Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mrityunjay Mohapatra Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Shivkumar Bhasin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE BANK OF INDIA-21.13%31 350
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.87%378 373
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-2.42%329 553
BANK OF AMERICA3.49%306 817
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.39%277 275
WELLS FARGO-10.10%261 673
