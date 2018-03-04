Log in
STATE GAS LTD (GAS)
End-of-day quote  - 02/28
0.31 AUD   -6.06%
State Gas Limited Interim report - 31 December 2017

03/04/2018 | 10:50pm CET
Half Year Accounts

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Brisbane-based conventional gas developer State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is pleased to provide its inaugural Half-Yearly Operations Report for the half-year ended December, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Initial Public Offering (IPO) Completed, raising $5.25 million (prior to Issue costs), with tradingcommencing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 10 October 2017.

- Successful flow-testing and gas sampling and analysis of existing gas wells at Reid's Dome -Cattle Creek conventional gas project (PL 231) undertaken during December 2017.

- Cattle Creek gas samples confirmed by analysis at PetroLab as pipeline-quality gas, with anaverage Methane (C1) content of approximately 96%, average Carbon Dioxide (CO2) content ofapproximately 1.5% and very low levels of interts.

- Reprocessing of historical seismic survey data for the Reid's Dome - Cattle Creek projectcommenced during November.

- Engagement of a drilling and completions co-ordinator during December to source long-leaditems and co-ordinate the 2018 drilling and completion program.

- Lucy Snelling LLB, BA, G.Dip Finance and Investment was appointed as inaugural CEO on 22February. Lucy was formerly Manager Gas Development for AGL Energy Limited and comesfrom a specialist background as a commercial and legal advisor in the oil and gas sector and asthe former Partner and head of oil and gas in a Queensland-headquartered law firm.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/49Z923DK



About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a developer of a conventional gas field located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. It is Operator and 60%-owner of the Cattle Creek and Reid's Dome Conventional Gas Project located 30 kilometres south west of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.



Source:

State Gas Limited



Contact:

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
State Gas Limited
M: +61-414-970-566
E: [email protected]

Tony Bellas
Chairman
State Gas Limited
M: +61-412-244-385
E: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
