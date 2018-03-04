State Gas Limited Interim report - 31 December 2017

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Brisbane-based conventional gas developer State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is pleased to provide its inaugural Half-Yearly Operations Report for the half-year ended December, 2017.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Initial Public Offering (IPO) Completed, raising $5.25 million (prior to Issue costs), with tradingcommencing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 10 October 2017.
- Successful flow-testing and gas sampling and analysis of existing gas wells at Reid's Dome -Cattle Creek conventional gas project (PL 231) undertaken during December 2017.
- Cattle Creek gas samples confirmed by analysis at PetroLab as pipeline-quality gas, with anaverage Methane (C1) content of approximately 96%, average Carbon Dioxide (CO2) content ofapproximately 1.5% and very low levels of interts.
- Reprocessing of historical seismic survey data for the Reid's Dome - Cattle Creek projectcommenced during November.
- Engagement of a drilling and completions co-ordinator during December to source long-leaditems and co-ordinate the 2018 drilling and completion program.
- Lucy Snelling LLB, BA, G.Dip Finance and Investment was appointed as inaugural CEO on 22February. Lucy was formerly Manager Gas Development for AGL Energy Limited and comesfrom a specialist background as a commercial and legal advisor in the oil and gas sector and asthe former Partner and head of oil and gas in a Queensland-headquartered law firm.
About State Gas Limited:
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a developer of a conventional gas field located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. It is Operator and 60%-owner of the Cattle Creek and Reid's Dome Conventional Gas Project located 30 kilometres south west of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.
