STATOIL (STL)
Report
Statoil : awards subsea contracts for the Troll Phase 3 and Askeladd projects

01/23/2018 | 07:29am CET

'A competent and competitive supply industry is essential to the further development of the NCS. The contract with Aker Solutions focuses on standardisation, simplified requirements and a sustainable cost level. This provides a solid foundation, not just for project implementation, but also for safe and efficient Troll and Askeladd operations. I look forward to continuing our collaboration towards this end,' says Statoil's chief procurement officer, Pål Eitrheim.

The contracts awarded for Troll 3 and Askeladd are part of the contractual framework signed between Statoil and several suppliers within the subsea segment in the autumn of 2017, in the same way as similar contacts for the Johan Castberg and Snorre Expansion projects.

Statoil ASA published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:29:03 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 60 479 M
EBIT 2017 12 339 M
Net income 2017 3 483 M
Debt 2017 15 667 M
Yield 2017 3,76%
P/E ratio 2017 21,40
P/E ratio 2018 18,07
EV / Sales 2017 1,54x
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
Capitalization 77 332 M
Technical analysis trends STATOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 21,2 $
Spread / Average Target -9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Hans Jacob Hegge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATOIL3.85%77 332
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.66%295 184
PETROCHINA COMPANY11.25%242 367
TOTAL2.70%147 892
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS13.42%77 771
ENI7.46%66 533
