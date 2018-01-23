Statoil : awards subsea contracts for the Troll Phase 3 and Askeladd projects

'A competent and competitive supply industry is essential to the further development of the NCS. The contract with Aker Solutions focuses on standardisation, simplified requirements and a sustainable cost level. This provides a solid foundation, not just for project implementation, but also for safe and efficient Troll and Askeladd operations. I look forward to continuing our collaboration towards this end,' says Statoil's chief procurement officer, Pål Eitrheim.

The contracts awarded for Troll 3 and Askeladd are part of the contractual framework signed between Statoil and several suppliers within the subsea segment in the autumn of 2017, in the same way as similar contacts for the Johan Castberg and Snorre Expansion projects.