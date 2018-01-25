Log in
StatPro : Year end trading update

01/25/2018 | 08:14am CET
[Attachment]

25 January 2018

StatPro Group PLC

Year end trading update

StatPro Group plc, (AIM: SOG, 'StatPro', 'the Group'), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, announces a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2017.

  • Group revenue expected to be approximately £49.0 million up 30% (2016: £37.6 million)
  • Group Adjusted EBITDA(1) expected to be approximately £6.9 million up 35% (2016: £5.1 million)
  • Group Annualised Recurring Revenue ('ARR') increased by 39% to £53.0 million (2016: £38.1 million(2))
  • StatPro Revolution ARR increased organically by 13%
  • ARR for cloud services (including Delta) increased by 106%
  • ARR for Seven (excluding impact of conversions) increased by 2%
  • Net debt was £20.2 million (2016: £10.1 million) following investment in acquisitions

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA after adjustment for amortisation of acquired intangible assets, goodwill impairment, acquisition transaction, redundancy and other integration costs, fair value movements on non-controlling interest put option and share based payments

(2) at constant currency

Justin Wheatley, Group CEO, StatPro, commented:

'The acquisition and successful integration of Delta in May was the highlight of 2017. Delta has since increased sales and plans are in place to achieve functional parity for Delta within StatPro Revolution.

'Q4 was the best quarter in 2017 for new sales of StatPro Revolution. StatPro Revolution ARR increased organically by 13% in 2017 with our overall cloud ARR rising 106%. As a result, we are very confident that we will make further good progress in growing revenue and profits in 2018.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

StatPro Group plc
Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0) 20 8410 9876
Andrew Fabian, Finance Director
Panmure Gordon - Nomad and Broker
Corporate Finance - Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Corporate Broking - Tom Salvesen / James Stearns
Instinctif Partners
Adrian Duffield / Chris Birt +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About StatPro

StatPro is a global provider of award winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Group's cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. This multi-asset class analytics platform helps StatPro's clients increase assets under management, improve client service, meet tough regulations and reduce costs.

The Group's integrated and global data coverage includes over 3.2 million securities such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, FX rates, futures, options, OTCs, sector classifications and much else besides. StatPro also covers most families of benchmarks including MSCI, FTSE, Russell, NASDAQ and the open source Freedom Index.

The Group has operations in Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia and Australia, with hundreds of clients in 39 countries around the world.

StatPro has grown its Annualised Recurring Revenue from less than £1 million in 1999 to around £53 million at the end of December 2017. Over 75% of recurring revenues are generated outside the UK. StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

contact usPress room

StatPro Group plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:09 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 49,1 M
EBIT 2017 5,27 M
Net income 2017 -0,02 M
Debt 2017 21,2 M
Yield 2017 1,95%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,78
EV / Sales 2017 2,42x
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
Capitalization 97,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,29  GBP
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Marius Benedict T. Wheatley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rory Greenway Curran Chairman
Andrew Peddar Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew M. Fabian Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Neil Smyth Director-Marketing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATPRO GROUP PLC4.21%137
ADOBE SYSTEMS12.90%98 633
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.31%36 328
AUTODESK12.02%26 152
WORKDAY INC13.33%24 380
SQUARE INC29.82%17 489
