Steel Authority of India : SAIL supplies more than 50% of steel in Kishanganga Hydroelectric power project

Release Date: Sat, 05/19/2018 - 16:48

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)partnering consistently in every major infrastructure project of national importance and relevance has supplied more than 50% steel for the Kishanganga Hydroelectric power project, inaugurated today by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi.

SAIL has supplied a total of 10500 tonnes of steel for the 330 MW hydroelectric project which features three power generating units of 110 MW each.SAIL's supply for this consists majorly of TMT Rebars, Structurals,Plates and sheets. SAIL had also supplied around 70% steel used in the recently inaugurated Tuirial hydroelectric power project of Mizoram.