Steel Dynamics : Reports Record Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/24/2018 | 12:01am CEST

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2018 financial results.  The company reported second quarter 2018 net sales of $3.1 billion and net income of $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.  Comparatively, prior year second quarter net income was $154 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, with net sales of $2.4 billion.  Sequential first quarter 2018 net income was $228 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, with net sales of $2.6 billion

"The team performed exceptionally well during the quarter," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our second quarter 2018 income from operations increased 55 percent sequentially to a record $502 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $590 million.  During the second quarter, we saw improved demand and product pricing across the entire steel platform, resulting in record quarterly steel shipments and significant margin expansion. While we saw improvement from each of our steel divisions, the increase in earnings was principally driven by our flat roll operations, as continued strong demand supported meaningful volume and margin expansion.  Domestic steel demand remained strong from the automotive, construction, and energy sectors, while general industrial demand continued to grow. 

"The metals recycling platform also performed well, with strong shipments and continued steady operating costs; although, higher unprocessed scrap procurement costs offset some of these benefits," continued Millett.  "As we suggested on the first quarter earnings call, our fabrication platform earnings were negatively impacted in the second quarter, as a result of higher average steel input costs, as steel prices continued to increase throughout the quarter.  However, fabrication demand is strong, and our customer base continues to be optimistic concerning project development throughout the second half of the year.

"I also want to again welcome the Heartland team and customers into our SDI family," said Millett. "We successfully completed the acquisition of the Heartland steel finishing assets located in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 29, 2018.  We are excited about the opportunities that Heartland, together with our Midwest flat roll operations, provides us. The acquisition levers our core strengths and further increases our value-added product and market diversification."

Second Quarter 2018 Comments

Second quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased 59 percent sequentially to a record $537 million, based on an eight percent increase in shipments and metal spread expansion, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs.  The second quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $110 to $932 per ton.  The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $27 to $348 per ton. 

Second quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased 67 percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to continued strong underlying demand, higher selling values and a five percent increase in shipments. Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased 36 percent, as a result of improved shipments and metal spread expansion, primarily from the company's Structural and Rail Division.  The company's steel production utilization rate was 99 percent in the second quarter 2018, compared to 94 percent in the sequential first quarter and 91 percent in the second quarter of 2017.     

Second quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $26 million, compared to $28 million in the sequential first quarter.  Higher procurement costs offset a seven percent increase in recycled ferrous shipments, resulting from strong domestic steel mill demand. 

The company's fabrication operations recorded second quarter 2018 operating income of $14 million, compared to sequential first quarter results of $20 million, as improved average selling values and higher shipments were more than offset by higher steel input costs.

Year-to-Date June 30, 2018 Comparison

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income was $590 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, on net sales of $5.7 billion, as compared to net income of $355 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, on net sales of $4.8 billion for the same period in 2017.  First half 2018 net sales increased across all operating platforms, with the 20 percent improvement driven by higher average steel product pricing and record steel shipments.  First half 2018 operating income increased 38 percent to $825 million, based on improved earnings from the company's steel operations. The average year-to-date selling price for the company's steel operations increased $118 to $879 per ton.  The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $51 to $334 per ton.

During the first half of 2018, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $504 million and maintained liquidity of $2.0 billion at June 30, 2018.  On June 29, 2018, the company used available cash of $396 million to fund the acquisition of Heartland.  The company also repurchased $118 million of its common stock during the first half of 2018.

Outlook   

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption," said Millett.  "Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe steel consumption will continue to be strong for the remainder of the year.  Domestic steel inventory levels also remain reasonably balanced.  In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our continued growth.  We are excited about Heartland and our recently announced expansion plans at the Columbus Flat Roll Division.  These actions represent a few steps in the continuation of our growth initiatives, to further increase value-added products and market diversification. 

"As it relates to Heartland, we believe this acquisition will result in numerous future earnings benefits both to Heartland's current operations and to our broader Midwest flat roll operations.  In combination, Heartland brings a tremendous amount of operating flexibility and optionality ultimately providing recurring synergies.  We are integrating Heartland into our Midwest flat roll operations, and plan to focus our value-added, lighter gauge flat roll production at Heartland, which while increasing profitability will likely result in less than nameplate cold mill volume at Heartland.  We currently plan to increase production during the second half of 2018 to approximately 40,000 tons per month, with the expectation to reach an annual run-rate of between 800,000 tons and 900,000 tons of cold roll, pickled and oiled, and galvanized flat roll steel by mid-year 2019.  Based on our current purchase price allocation estimates, we currently expect third quarter 2018 earnings contribution from Heartland to be reduced by approximately $12 million to $15 million (pre-tax), due to fair value accounting adjustments.  On a through-cycle basis, we believe the increased benefit of the Heartland acquisition will ultimately improve our through-cycle EBITDA between $50 million and $60 million per year.    

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and transactional growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2018 operating and financial results on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2018.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico.  Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck.  In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," or by the words "may," "will," or "should," are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuation in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months

June 30,

June 30,

Ended

2018

2017

2018

2017

March 31, 2018













Net sales

$

3,090,525

$

2,390,720

$

5,694,400

$

4,758,936

$

2,603,875

Costs of goods sold

2,438,443

1,998,202

4,578,902

3,894,264

2,140,459

      Gross profit

652,082

392,518

1,115,498

864,672

463,416













Selling, general and administrative expenses

101,031

98,433

207,462

201,366

106,431

Profit sharing

42,335

21,308

68,997

48,539

26,662

Amortization of intangible assets

6,829

7,424

13,755

14,848

6,926

      Operating income

501,887

265,353

825,284

599,919

323,397













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

31,512

33,869

63,408

67,842

31,896

Other expense (income), net

(5,035)

(3,835)

(9,498)

(7,494)

(4,463)

      Income before income taxes

475,410

235,319

771,374

539,571

295,964













Income tax expense

112,838

82,372

183,327

187,958

70,489

      Net income

362,572

152,947

588,047

351,613

225,475

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(123)

986

1,953

3,137

2,076

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

362,449

$

153,933

$

590,000

$

354,750

$

227,551




























Basic earnings per share attributable to













   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

1.54

$

0.64

$

2.50

$

1.47

$

0.96













Weighted average common shares outstanding

235,617

241,343

236,120

242,143

236,623













Diluted earnings per share attributable to













   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect













   of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

1.53

$

0.63

$

2.49

$

1.46

$

0.96













Weighted average common shares













   and share equivalents outstanding

236,945

243,021

237,334

243,784

237,723




























Dividends declared per share

$

0.1875

$

0.1550

$

0.3750

$

0.3100

$

0.1875

 

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)






June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2018

2017

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

720,445

$

1,028,649

   Short term investments

90,000


-

   Accounts receivable, net


1,180,183


868,837

   Inventories


1,787,109


1,519,347

   Other current assets


39,927


91,509

      Total current assets


3,817,664


3,508,342





Property, plant and equipment, net


2,909,033


2,675,904





Intangible assets, net

243,154


256,909





Goodwill

508,275


386,893





Other assets


26,395


27,684

      Total assets

$

7,504,521

$

6,855,732

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

675,801

$

489,448

   Income taxes payable

38,273


3,696

   Accrued expenses

326,246


346,580

   Current maturities of long-term debt

18,266


28,795

      Total current liabilities


1,058,586


868,519





Long-term debt

2,352,127


2,353,145





Deferred income taxes

375,719


305,949





Other liabilities

18,330


21,811

      Total liabilities


3,804,762


3,549,424





Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

111,240


111,240





Equity





   Common stock

644


644

   Treasury stock, at cost

(779,088)


(665,297)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,149,367


1,141,534

   Retained earnings


3,376,163


2,874,693

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(105)


-

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


3,746,981


3,351,574

   Noncontrolling interests

(158,462)


(156,506)

      Total equity

3,588,519


3,195,068

      Total liabilities and equity

$

7,504,521

$

6,855,732

 

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017










Operating activities:










   Net income

$

362,572

$

152,947

$

588,047

$

351,613










   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

79,120

73,801

155,255

148,858

      Equity-based compensation

8,041

6,380

20,882

17,683

      Deferred income taxes


11,993

6,849

21,538

14,565

      Other adjustments

(145)

(43)

(115)

(147)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


(163,465)

(3,746)

(282,283)

(157,110)

         Inventories


(90,312)

(57,622)

(171,023)

(144,441)

         Other assets


(630)

5,420

(735)

7,514

         Accounts payable


48,919

(45,445)

115,251

88,364

         Income taxes receivable/payable

22,579

(77,587)

86,541

18,732

         Accrued expenses

47,361

20,056

(29,390)

(24,191)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


326,033

81,010

503,968

321,440










Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(55,203)

(43,274)

(105,809)

(84,951)

   Purchases of short term investments

(50,000)

-

(90,000)

-

   Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(396,409)

-

(396,409)

-

   Other investing activities

657

2,387

886

29,305

      Net cash used in investing activities

(500,955)

(40,887)

(591,332)

(55,646)










Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


124,571

51,233

217,629

51,233

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(118,089)

(34,997)

(231,123)

(36,426)

   Dividends paid


(44,268)

(37,527)

(81,065)

(71,657)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(49,145)

(76,813)

(118,414)

(138,069)

   Other financing activities

(3,144)

-

(8,324)

(3,532)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(90,075)

(98,104)

(221,297)

(198,451)










Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(264,997)

(57,981)

(308,661)

67,343

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


991,421

973,429

1,035,085

848,105

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

726,424

$

915,448

$

726,424

$

915,448






















Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

53,226

$

53,976

$

61,855

$

66,625

   Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net

$

79,995

$

152,116

$

78,950

$

153,670

 

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)
















Second Quarter

Year to Date





2018

2017

2018

2017

1Q 2018

External Net Sales














   Steel

$

2,325,426

$

1,758,242

$

4,247,216

$

3,479,575

$

1,921,790

   Fabrication

217,439

197,866

418,931

391,962

201,492

   Metals Recycling

424,704

343,529

812,826

707,365

388,122

   Other

122,956

91,083

215,427

180,034

92,471

Consolidated

$

3,090,525

$

2,390,720

$

5,694,400

$

4,758,936

$

2,603,875














Operating Income














   Steel

$

537,192

$

273,818

$

875,549

$

626,241

$

338,357

   Fabrication

14,185

20,188

34,017

43,955

19,832

   Metals Recycling



25,728

19,988

53,533

41,329

27,805

Operations

577,105

313,994

963,099

711,525

385,994














Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets

(6,829)

(7,424)

(13,755)

(14,848)

(6,926)

Profit Sharing Expense

(42,335)

(21,308)

(68,997)

(48,539)

(26,662)

Non-segment Operations



(26,054)

(19,909)

(55,063)

(48,219)

(29,009)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

501,887

$

265,353

$

825,284

$

599,919

$

323,397






























Adjusted EBITDA














      Earnings Before Taxes


$

475,410

$

235,319

$

771,374

$

539,571

$

295,964

      Net Interest Expense

25,928

31,629

53,410

63,962

27,482

      Depreciation



70,871

65,014

138,694

131,283

67,823

      Amortization of Intangible Assets

6,829

7,424

13,755

14,848

6,926

      Non-controlling Interest

(124)

985

1,953

3,137

2,077

 EBITDA


578,914

340,371

979,186

752,801

400,272

      Non-cash Adjustments














         Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss

2,836

724

(7,120)

87

(9,956)

         Inventory Valuation

265

2,359

465

2,521

200

         Equity-based Compensation

8,375

6,975

17,955

16,049

9,580

Adjusted EBITDA

$

590,390

$

350,429

$

990,486

771,458

$

400,096






























Other Operating Information














   Steel














      Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$

932

$

779

$

879

$

761

$

822

      Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)

$

348

$

303

$

334

$

283

$

321














      Flat Roll Shipments

1,823,801

1,737,404

3,567,377

3,473,358

1,743,576

      Long Product Shipments














         Structural and Rail Division

441,019

311,421

809,802

661,976

368,783

         Engineered Bar Products Division

250,092

180,787

465,242

372,927

215,150

         Roanoke Bar Division

140,143

116,231

263,546

242,100

123,403

         Steel of West Virginia

78,881

76,054

162,613

153,283

83,732

Total Shipments (Tons)

2,733,936

2,421,897

5,268,580

4,903,644

2,534,644














External Shipments (Tons)

2,480,223

2,246,569

4,807,738

4,551,649

2,327,515














         Steel Production (Tons)

2,768,512

2,476,159

5,369,712

5,020,241

2,601,200














   Metals Recycling














      Total Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds)

304,034

270,444

575,662

554,047

271,628

      Total Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

1,347,016

1,222,777

2,603,915

2,561,376

1,256,899

External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

466,125

466,506

903,115

951,920

436,990














   Fabrication














      Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$

1,380

$

1,311

$

1,363

$

1,301

$

1,345

      Total Shipments (Tons)

157,902

151,052

307,828

301,454

149,926

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-reports-record-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300685047.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
