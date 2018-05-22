STU/NZX announcement

STEEL & TUBE REQUESTS TRADING HALT

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited ('STU') has today requested a trading halt of its shares on the NZX exchange. The trading halt has been sought to allow for STU's Board to complete a review of the company's financial performance year to date and consider certain other factors, such as asset valuations, that are likely to impact on earnings guidance for the 2018 financial year previously provided to the market.

The Company is taking the necessary time to carefully consider these matters. It expects the trading halt to cease prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday 23 May 2018 with the announcement of revised earnings guidance for the 2018 financial year.

Greg Smith

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

