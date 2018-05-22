Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED (STU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steel & Tube : Price Movement Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 01:05am CEST

New Zealand Steel Limited have recently announced significant price increases on steel plate and coil. This will be flowing into the market in the very near future.

You'll also be aware of the large drop in the $NZD v $USD and $AUD exchange rates. This along with major increases in overseas freight costs has escalated landed prices on all imported product into the domestic market.

The combination of these factors have led to substantial increases in our cost of goods which unfortunately we are not able to absorb and must now pass onto the market.

We will continue to monitor pricing, and whilst we always attempt to minimise increases, we expected that this underlying change in market conditions will lead to further price increases across our range.

Should you require any further information please contact your local Steel & Tube branch or your usual account manager, who can provide detail on your specific price movements.

Thank you, we appreciate your ongoing support.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 23:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
01:05aSTEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
PU
12:50aSTEEL & TUBE : Requests trading halt
PU
05/03STEEL & TUBE : STU/NZX announcement - S&T Assesses Sale of Blenheim Road Propert..
PU
04/26STEEL & TUBE : J-- Oscillater Repair
AQ
04/19STEEL & TUBE : Pipe
AQ
03/29STEEL & TUBE : Tube, Medium Od 17.5mm X Id 10 Mm to is 1239_2004
AQ
03/23STEEL & TUBE : Procurement of Spare Parts for the Repair and Maintenance of Heav..
AQ
03/14STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
02/22STEEL & TUBE : Half Year Results to 31 December 2017
PU
More news
Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 542 M
EBIT 2018 24,3 M
Net income 2018 14,0 M
Debt 2018 96,6 M
Yield 2018 7,15%
P/E ratio 2018 12,38
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 179 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,01  NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rosemary Warnock Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED124
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.81%30 660
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.40%13 787
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 387
JSW STEEL LIMITED17.84%11 798
EVRAZ47.71%9 821
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.