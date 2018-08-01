Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stein Mart, Inc.    SMRT

STEIN MART, INC. (SMRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stein Mart Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) plans to release its second quarter financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Management will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations at 4:30 PM ET on the same day. The call will be hosted by Stein Mart’s chief executive officer, Hunt Hawkins; president, MaryAnne Morin; and chief financial officer, Greg Kleffner.

If you would like to participate in the conference call, the U.S. toll free dial-in number is 1-877-705-6003 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-493-6725. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website through September 30, 2018.

About Stein Mart
Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 289 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

For more information:
Linda L. Tasseff
Director, Investor Relations
(904) 858-2639
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEIN MART, INC.
01:31pStein Mart Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
07/16Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Chico's FAS and Three More Apparel Stores ..
AC
06/19STEIN MART INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial ..
AQ
06/19Stein Mart, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06/14THURSDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Apparel Stores, Aerospace & Defense Stocks
AQ
06/07STEIN MART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/23STEIN MART INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/23STEIN MART : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/23STEIN MART : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
AQ
05/23STEIN MART, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Meet your mall comeback stories 
07/09Sharing My 2018 First Half Performance 
05/28So You Want To Buy A Microcap? 
05/28The Best And Worst In Retail 
05/24PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (05/24/2018) 
Chart STEIN MART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stein Mart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEIN MART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Hunt Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
MaryAnne Morin President & Director
Jay Stein Chairman
Gregory W. Kleffner CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sharon Hart Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEIN MART, INC.90.52%110
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-3.43%102 648
KERING16.03%68 359
FAST RETAILING CO LTD6.95%46 178
ROSS STORES0.00%32 661
ZALANDO11.21%14 280
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.