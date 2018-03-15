NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Retailers Stein Mart and Williams-Sonoma were exploding in after-hours on Wednesday after the companies reported their fourth quarter results. Both companies saw strong numbers and improvements.

Stein Mart, Inc. shares were crumbling in Wednesday trading with the stock closing down 7.23% ahead of the company's earnings report. In after-hours trading the stock came to life and roared with gains over 60%. The company reported fourth quarter results and revealed a net loss of $0.4 million, or 1 cent per diluted share. This was down from a net loss of $4.9 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. Operating income was $4.1 million compared to the loss of $8.1 million in the period a year ago. The company's CEO Hunt Hawkins remarked that 2017 was ?a year of transition." He stated, "We also launched a new advertising campaign, cut expenses and capital spending, and expanded eCommerce by adding ship-from-store fulfillment. These changes allowed us to achieve meaningful fourth quarter adjusted operating income that grew $14.3 million from last year driven by gross profit expansion and even greater growth in our merchandise margins.?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares closed up 1.82% yesterday and continued to see even more gains in after-hours trading after the company released its fourth quarter 2017 financial results. Adjusted earnings for the period were $1.68 per share with revenues of $1.68 billion. Analysts had been expecting earnings per share of $1.61 and revenues of $1.65 billion. Comparable brand revenue saw an increase of 5.4%. The company also reported that there was positive comparable sales growth in many brands including West Elm leading at 12.3%, Pottery Barn at 4.1% and Williams Sonoma at 4.3%. The company's e-commerce division saw a growth of 8.45% to hit $877 million in revenue. Williams-Sonoma President and CEO Laura Alber remarked, "In 2018, we will continue to strategically invest in digital advertising, technology and our customer experience, while driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout our business. Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategies and proven track record to further extend our leadership in the home furnishings and housewares industry."

