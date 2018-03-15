Log in
STEIN MART, INC.
Stein Mart, Inc. : Todays Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Stein Mart and Williams-Sonoma

03/15/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Retailers Stein Mart and Williams-Sonoma were exploding in after-hours on Wednesday after the companies reported their fourth quarter results. Both companies saw strong numbers and improvements.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Stein Mart, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SMRT

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WSM

Stein Mart, Inc. shares were crumbling in Wednesday trading with the stock closing down 7.23% ahead of the company's earnings report. In after-hours trading the stock came to life and roared with gains over 60%. The company reported fourth quarter results and revealed a net loss of $0.4 million, or 1 cent per diluted share. This was down from a net loss of $4.9 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. Operating income was $4.1 million compared to the loss of $8.1 million in the period a year ago. The company's CEO Hunt Hawkins remarked that 2017 was ?a year of transition." He stated, "We also launched a new advertising campaign, cut expenses and capital spending, and expanded eCommerce by adding ship-from-store fulfillment. These changes allowed us to achieve meaningful fourth quarter adjusted operating income that grew $14.3 million from last year driven by gross profit expansion and even greater growth in our merchandise margins.?

Access RDI's Stein Mart, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SMRT

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares closed up 1.82% yesterday and continued to see even more gains in after-hours trading after the company released its fourth quarter 2017 financial results. Adjusted earnings for the period were $1.68 per share with revenues of $1.68 billion. Analysts had been expecting earnings per share of $1.61 and revenues of $1.65 billion. Comparable brand revenue saw an increase of 5.4%. The company also reported that there was positive comparable sales growth in many brands including West Elm leading at 12.3%, Pottery Barn at 4.1% and Williams Sonoma at 4.3%. The company's e-commerce division saw a growth of 8.45% to hit $877 million in revenue. Williams-Sonoma President and CEO Laura Alber remarked, "In 2018, we will continue to strategically invest in digital advertising, technology and our customer experience, while driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout our business. Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategies and proven track record to further extend our leadership in the home furnishings and housewares industry."

Access RDI's Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=WSM

Our Actionable Research on Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
