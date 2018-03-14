Log in
STEIN MART, INC. (SMRT)
Stein Mart, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22800

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on STEIN MART, INC.
05:25pSTEIN MART, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/13STEIN MART, INC. (NASDAQ : SMRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive A..
AQ
03/12STEIN MART INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
02/22STEIN MART, INC. (NASDAQ : SMRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive A..
AQ
02/21STEIN MART INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/20Stein Mart Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Earnings Release and Conf..
GL
02/14STEIN MART : Washington Square shopping center sold for $20 million
AQ
02/06STEIN MART INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
01/31STEIN MART, INC. (NASDAQ : SMRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
01/30STEIN MART INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30Stein Mart to explore strategic options 
01/29Stein Mart tanks as woes continue 
01/29Midday Gainers / Losers (1/29/2018) 
01/02Investors bid up retailers 
2017Stein Mart, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Chart STEIN MART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stein Mart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SMRT | US8583751081 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STEIN MART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David Hunt Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
MaryAnne Morin President
Jay Stein Chairman
Gregory W. Kleffner CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Sharon Hart Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEIN MART, INC.-26.38%41
INDITEX SA-16.47%93 722
KERING-2.67%60 561
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.29%42 967
ROSS STORES-4.76%29 207
ZALANDO7.29%14 293
