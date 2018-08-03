SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEAG And Finance Holding Relocate Business And Management Activities To The UK

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Registration number: 63570173)

Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)

JSE Code: SHFF

ISIN: ZAE000068367

("Steinhoff Investments")

SEAG AND FINANCE HOLDING RELOCATE BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES TO THE UK

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries (the

"Group"))

The Company refers to its announcement on 20 July 2018 confirming that the lock-up

agreement in connection with the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of the Company,

Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("Finance Holding") and

Stripes US Holding Incorporated (the "LUA") has become effective in accordance with its

terms.

On behalf of SEAG and Finance Holding, the Company announces that SEAG and Finance

Holding will each relocate their principal place of business from Austria to the United Kingdom

and set up a permanent establishment in the United Kingdom.

Consequently, from the date of this announcement for each of SEAG and Finance Holding:

(i) the principal place of business and address for all its notices and communications;

(ii) the management and principal place of administration; and

(iii) the head office,

will be the same as the head office of the Steinhoff UK Group which is located at: 5th Floor

Festival House, Jessop Avenue, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 3SH, United Kingdom.

The board members of SEAG are: (i) Supervisory Board - Louis du Preez (Chairman), Richard

Heis (Deputy Chairman) and Philip Dieperink; and (ii) Management Board - Theodore de Klerk

and David Frauman.

The board members of Finance Holding are: Louis du Preez and David Frauman.

None of the board members of SEAG or Finance Holding are resident in Austria.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when

dealing in securities of the Group.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, 3 August 2018

