STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
News 
News Summary

08/03/2018 | 11:06am CEST
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEAG And Finance Holding Relocate Business And Management Activities To The UK
SEAG And Finance Holding Relocate Business And Management Activities To The UK
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
("Steinhoff Investments")
SEAG AND FINANCE HOLDING RELOCATE BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES TO THE UK
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries (the
"Group"))
The Company refers to its announcement on 20 July 2018 confirming that the lock-up
agreement in connection with the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of the Company,
Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG"), Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("Finance Holding") and
Stripes US Holding Incorporated (the "LUA") has become effective in accordance with its
terms.
On behalf of SEAG and Finance Holding, the Company announces that SEAG and Finance
Holding will each relocate their principal place of business from Austria to the United Kingdom
and set up a permanent establishment in the United Kingdom.
Consequently, from the date of this announcement for each of SEAG and Finance Holding:
(i) the principal place of business and address for all its notices and communications;
(ii) the management and principal place of administration; and
(iii) the head office,
will be the same as the head office of the Steinhoff UK Group which is located at: 5th Floor
Festival House, Jessop Avenue, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 3SH, United Kingdom.
The board members of SEAG are: (i) Supervisory Board - Louis du Preez (Chairman), Richard
Heis (Deputy Chairman) and Philip Dieperink; and (ii) Management Board - Theodore de Klerk
and David Frauman.
The board members of Finance Holding are: Louis du Preez and David Frauman.
None of the board members of SEAG or Finance Holding are resident in Austria.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when
dealing in securities of the Group.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 3 August 2018
Date: 03/08/2018 10:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 09:05:05 UTC
