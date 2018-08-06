Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International : Extends Deadline for Subsidiary Debt Restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:22am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO) said Monday that it has extended the deadline to implement a lock-up agreement to restructure the debts of its Hemisphere International Properties BV subsidiary.

The parties are now seeking to execute the documents required to implement the agreement by Aug. 17, the South African retailer said. Steinhoff on July 26 said that the parties sought to implement the restructuring by Aug. 3.

All the third-party creditors under Hemisphere's 750 million-euro ($867.8 million) credit line have now entered the debt-restructuring pact, Steinhoff said. On July 26, the company said the agreement had come into effect after 90% of the Hemisphere creditors agreed to the terms.

Under the Hemisphere debt-restructuring agreement, Steinhoff's subsidiary and its creditors agreed to refinance a credit facility with a maturity of three years.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
10:22aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Extends Deadline for Subsidiary Debt Restructuring
DJ
09:46aSNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Hemisphere Lock-Up Agreement: Exte..
PU
09:35aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Hemisphere lock-up agreement: extension o..
EQ
08/03STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Subsidiaries to Relocate to U.K.
DJ
08/03SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - SEAG And Finance Holding Relocate ..
PU
08/03STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Seag and finance holding relocate busines..
EQ
07/26STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Says Hemisphere Lock-Up Agreement Now Effective
DJ
07/26SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Hemisphere Lock-Up Agreement Effec..
PU
07/26STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ?hemisphere lock-up agreement effective
EQ
07/26SHFF : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff Investments: Dividend T..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017What A South African Retailer That Overpaid For A U.S. Mattress Company Has T.. 
2017Wayfair in the M&A spotlight 
2017Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal 
2017STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky 
2017Mattress stunner sends bedding stocks lower 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 79,5%
P/E ratio 2017 0,52
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 686 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-48.42%784
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.40%16 823
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.11.95%4 810
RH56.29%2 865
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-15.73%2 597
AT HOME GROUP INC11.16%2 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.