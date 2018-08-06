Steinhoff International : Extends Deadline for Subsidiary Debt Restructuring

By Adria Calatayud

Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNH.JO) said Monday that it has extended the deadline to implement a lock-up agreement to restructure the debts of its Hemisphere International Properties BV subsidiary.

The parties are now seeking to execute the documents required to implement the agreement by Aug. 17, the South African retailer said. Steinhoff on July 26 said that the parties sought to implement the restructuring by Aug. 3.

All the third-party creditors under Hemisphere's 750 million-euro ($867.8 million) credit line have now entered the debt-restructuring pact, Steinhoff said. On July 26, the company said the agreement had come into effect after 90% of the Hemisphere creditors agreed to the terms.

Under the Hemisphere debt-restructuring agreement, Steinhoff's subsidiary and its creditors agreed to refinance a credit facility with a maturity of three years.

