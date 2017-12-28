Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:15pm CET

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Rating
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

28.12.2017 / 16:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Steinhoff - MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

Stellenbosch, 28 December 2017

Investors are advised that Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has on 28 December 2017 downgraded certain of the Steinhoff group's ratings. Investors are referred to the rating action notice released by Moody's for any additional information, which is available on the Moody's website at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_376696

Steinhoff remains in discussion with the group's lenders seeking their on-going support as well as further funding for the group so as to meet short-term liquidity needs and enhance the stability of the group's operations.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group.

 


28.12.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

642153  28.12.2017 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
04:15p STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEI..
06:19a STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Asia Pacific unit seeks to distance itself from crisis..
12/22 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Deloitte faces Dutch probe over Steinhoff debacle - DA
12/22 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Deloitte faces Dutch probe over Steinhoff debacle - DA
12/22 Spanish stocks, financials tumble on Catalan separatist gains
12/22 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Dutch regulators to probe Deloitte over Steinhoff deba..
12/22 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets Investigatin..
12/22 SHOPRITE : Wiese resigns as Steinhoff chairman in wake of accounting scandal
12/22 SHOPRITE : Steinhoff scandal knocks $12 billion off value in blow to tycoon Wies..
12/22 SHOPRITE : Steinhoff scandal knocks $12 billion off value in blow to tycoon Wies..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/20 Wayfair in the M&A spotlight
02/20 Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal
02/09 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky
01/30 Mattress stunner sends bedding stocks lower
01/04 Africa's Next Retail Giant?
Financials (€)
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Ho Technical Analysis Chart | SNHJ | NL0011375019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Group Chief Operating Officer
Andries Benjamin la Grange Group Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Johannes Nel Financial Director
Deenadayalen Konar Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-93.56%0
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD18.57%16 088
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.8.51%4 483
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-43.06%3 285
RH199.28%1 958
MAISONS DU MONDE43.98%1 940
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.