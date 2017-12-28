Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Rating

28.12.2017 / 16:08

Steinhoff - MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DOWNGRADES STEINHOFF TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING, RATING ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER DOWNGRADE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

Stellenbosch, 28 December 2017

Investors are advised that Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has on 28 December 2017 downgraded certain of the Steinhoff group's ratings. Investors are referred to the rating action notice released by Moody's for any additional information, which is available on the Moody's website at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_376696

Steinhoff remains in discussion with the group's lenders seeking their on-going support as well as further funding for the group so as to meet short-term liquidity needs and enhance the stability of the group's operations.

