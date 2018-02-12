Steinhoff International : Wiese Takes Billions in Losses After Cutting Stake -Bloomberg

--Steinhoff International Holdings NV's former chairman, Christo Wiese, has cut his stake in the South African retailer to 6.2%, reports Bloomberg.

--Filings from the Netherlands's Authority for the Financial Markets on Friday revealed that Wiese has pared down his stake from 20.5%, according to Bloomberg.

--Steinhoff's stock has fallen almost 90% since it said in early December that it had uncovered accounting irregularities, says Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2ChAYUo

