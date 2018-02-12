Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International : Wiese Takes Billions in Losses After Cutting Stake -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:24am CET

--Steinhoff International Holdings NV's former chairman, Christo Wiese, has cut his stake in the South African retailer to 6.2%, reports Bloomberg.

--Filings from the Netherlands's Authority for the Financial Markets on Friday revealed that Wiese has pared down his stake from 20.5%, according to Bloomberg.

--Steinhoff's stock has fallen almost 90% since it said in early December that it had uncovered accounting irregularities, says Bloomberg.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2ChAYUo

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
11:24a STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Wiese Takes Billions in Losses After Cutting Stake -Bl..
02/07 BANK OF AMERICA : Hires Law Firm to Help Probe $292 Million Loss
02/06 SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Commencement Of Waiver Process - P..
02/06 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Commencement of waiver process - proposal..
02/02 SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Steinhoff Supervisory Board change
02/02 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Supervisory Board Member Resigns
02/02 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Supervisory Board change
02/02 SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Update On Waiver Proposals To Cert..
02/02 SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Update On Waiver Proposals And Com..
02/02 SHFF : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LD - Changes To The Board
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 What A South African Retailer That Overpaid For A U.S. Mattress Company Has T..
2017 Wayfair in the M&A spotlight
2017 Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal
2017 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky
2017 Mattress stunner sends bedding stocks lower
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 31,3%
P/E ratio 2017 1,31
P/E ratio 2018 1,04
EV / Sales 2017 0,33x
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
Capitalization 1 719 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Ho Technical Analysis Chart | SNHJ | NL0011375019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 5,97 €
Spread / Average Target 1 379%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink Chief Financial Officer
Deenadayalen Konar Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV25.05%2 107
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD5.49%18 071
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.0.21%4 274
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-0.77%3 126
MAISONS DU MONDE-5.01%1 988
RH-0.32%1 831
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.