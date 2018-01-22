Log in
Steinhoff International : to Place Shares in PSG Group

01/22/2018
   By Adria Calatayud

South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.JO) said Monday that it plans to place 29.5 million shares in investment company PSG Group Ltd. (PSG.JO) through a bookbuild, as part of its efforts to stabilize and deleverage its accounts.

Steinhoff--which holds a 16% interest in PSG, according to FactSet--said the bookbuild would start immediately and that it could close the placing at any time.

The company said it would issue the shares with institutional investors, subject to certain conditions including achieving an "acceptable" placing price.

The South African retailer said this is part of the refinancing measures it announced last week.

On Jan. 18, Steinhoff said it would seek refinancing as soon as possible for its South African debt and that it planned to sell a limited number of assets to further raise liquidity.

Shares in the company tumbled in December after it disclosed accounting irregularities for its 2017 results and said it will have to restate its 2016 financial accounts.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 24,7%
P/E ratio 2017 1,66
P/E ratio 2018 1,31
EV / Sales 2017 0,35x
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capitalization 2 210 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Ho Technical Analysis Chart | SNHJ | NL0011375019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 5,97 €
Spread / Average Target 1 067%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink Chief Financial Officer
Deenadayalen Konar Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV60.21%2 700
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.77%17 481
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.5.20%4 654
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.6.41%3 398
RH12.08%2 137
MAISONS DU MONDE-2.09%2 059
