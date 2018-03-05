Log in
Andres Romero, Esteemed Puerto Rico Businessman and Son of Governor Carlos Romero-Barcelo, Elected to CannaVision's Board of Directors

03/05/2018 | 01:36pm CET

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (OTC:SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company, announced today that at a StereoVision Board of Directors meeting held on March 4th, 2018, esteemed Puerto Rico businessman and son of former Puerto Rico Governor and U.S. Congressman, Governor Carlos-Romero-Barcelo, Andres Romero, was elected with immediate effect to the Board of Directors of their majority owned medical cannabis and industrial hemp subsidiary, CannaVision.

“We welcome our longtime ally and supporter Andres Romero to the CannaVision Board of Directors,” said CannaVision’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Jay Ellenby M.D. “We’re making significant progress on all fronts and as we expand our horizons to encompass our global vision, Andres Romero is a key player in the effort. Looking forward to a long and prosperous working relationship with Senor Romero.”

StereoVision Entertainment http://stereovision.com

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC:SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries, the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, http://rezn8.com, the majority owned family entertainment company, Inspirational Vision Media, http://ivmi.biz, and the majority owned Florida medical marijuana clinic and organic hemp corporation MediCannaVision Inc., dba CannaVision. http://cannavisionclinics.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release, whether as a result of future events, or otherwise.


Contact: 
Steven Previch 
305-972-1030 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
