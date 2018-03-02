Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corp    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Stewart Information Services Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:21am CET

HOUSTON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the first quarter 2018, payable March 30, 2018, to common stockholders of record on March 15, 2018. 

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-300607205.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEWART INFORMATION SERVIC
01:21aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
02/28STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
02/28STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
02/28STEWART : Expands Its Commitment to eClosing Convenience in 12 States
BU
02/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE : STC) reported earnings of $0.64 per share m..
AQ
02/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : posts 4Q profit
AQ
02/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Stewart Information Services Corporation to ..
AC
02/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
PR
02/05STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/08Stewart Information Services' (STC) CEO Matt Morris on Q4 2017 Results - Earn.. 
02/08Stewart Information EPS of $0.64 
02/07Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
2017FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Bull Case Has Played Out - Take Profits 
2017Stewart Information declares $0.30 dividend 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.