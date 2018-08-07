Stewart Information Services : Title Ltd. Announces New London Executive Office and Addition of Claims Counsel and Senior Underwriter

Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia announces the expansion of its London based executive office. The new office is located at 11 Haymarket, London. In addition to the new office space in London, Stewart moved to a larger facility in Norwich earlier in the year, giving them two bases of operation in the United Kingdom along with offices throughout Europe, including Milan, Bucharest, Warsaw and Prague.

In another move to accommodate growth in this region, Stewart announced the addition of two experienced members to their team, strengthening both their underwriting and claims divisions.

Ferky Azib joined Stewart as Claims Counsel and brings to the position a wealth of litigation experience having worked at a number of national law firms, including most latterly, Dentons. Ms. Azib is a member of the Property Litigation Association and a Committee Member for Women in Property.

Michael Sawyerr joined the team as Senior Development Underwriter. Mr. Sawyerr has more than seven years of experience as a title insurance underwriter having worked at both Legal and Contingency Limited and First Title Insurance.

“This expansion of our operations reflects our ongoing commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients in the UK and Europe,” said Steven Lessack, Group President, International Operations. “With the growth of our business in this region, we felt an investment in this area was required to guarantee that we can continue to deliver quick and customised title insurance solutions. We are very pleased to have added two stellar members to our European team as additional points of contact for our clients.”

Stewart’s team is known for their knowledge, supportive technology and the ability to customise title insurance policies for a wide range of real estate transactions. The company is a leader throughout Europe, specialising in facilitating cross-border transactions and solving market-specific issues with local expertise and custom underwriting, helping clients settle their transactions efficiently and with peace of mind.

About Stewart Title Ltd.

Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian transactions. The company’s operations are headquartered in London with offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd. delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco.

