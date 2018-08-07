Stewart Information Services : Title Ltd. Announces New London Executive Office and Addition of Claims Counsel and Senior Underwriter

Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the
United Kingdom, Europe and Australia announces the expansion of its
London based executive office. The new office is located at 11
Haymarket, London. In addition to the new office space in London,
Stewart moved to a larger facility in Norwich earlier in the year,
giving them two bases of operation in the United Kingdom along with
offices throughout Europe, including Milan, Bucharest, Warsaw and Prague.
In another move to accommodate growth in this region, Stewart announced
the addition of two experienced members to their team, strengthening
both their underwriting and claims divisions.
Ferky Azib joined Stewart as Claims Counsel and brings to the position a
wealth of litigation experience having worked at a number of national
law firms, including most latterly, Dentons. Ms. Azib is a member of the
Property Litigation Association and a Committee Member for Women in
Property.
Michael Sawyerr joined the team as Senior Development Underwriter. Mr.
Sawyerr has more than seven years of experience as a title insurance
underwriter having worked at both Legal and Contingency Limited and
First Title Insurance.
“This expansion of our operations reflects our ongoing commitment to
providing outstanding service to our clients in the UK and Europe,” said
Steven Lessack, Group President, International Operations. “With the
growth of our business in this region, we felt an investment in this
area was required to guarantee that we can continue to deliver quick and
customised title insurance solutions. We are very pleased to have added
two stellar members to our European team as additional points of contact
for our clients.”
Stewart’s team is known for their knowledge, supportive technology and
the ability to customise title insurance policies for a wide range of
real estate transactions. The company is a leader throughout Europe,
specialising in facilitating cross-border transactions and solving
market-specific issues with local expertise and custom underwriting,
helping clients settle their transactions efficiently and with peace of
mind.
About Stewart Title Ltd.
Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated
by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart
Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian
transactions. The company’s operations are headquartered in London with
offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd.
delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the
conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively
overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.
About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global
real estate services company, offering products and services through our
direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of
companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing
and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage
industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and
solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At
Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these
partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and
every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm
More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com,
subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com
or follow Stewart on Twitter®@stewarttitleco.
Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005143/en/