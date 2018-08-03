Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SThree Plc    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC (STHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/03 05:29:30 pm
342 GBp   +0.59%
06:21pSTHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
08/01STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
08/01STHREE : Issued Share Capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SThree: Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

3 August 2018

SThree plc

Purchase of own shares

SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces today,thatit purchased for cancellation 8,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 339.63 pence per share.

The highest price paid was 342.50 pence and lowest price paid was 336.50 pence.

This represents 0.006071 percent of the issued share capital of the Company.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,722,739 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,050,691 ordinaryshares of 1p each.

Shareholders may use the above figureas the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Jack Bowman

Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 16:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STHREE PLC
06:21pSTHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
08/01STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
08/01STHREE : Issued Share Capital
PU
07/30STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
07/27STHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
07/23STHREE : Transfer of shares held in Treasury
PU
07/23STHREE : Interim results for the half year ended 31 may 2018
PU
07/18STHREE : Celebrating our future female leaders
PU
07/18STHREE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/15STHREE : Mainland Europe profits drive UK recruiter SThree higher
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24SThree Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/29SThree Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 250 M
EBIT 2018 50,4 M
Net income 2018 28,6 M
Debt 2018 7,75 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 449 M
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,30  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Elden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Hughes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lance Fisher Chief Information Officer & Managing Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC-7.61%584
RANDSTAD N.V.4.14%11 478
ADECCO GROUP-20.62%10 201
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL37.63%9 445
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-26.39%6 111
51JOB, INC. (ADR)52.98%5 758
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.