STMicroelectronics

STMICROELECTRONICS (STM)
07/30 03:29:19 pm
18.953 EUR   -1.21%
03:12pSTMICROELECTRON : Digital-Input Audio Amplifiers with Automotive Dia..
07/25STMICROELECTRON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
07/25STMICROELECTRON : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
STMicroelectronics : Digital-Input Audio Amplifiers with Automotive Diagnostics from STMicroelectronics Make the Sounds of Safer Vehicles

07/30/2018 | 03:12pm CEST


Geneva / 30 Jul 2018


The FDA803D and FDA903D digital-input automotive audio amplifiers from STMicroelectronics are richly featured to simplify integration and maximize reliability in telematics and emergency-eCall equipment, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) in hybrid/electric vehicles, and to enhance high-end infotainment systems. [Attachment]

With I2S and TDM digital-audio inputs and feedback-after-filter topology for low noise and high sound quality, these 1x45W class-D amplifiers simplify design and save BOM costs. Combining these features with full I2C automotive-grade diagnostics including unique offset and open-load detection in play mode, the FDA803D and FDA903D realize the next generation of amplifiers for cost-effective essential safety equipment. Thanks to these integrated features, they simplify certification to the required ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level), too.

The FDA903D has an additional load-current monitoring feature, which allows continuous monitoring of the speaker thus enabling advanced diagnostics as well as speaker performance enhancement.

The devices extend ST's FDA family of robust full-digital audio amplifiers for automotive applications, which includes 2-channel and 4-channel devices up to 4x135W with features for reliable diagnostics and ST's innovative feedback-after-filter concept.

By delivering high audio quality with low distortion, the FDA803D and FDA903D can be used for adding extra audio channels to high-end infotainment systems, in addition to being incorporated in safety equipment. They can drive down to 2Ω-load speakers and feature built-in output-power limiting to protect small or low-cost speakers. Efficiency of up to 90% (4Ω, 1kHz, 20W), and high thermal performance from the PowerSSO36 package with exposed underside heat spreader, allow heatsink-free designs that permit smaller modules and simplify mounting in the vehicle.

The FDA803D and FDA903D have a wide supply-voltage range of 3.3V to 18V, allowing use in a variety of equipment powered from the car battery or other sources. They are tested according to CISPR class V to help ensure compliance with stringent EMC specifications for automotive equipment.

Production samples of both devices are available now. Budgetary pricing for orders of 1000 pieces is $2.60 for the FDA803D and $2.80 for the FDA903D.

Please visit www.st.com/fdax03d-nb for further information.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 13:11:06 UTC
