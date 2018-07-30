STMicroelectronics : Digital-Input Audio Amplifiers with Automotive Diagnostics from STMicroelectronics Make the Sounds of Safer Vehicles



Geneva / 30 Jul 2018

The FDA803D and FDA903D digital-input automotive audio amplifiers from STMicroelectronics are richly featured to simplify integration and maximize reliability in telematics and emergency-eCall equipment, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) in hybrid/electric vehicles, and to enhance high-end infotainment systems. [Attachment]

With I2S and TDM digital-audio inputs and feedback-after-filter topology for low noise and high sound quality, these 1x45W class-D amplifiers simplify design and save BOM costs. Combining these features with full I2C automotive-grade diagnostics including unique offset and open-load detection in play mode, the FDA803D and FDA903D realize the next generation of amplifiers for cost-effective essential safety equipment. Thanks to these integrated features, they simplify certification to the required ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level), too.

The FDA903D has an additional load-current monitoring feature, which allows continuous monitoring of the speaker thus enabling advanced diagnostics as well as speaker performance enhancement.

The devices extend ST's FDA family of robust full-digital audio amplifiers for automotive applications, which includes 2-channel and 4-channel devices up to 4x135W with features for reliable diagnostics and ST's innovative feedback-after-filter concept.

By delivering high audio quality with low distortion, the FDA803D and FDA903D can be used for adding extra audio channels to high-end infotainment systems, in addition to being incorporated in safety equipment. They can drive down to 2Ω-load speakers and feature built-in output-power limiting to protect small or low-cost speakers. Efficiency of up to 90% (4Ω, 1kHz, 20W), and high thermal performance from the PowerSSO36 package with exposed underside heat spreader, allow heatsink-free designs that permit smaller modules and simplify mounting in the vehicle.

The FDA803D and FDA903D have a wide supply-voltage range of 3.3V to 18V, allowing use in a variety of equipment powered from the car battery or other sources. They are tested according to CISPR class V to help ensure compliance with stringent EMC specifications for automotive equipment.

Production samples of both devices are available now. Budgetary pricing for orders of 1000 pieces is $2.60 for the FDA803D and $2.80 for the FDA903D.

Please visit www.st.com/fdax03d-nb for further information.