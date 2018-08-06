Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  STMicroelectronics    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS (STM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STMicroelectronics : Expands Presence in Ultrasound Market with High-Performance 16-Channel Pulser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:06pm CEST
  • BCD8s-SOItechnology assures high quality and performance at minimal Bill-of-Material costs
  • Chips uniquely integrate beamforming and, with 16 channels, a high-voltage stage, and internal memory, offer the flexibility to address multiple platforms

Geneva / 06 Aug 2018

Targeting key medical and industrial applications, STMicroelectronics has launched a new high-voltage, compact, robust and cost-effective transmission pulser solution, built using ST's proven BCD8s-SOI technology that supports analog (Bipolar), digital (CMOS), and power (DMOS) circuits on the same die. [Attachment]

The STHV1600 provides a valuable solution for high-end cart systems and ultra-portable ultrasound equipment, while reinforcing ST's existing portfolio of 4- and 8-channel pulser transmitters for medical and industrial ultrasound applications. To assure the smallest size, the state-of-the-art STHV1600 transmission (TX) pulser integrates high-resolution beamforming for its 16 independent channels. Offering the capability to program code excitation allows users to implement high voltage stages and store the patterns in memory. For maximum flexibility, each channel can support up to five output levels and the output stages can provide up to ±2A peak output current, independent from the high-voltage power-supply pins.

The STHV1600 includes several global blocks including thermal protection for the logic and for each channel, under-voltage protection, and self-biased high-voltage MOSFET gate drivers with internal checks. Moreover, the IC includes 65 kbits of embedded memory to store pattern-control settings.

The STHV1600 (in a 144-ball 10x10 TFBGA) is in production and currently sampling to lead customers. An evaluation board for the STHV1600, STEVAL-IME014V1 is currently available to select customers. Please contact your ST sales office.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 13:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STMICROELECTRONICS
03:06pSTMICROELECTRONICS : Expands Presence in Ultrasound Market with High-Performance..
PU
08/01STMICROELECTRONICS : Feature-Rich Galvanic Isolated Gate Driver from STMicroelec..
PU
07/31STMICROELECTRONICS : Industrial Magnetometer and eCompass from STMicroelectronic..
PU
07/30STMICROELECTRONICS : Digital-Input Audio Amplifiers with Automotive Diagnostics ..
PU
07/29STMICROELECTRONICS : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in New York (July 29)
AQ
07/26STMICROELECTRONICS : "Electronic Device Having a Grooved Chip" in Patent Applica..
AQ
07/26STMICROELECTRONICS : Patent Issued for Integrated Electrical-Switching Mechanica..
AQ
07/26STMICROELECTRONICS : Patent Application Titled "Method for Manufacturing an Enca..
AQ
07/26STMICROELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Use of Groove Analy..
AQ
07/26STMICROELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Method for Manufact..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31What to watch in Apple's Q3 report today 
07/31NXPI Is 'Significantly Undervalued' After Qualcomm Merger Fails 
07/28HIGH-MULTIPLE MEDICAL DEVICES COMPAN : Sign Of The Times? 
07/25STMicroelectronics NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 395 M
EBIT 2018 1 336 M
Net income 2018 1 166 M
Finance 2018 843 M
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 17,44
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 20 009 M
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dufourcq Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS4.31%20 035
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.