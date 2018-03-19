Log in
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMicroelectronics' Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers

03/19/2018

Shanghai, March 19, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the validation of its LSM6DSL 6-axis inertial sensor and LPS22HB pressure sensor for Alibaba IoT's ecosystem, which enables users to create complete IoT (Internet-of-Things) nodes and gateway solutions with better time to market.  

Announced last year, AliOS Things is a light-weight embedded operating system for Internet of Things, developed by Alibaba. The company recently announced the release of AliOS Things v1.2, which includes a sensor-based component called uData. The ST sensors that have passed the AliOS validation have been integrated in uData and the two companies are cooperating on the development of IoT systems that aim to improve end-user experiences.

 

The LSM6DSL is a system-in-package featuring a 3D digital accelerometer and a 3D digital gyroscope that operates at 0.65 mA in high-performance mode and enables always-on low-power features for an optimal motion experience for the consumer. High robustness to mechanical shock makes the LSM6DSL the preferred choice of system designers for the creation and manufacturing of reliable products. The LSM6DSL supports main OS requirements, offering real, virtual and batch sensors with 4Kbyte for dynamic data batching.

 

The LPS22HB is an ultra-compact piezo-resistive absolute pressure sensor that functions as a digital output barometer. Dust-free and water-resistant by design, the sensor enables high accuracy and low-power operation. It is available in full-mold package with silicon cap and six 20µm holes guaranteeing sensor moisture resistance, relative accuracy of pressure measurement 0.1 mbar, and very low power consumption (e.g. 12µA in Low-Noise mode).

 

"The validation by Alibaba of ST's LSM6DSL and LPS22HB sensors is an important achievement. Creating and connecting nodes quickly and securely is facilitated by the holistic platform of AliOS, which cuts time to market for users and allows them to create IoT systems in China quickly for applications in smartphones, smart watches, smart locks, smart parking and beyond. On top of this, Alibaba is collaborating closely with ST to integrate more products in the platform, offering compelling IoT solutions for customers," said Collins Wu, Marketing Director, Analog and MEMS Group, Greater China & South Asia, STMicroelectronics.

 

 

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.


For Press Information Contact:

Mr. Dennis Tan
Corporate External Communications
STMicroelectronics Asia-Pacific
Tel: +65 6216 5598
Email: [email protected]

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b81ea1-9127-41a6-ac00-a6a01bebc76a


© GlobeNewswire 2018
