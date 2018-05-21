Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STMicroelectronics : Publishes its 21st Annual Sustainability Report

05/21/2018 | 02:10pm CEST


Geneva / 21 May 2018

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the publication of the Company's 2018 Sustainability Report. The report contains details and highlights of ST's sustainability performance in 2017 and presents our ambitions and 2025 goals, our contribution to the United Nations Global Compact[1]Ten Principles and Sustainable Development Goals.

'Technology is a driver for continuous improvement, and we believe that semiconductors can help tackle many of the world's challenges, when combined with an embedded sustainability approach. In 2017, we marked the 30th anniversary of the formation of our Company with one of our best years in regards to business and financial performance. We achieved our goal of placing ST on a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory, with our unique product portfolio serving a broad range of end markets within our application focus on Smart Driving and the Internet of Things. We also updated our sustainability strategy with the deployment of a number of new initiatives for the years to come, engaging us in ambitious programs and 2025 goals,' said Carlo Bozotti, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics.

Among ST's sustainability highlights in 2017:

Innovation and partnerships

  • Re-invested about 31% of our total revenues in research & development and capital expenditure, an investment in innovation and future growth;
  • Strengthened the proportion of our Responsible Products to 43% of new products at the end of 2017;
  • Reinforced our collaboration framework by establishing close partnerships with over 100 start-ups, while continuing to run industrial partnerships and research programs, reaching a total of 234 active R&D partnerships;

People and communities

  • Increased focus on safety culture, remaining among the best-in-class companies in our industry, with a recordable injury case rate of 0.14 and a severity rate which decreased by 25% compared to 2016;
  • Carried out more than 76,000 medical examinations worldwide through our 'ST Corporate Health Plan';
  • Conducted site risk assessments covering labor and ethics in the framework of the annual Responsible Business Alliance (RBA[2]) self-assessment to all our major production and design sites, representing 86% of employees. Continued our rolling RBA third party audit program reaching a score almost 30% higher than the industry average;
  • With 97 different nationalities represented at ST, diversity continues to play a prominent role in our culture and we continued to cultivate a more inclusive workplace by expanding existing Company programs that focus on women, people with disabilities, and the integration of young talents;
  • Continued to support education and volunteering, with 335 initiatives taken from 30 ST sites in 17 different countries;
  • Reached the milestone of 500,000 students trained by the ST Foundation in 26 countries. In 2017 alone more than 100,000 students took part in the Foundation's Informatics and Computer Basics classes;

Environment

  • Recognized by CDP as an A list leader in sustainable water management;
  • Absolute energy consumption decreased by 12% compared to 2016 in normalized terms;
  • By the end of 2017, 26% of energy purchased by ST came from renewable sources;
  • More than 91% of waste was reused, recovered or sent for recycling, placing ST among the best-in class manufacturing companies for environmental impact in 2017.

The 2018 Sustainability Report (2017 performance) can be downloaded here.

More information about ST's approach to Sustainability is available here.

About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

[1] The UN Global Compact asks companies to embrace, support and enact, within their sphere of influence, a set of core values in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment and anti-corruption. More information on the UN Global Compact is available here: http://www.unglobalcompact.org/aboutthegc/thetenprinciples/index.html

[2] The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), formerly the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC)

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Tait Sorensen
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 602 485 2064
[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Director, PR & Media Operations
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
[email protected]

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 12:09:02 UTC
