Stobart : Notice of Results

8 August 2018
STOBART GROUP LIMITED
('Stobart Group' or 'the Company')
Notice of results
Stobart Group Limited confirms it will now announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 31 August 2018 on Wednesday 24 October.
The management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9:30am at the offices of Redleaf Communications, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DE.
Enquiries:
|
Stobart Group Limited
|
c/o Redleaf Communications
|
|
Warwick Brady, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
Redleaf Communications
|
+44 203 757 6880
|
Robin Tozer
|
[email protected]
|
Ian Silvera
|
|
Fiona Norman
|
Disclaimer
Stobart Group Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:05 UTC