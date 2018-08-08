Log in
STOBART : Notice of Results
PU
08/03STOBART : Ex-stobart boss bankrolled luxury life with company cash
AQ
07/26STOBART : brings in lawyer over bullying claims
AQ
Stobart : Notice of Results

08/08/2018

8 August 2018

STOBART GROUP LIMITED

('Stobart Group' or 'the Company')

Notice of results

Stobart Group Limited confirms it will now announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 31 August 2018 on Wednesday 24 October.

The management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9:30am at the offices of Redleaf Communications, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DE.

Enquiries:

Stobart Group Limited

c/o Redleaf Communications

Warwick Brady, Chief Executive Officer

Redleaf Communications

+44 203 757 6880

Robin Tozer

[email protected]

Ian Silvera

Fiona Norman

Disclaimer

Stobart Group Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:05 UTC
