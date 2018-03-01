Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stoneridge, Inc.    SRI

STONERIDGE, INC. (SRI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Stoneridge, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:36pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2145

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STONERIDGE, INC.
01:36pSTONERIDGE, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:03aSTONERIDGE : posts 4Q profit
AQ
10:09aSTONERIDGE, INC. (NYSE : SRI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial C..
AQ
02/28STONERIDGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/15STONERIDGE, INC. : To Broadcast Its Fourth-Quarter 2017 Conference Call On The W..
PR
01/16STONERIDGE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/10STONERIDGE, INC. : to Present at the 2018 Global Auto Industry Conference Hosted..
PR
01/08STONERIDGE, INC. : Appoints Thomas M. Dono Jr. Chief Legal Officer
PR
01/03STONERIDGE : Awarded Driver Information Platform for Global Commercial Vehicle M..
PR
2017STONERIDGE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Stoneridge beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
01/22BY THE NUMBERS : Investing Ideas In Small Stocks 
2017STONERIDGE : A Long-Term Wager On The Increased Digitalization Of Automobiles An.. 
2017Midday Gainers / Losers 
2017CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 850 M
EBIT 2018 74,4 M
Net income 2018 48,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,73
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 613 M
Chart STONERIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stoneridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SRI | US86183P1021 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STONERIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan B. DeGaynor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Lasky Chairman
Anthony L. Moore Vice President-Operations
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Theresa G. Mitchell Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONERIDGE, INC.-0.35%613
CONTINENTAL0.38%55 036
DENSO CORP-8.58%46 723
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.56%24 279
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 463
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.84%19 718
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.