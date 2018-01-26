Log in
STORA ENSO OYJ (STERV)
Report
Stora Enso Oyj : Invitation to Stora Enso press conference and webcast on 9 February 2018

01/26/2018 | 08:20am CET
For further information, please contact:
 Hanne Karrinaho, Head of Financial Communications, tel. + 358 40 766 9452 Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, SVP, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. Our aim is to replace fossil-based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. We employ some 25 000 people in more than 35 countries, and our sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:13 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 10 080 M
EBIT 2017 977 M
Net income 2017 639 M
Debt 2017 2 418 M
Yield 2017 2,93%
P/E ratio 2017 17,19
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
EV / Sales 2017 1,33x
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
Capitalization 10 946 M
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | STERV | FI0009005961 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Henrik Sundström President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Mikael Mäkinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ6.62%13 624
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.98%17 880
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 438
OJI HOLDINGS CORP1.97%7 221
KLABIN SA2.87%5 796
HOLMEN AB2.61%5 019
