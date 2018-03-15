Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Store Capital Corp    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORP (STOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

STORE Capital : Announces Inaugural Public Issuance of $350 Million of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:11pm CET

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the closing of its first public offering of $350 million principal amount of investment grade-rated 4.50% senior notes (the “Notes”) due March 15, 2028.

The Notes were rated Baa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and BBB by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used to fund property acquisitions, to repay indebtedness outstanding under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility, for working capital, and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

“It has always been our strategy to enter the public debt markets and we are excited to announce our inaugural issuance of public notes in the amount of $350 million,” said Christopher H. Volk, President and Chief Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Our ability to issue corporate investment-grade term debt expands our borrowing capacity and flexibility. Going forward, we plan to continue to issue both secured debt under our S&P A+ rated Master Funding conduit and access the public unsecured debt market where the volume is greater and the efficiency is extremely high on a relative basis. Together, these will give us the ability to strategically source our debt capital and manage our cost of capital while maintaining well-laddered debt maturities and prudent leverage targets. We welcome our new debt investors and appreciate their support.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as joint book-running managers for the sale of the Notes. BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC acted as co-managers.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for the Company’s business, please refer to the periodic reports and prospectuses and prospectus supplements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STORE CAPITAL CORP
09:20pSTORE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
09:11pSTORE CAPITAL : Announces Inaugural Public Issuance of $350 Million of Senior No..
BU
12:05pSTORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:46aSTORE CAPITAL : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend
BU
03/09STORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09STORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senio..
BU
03/08STORE CAPITAL : Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
02/26STORE CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23STORE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/22STORE CAPITAL CORP : STORE Capital Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:38aGETTY REALTY : 30% Downside To Peers 
07:22aSTORE Capital declares $0.31 dividend 
03/13Should REITs Have A Significant Place In Your Asset Allocation? 
03/12STORE Capital Has All Of The Ingredients For Something Special 
03/10THE NEXT BEAR MARKET : How To Prepare Now 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 303 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Debt 2018 2 967 M
Yield 2018 5,17%
P/E ratio 2018 28,84
P/E ratio 2019 27,40
EV / Sales 2018 15,2x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Capitalization 4 712 M
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Store Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | STOR | US8621211007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Volk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morton H. Fleischer Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Fedewa Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine Long CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORP-5.91%4 712
EQUINIX INC-8.72%32 121
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-9.05%23 516
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-7.40%21 739
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%18 953
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.87%14 607
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.