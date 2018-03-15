STORE Capital : Announces Inaugural Public Issuance of $350 Million of Senior Notes

STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced the
closing of its first public offering of $350 million principal amount of
investment grade-rated 4.50% senior notes (the “Notes”) due March 15,
2028.
The Notes were rated Baa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and BBB by Fitch
Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. Net proceeds from the issuance of the
Notes will be used to fund property acquisitions, to repay indebtedness
outstanding under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility, for
working capital, and other general corporate purposes, or a combination
of the foregoing.
“It has always been our strategy to enter the public debt markets and we
are excited to announce our inaugural issuance of public notes in the
amount of $350 million,” said Christopher H. Volk, President and Chief
Executive Officer of STORE Capital. “Our ability to issue corporate
investment-grade term debt expands our borrowing capacity and
flexibility. Going forward, we plan to continue to issue both secured
debt under our S&P A+ rated Master Funding conduit and access the public
unsecured debt market where the volume is greater and the efficiency is
extremely high on a relative basis. Together, these will give us the
ability to strategically source our debt capital and manage our cost of
capital while maintaining well-laddered debt maturities and prudent
leverage targets. We welcome our new debt investors and appreciate their
support.”
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities,
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey acted as joint book-running managers for the sale of the Notes.
BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC
acted as co-managers.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational
Real Estate, which is its target market and the
inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and
fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified
portfolio that consists of investments in over 1,900 property locations,
substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. Additional
information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not
historical facts, including statements relating to the intended use of
proceeds from the offering, contain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as
“estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these
words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking
statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals,
forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from
those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information
on risk factors for the Company’s business, please refer to the periodic
reports and prospectuses and prospectus supplements the Company files
with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this
press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future
events. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to
reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto, or
any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any
such statement is based, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006415/en/